AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

(ARA)
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. : Applauds the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative

07/11/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (“ARA” or the “Company”), a leading kidney care and dialysis provider focused on partnering with local nephrologists, issued the following statement regarding the July 10, 2019, Executive Order by President Trump related to the Administration’s Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative:

ARA applauds the Trump Administration and leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) for taking bold actions and advancing new policies that should significantly benefit the lives of more than 30 million Americans living with kidney disease.

ARA supports the admirable goals of the Executive Order, which aims to increase awareness and prevention of kidney disease, encourage alternative treatment options, and dramatically increase kidney transplantation. ARA’s executive leadership team, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joe Carlucci and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Don Williamson, were honored to be present in Washington, D.C. to witness President Trump sign the historic Executive Order.

ARA believes that the End-Stage Renal Disease Treatment Choices (ETC) mandatory model will offer opportunities for physicians and caregivers to facilitate increased patient choice for home dialysis and transplantation. ARA is also encouraged by CMMI’s approach to offer to kidney care community participants multiple options to participate in value-based care for Chronic Kidney Disease and End Stage Renal Disease patients through the Kidney Care First (KCF) and Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) Models. Our organization looks forward to CMS’s rule-making process for the ETC mandatory model, and intends to evaluate the optional models with a view to participating in one or more of these new models beginning in 2020. ARA is particularly grateful that HHS and CMS leadership engaged widely with the kidney care community to develop these policies, and our organization looks forward to further engagement as these policies and CMMI models are being advanced.

ARA is confident that its physician partnership-based operating model, outstanding clinical performance and integrated approach to patient care should position the Company well to support the Trump Administration’s goals of improving the lives of kidney care patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the impact of the Executive Order on ARA and its industry, are based upon currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target” or “will” or variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the timing and content of any new rules, regulations and policies implemented by regulatory authorities as a result of the Executive Order.

For additional information and other factors that could cause ARA’s actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see ARA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. ARA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates (“ARA”) is a leading provider of outpatient dialysis services in the United States. As of March 31, 2019, ARA operated 243 dialysis clinic locations in 27 states and the District of Columbia serving approximately 17,000 patients with end stage renal disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model, in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics. ARA’s Core Values emphasize taking good care of patients, providing physicians with clinical autonomy and operational support, hiring and retaining the best possible clinical staff and providing comprehensive clinic management services. For more information about American Renal Associates, visit www.americanrenal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 828 M
EBIT 2018 97,5 M
Net income 2018 26,7 M
Debt 2018 469 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,67x
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales2018 0,83x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
Capitalization 219 M
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Carlucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Syed T. Kamal President & Director
Don E. Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason M. Boucher Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Anger Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC-41.41%219
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-16.32%71 944
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)9.83%46 787
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE19.60%23 165
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS37.95%17 170
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS22.51%13 776
