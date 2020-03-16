American Renal Associates : Q4 Earnings Presentation
03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT
ARA Investor Presentation
Q4 2019
Disclaimers
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA-NCI, are based upon currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target" or "will" or variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms.
Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the effect of the restatement of our previously issued financial results and the related securities and derivative litigation and related matters; our ability to remediate material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting; continuing decline in the number of patients with commercial insurance, including as a result of changes to the healthcare exchanges or changes in regulations or enforcement of regulations regarding the healthcare exchanges and challenges from commercial payors or any regulatory or other changes leading to changes in the ability of patients with commercial insurance coverage to receive charitable premium support; decline in commercial payor reimbursement rates, including with respect to Medicare Advantage plans; the ultimate resolution of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Interim Final Rule published December 14, 2016 related to dialysis facilities Conditions for Coverage (CMS 3337-IFC), including an issuance of a different but related Final Rule; reduction of government-based payor reimbursement rates or insufficient rate increases or adjustments that do not cover all of our operating costs; our ability to successfully develop de novo clinics, acquire existing clinics and attract new nephrologist partners; our ability to compete effectively in the dialysis services industry; the performance of our joint venture subsidiaries and their ability to make distributions to us; changes to the Medicare end-stage renal disease ("ESRD") program that could affect reimbursement rates and evaluation criteria, as well as changes in Medicaid or other non-Medicare government programs or payment rates, including the ESRD prospective payment rate system final rule for 2020 issued October 31, 2019; federal or state healthcare laws that could adversely affect us; our ability to comply with all of the complex federal, state and local government regulations that apply to our business, including those in connection with federal and state anti-kickback laws and state laws prohibiting the corporate practice of medicine or fee-splitting; heightened federal and state investigations and enforcement efforts; the impact of the SEC investigation; changes in the availability and cost of erythropoietin- stimulating agents and other pharmaceuticals used in our business; changes in the reimbursement rates of the calcimimetics pharmaceutical class reimbursed under the Medicare Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment; development of new technologies or government regulation that could decrease the need for dialysis services or decrease our in-center patient population; our ability to timely and accurately bill for our services and meet payor billing requirements; claims and losses relating to malpractice, professional liability and other matters; the sufficiency of our insurance coverage for those claims and rising insurances costs, and negative publicity or reputational damage arising from such matters; loss of any members of our senior management; damage to our reputation or our brand and our ability to maintain brand recognition; our ability to maintain relationships with our medical directors and renew our medical director agreements; shortages of qualified skilled clinical personnel, or higher than normal turnover rates; competition and consolidation in the dialysis services industry; deterioration in economic conditions, particularly in states where we operate a large number of clinics, or disruptions in the financial markets or the effects of natural or other disasters, public health crises or adverse weather events; the participation of our physician partners in material strategic and operating decisions and our ability to favorably resolve any disputes; our ability to honor obligations under the joint venture operating agreements with our physician partners were they to exercise certain put rights and other rights; unauthorized disclosure of personally identifiable, protected health or other sensitive or confidential information; our ability to meet our obligations and comply with restrictions under our substantial level of indebtedness; and the ability of our principal stockholder, whose interests may conflict with yours, to strongly influence or effectively control our corporate decisions.
For additional information and other factors that could cause ARA's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see ARA's filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. ARA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") provided throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests, Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc., Adjusted cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted owned net debt, which exclude various items detailed in the attached "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
These Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance and liquidity measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance and liquidity that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional reasons why these measures are provided.
Our Core Values
Take good care of the patients and the financial success will follow
Enable the nephrologist to practice as he / she deems appropriate
Provide the nephrologist the autonomy to make operational decisions
Acknowledge that clinic staff members are a critical and valuable asset; do everything possible to hire and retain the best possible staff
Listen to the practitioners and provide the tools needed to take excellent care of their patients
The Corporate office works for our staff, our doctors and our patients
At a Glance: Largest Dialysis Services Provider in the U.S. Focused on the Physician Partnership Model
American Renal Associates at a Glance(1)
American Renal Associates Financial Profile
246 Clinics Serving more than 17,300 Patients
Net Revenue: $823 million (2019A)
Partnerships with ~400 Local Nephrologists
Adj. EBITDA-NCI: $88 million (2019A)*
Operating in 27 States and the District of Columbia
Cost per treatment (CPT) includes patient care expense and G&A expense and excludes executive severance and expense related to the modification of options, other transactions at the time of the IPO ("Modification Expense"), and gains or losses on sales.
Normalized for clinic sales and treatment days.
Normalized for clinic sales, treatment days, and 2017 Hurricanes.15
Quarterly Operating Performance Trends:
Q4 2019A vs. Q4 2018A and 2019A vs. 2018A
Normalized Treatment Growth
Operating Net Revenue & Cost per Treatment
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Net Revenue ($ in 000s)
Adjusted EBITDA-NCI * ($ in 000s)
Normalized for clinic sales and treatment days.
Cost per treatment (CPT) includes patient care expense and G&A expense, excludes executive severance and expense related to the modification of options, other
transactions at the time of the IPO ("Modification Expense"), and gains or losses on sales.
* See Appendix for Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Cash Flow
Cash Flow
from
Operations
Distributions
to Non-
Controlling
Interests
Routine
Capital
Expenditures
Development
Capital
Expenditures
Net Revenue ($ in 000s)
Adjusted EBITDA-NCI * ($ in 000s)
Restatement process impacted 2019 CFFO due to higher legal and professional fees, credit agreement amendment costs, as well as other factors.
Should closely approximate NCI from the income statement overlong-term.
Routine capex 0.5% to 1% of net revenue (expected 2020).
Development capex ~2% of net revenue (expected 2020).
Selected Balance Sheet Highlights
Leverage Ratio (1) *
($ in millions)
Leverage Ratio *
as of December 31, 2019
Total ARA
ARA "Owned"
Cash (other than clinic-level cash)
$10.9
$10.9
Clinic-level cash
23.6
12.7
Total Cash
$34.5
$23.6
Debt (other than clinic-level debt)
$493.5
$493.5
Clinic-level debt
106.6
57.6
Unamortized debt discount and fees
(12.5)
(12.4)
Total Debt
$587.6
$538.7
Adjusted Owned Net Debt (total debt - total
cash)
$515.2
Adjusted EBITDA less NCI, LTM *
$87.6
Leverage Ratio (1) *
5.9x
Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding.
1. Leverage Ratio defined as (Total Owned Debt - Total Owned Cash) / LTM Adjusted EBITDA - NCI. Owned debt includes ARA's guaranteed portion of clinic-
level debt and owned cash includes ARA's proportionate interest of clinic-level cash.
* See Appendix for Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Appendix
Appendix
Historical Quarterly Financial and Operating Data
Summary Quarterly
Financial Data:
Three Months Ended
2018
2019
$ in millions
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Net patient service operating revenues
$
186.3
$
206.0
$
205.7
$
207.8
$
191.8
$
213.3
$
211.4
$
206.1
Net income (loss)
7.2
(8.4)
12.5
11.2
(5.1)
5.1
17.0
9.1
Adjusted EBITDA including
noncontrolling interests(1)
28.3
40.0
36.5
36.5
19.2
37.6
38.7
32.0
Less: Noncontrolling interests
(11.0)
(15.3)
(13.2)
(11.7)
(5.3)
(13.3)
(12.3)
(9.0)
Adjusted EBITDA-NCI(2)
17.3
24.8
23.3
24.7
13.9
24.3
26.5
23.0
Summary Quarterly
Operating Data:
Three Months Ended
2018
2019
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Treatments
558,936
572,929
578,982
600,190
591,365
614,844
625,684
628,817
Normalized total treatment growth
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.1 %
5.6 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
7.9 %
6.0 %
Net patient service operating revenues
per treatment:
$
333
$
359
$
355
$
346
$
324
$
347
$
338
$
328
Adjusted patient care costs per
treatment(2):
$
240
$
247
$
252
$
247
$
251
$
249
$
247
246
Adjusted general and administrative
expenses per treatment(3):
$
45
$
46
$
43
$
42
$
44
$
39
$
32
$
34
Total adjusted costs per treatment
$
285
$
293
$
295
$
289
$
294
$
287
$
279
$
280
Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding.
See "Use ofNon-GAAP Financial Measures."
The three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes severance expenses.
The three months ended March 31, 2018 excludes a gain on sale of clinics, the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes severance expense and a gain on sale of clinics, the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes severance expense, the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes a bonus adjustment for prior years, a gain on sale of clinics, and severance expense adjustments, and the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes loss on sale of clinics.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") provided throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests, Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc., Adjusted cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted owned net debt, which exclude various items detailed in the attached "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
These Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance and liquidity measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance and liquidity that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional reasons why these measures are provided.
We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI to track our performance. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income before stock-based compensation and associated payroll taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment, interest expense, net, income taxes and other non-income-based tax, transaction-related costs, change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement, certain legal and other matters, executive and management severance costs and loss (gain) on sale or closure of clinics. "Adjusted EBITDA-NCI" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI provide information useful for evaluating our business and a further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is helpful in highlighting trends because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that can differ significantly from company to company depending on, among other things, long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and investments, and the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, or that we believe do not reflect our core business operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA-NCI is helpful in highlighting the amount of Adjusted EBITDA that is available to us after reflecting the interests of our joint venture partners. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI are not measures of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as measures of profitability or liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and differ from the calculation of "Consolidated EBITDA" under our credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not mean for these items to be predictive of future results of operations or cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI have limitations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI:do not include stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll taxes; do not include depreciation, amortization and impairment-because construction and operation of our dialysis clinics requires significant capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization are a necessary element of our costs and our ability to generate profits; do not include interest expense-as we have borrowed money for general corporate and facility purposes, interest expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to generate profits and cash flows;do not include income tax expense or benefits and other non-income-based taxes; do not include transaction-related costs;do not include change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement; do not include costs related to certain legal and other matters; do not include executive and management severance costs; and do not reflect the loss (gain) on sale or closure of clinics.
In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not adjusted for the portion of earnings that we distribute to our joint venture partners.
We use Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. because it is a useful measure to evaluate our performance by excluding the impact of certain items that we believe are not related to our normal business operations and/or are a result of changes in our liabilities from period to period. See the notes to the tables below for further explanation of the exclusion of certain items. By excluding these items, we believe Adjusted net income allows us and investors to evaluate our net income on a more consistent basis. "Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc." is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. plus or minus, as applicable, certain legal and other matters costs, executive and management severance costs, (gain) loss on sale or closure of assets, bonus compensation reduction, change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement, tax valuation allowance, and accounting changes in fair value of non-controlling interest puts, net of taxes. We use the Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares to calculate Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. per share.
We use Adjusted cash (used in) provided by operating activities less distributions to NCI because it is a useful measure to evaluate the cash flow that is available to the Company for investment in property, plant and equipment, debt service, growth and other general corporate purposes. "Adjusted cash (used in) provided by operating activities less distributions to NCI" is defined as cash provided by operating activities plus transaction- related costs less distributions to noncontrolling interests.
We use Adjusted owned net debt because we believe it is a useful metric to evaluate the Company's share of interests in the cash on our consolidated balance sheet and the debt of the Company. "Adjusted owned net debt" is defined as debt (other than clinic-level debt) plus clinic-level debt guaranteed by our wholly owned subsidiaries less unamortized debt discounts and fees less cash (other than clinic-level cash) less the Company's pro rata
interest in clinic-level cash.
Appendix
Quarterly Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less NCI
Reconciliation of Net
LTM (1)December
income (loss) to
Three Months Ended
Adjusted EBITDA
2018
2019
31, 2019
(Dollars in millions)
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Net income (loss)
$
7.2
$
(8.4)
$
12.5
$
11.2
$
(5.1)
$
5.1
$
17.0
$
9.1
$
26.1
Stock-based compensation and
associated payroll taxes
1.4
1.7
1.3
1.6
1.4
0.9
1.0
1.5
4.8
Depreciation and amortization
9.6
9.8
10.0
10.3
10.1
10.3
10.2
13.2
43.8
Interest expense, net
7.5
8.1
8.2
8.8
8.8
11.5
12.2
11.1
43.6
Income tax expense (benefit) and
other non-income based tax
(3.1)
(2.0)
(0.1)
8.6
0.8
0.9
(11.2)
(7.6)
(17.2)
Transaction-related costs
0.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of income tax
receivable
1.0
(1.7)
3.5
(5.4)
(1.7)
0.3
-
1.1
(0.2)
Certain legal and other matters (2)
4.1
32.5
1.0
1.4
5.3
8.4
9.6
2.5
25.8
Executive and management
severance costs
-
-
-
-
0.2
0.2
-
-
0.5
(Gain) loss on sale or closure of
clinics
(0.3)
-
-
-
(0.5)
-
(0.3)
1.1
0.3
Adjusted EBITDA (including
noncontrolling interests)
28.3
40.0
36.5
36.5
19.2
37.6
38.7
32.0
127.6
Less: Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests
(11.0)
(15.3)
(13.2)
(11.7)
(5.3)
(13.3)
(12.3)
(9.0)
(39.9)
Adjusted EBITDA-NCI
$
17.3
$
24.8
$
23.3
$
24.7
$
13.9
$
24.3
$
26.5
$
23.0
$
87.6
Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding.
Last twelve months ("LTM") is the period beginning January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.
Certain legal and other matters include legal fees and other expenses associated with matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations, including, but not limited to, our handling of, and response to the following: the United litigation and settlement; the SEC investigation and related Audit Committee review and restatement process; the securities and derivative litigation related to the foregoing; our internal review and analysis of factual and legal issues relating to the aforementioned matters; and legal fees and other expenses relating to matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations.
Appendix
Annual Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less NCI
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to
Adjusted EBITDA
Year Ended December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
101.
Net income (loss)
$ 99.9
$
7
$58.1
$ 22.5
$ 26.1
Stock-based compensation and associated payroll taxes
1.5
40.3
16.4
5.9
4.8
Depreciation and amortization
31.8
33.9
37.6
39.8
43.8
Interest expense, net
45.4
36.0
29.3
32.6
43.6
Income tax expense (benefit) and other non-income based tax
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(80.5)
(98.5)
(62.7)
(51.2)
(39.9)
120.
130.
Adjusted EBITDA-NCI
$ 9
$
7
$98.1
$ 90.0
$ 87.6
Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding.
1. Certain legal and other matters include legal fees and other expenses associated with matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations, including, but not limited to, our handling of, and response to the following: the United litigation and settlement; the SEC Investigation and related Audit Committee review and restatement process; the securities and derivative litigation related to the foregoing; our internal review and analysis of factual and legal issues relating to the aforementioned matters; and legal fees and other expenses relating to matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net income (Loss) to Attributable to American Renal Associates
Holdings, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to American Renal
Associates Holdings, Inc.:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
Net (loss) income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.
$
(10,479)
$
(8,178)
4,777
$
90
$
(13,790)
Change in the difference between the redemption value and estimated fair value for
accounting purposes of the related noncontrolling interests(1)
(741)
1,025
(1,161)
(7,122)
(7,999)
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
$
(11,220)
$
(7,153)
$
3,616
$
(7,032)
$
(21,789)
Adjustments:
Certain legal and other matters(2)
5,291
8,381
9,634
2,518
25,824
Executive and management severance costs
212
243
25
-
480
(Gain) loss on sale or closure of clinics
(512)
-
(264)
1,119
343
Bonus compensation reduction(3)
-
-
(808)
-
(808)
Impairment for held for sale assets
0
270
675
4,225
5,170
Total pre-tax adjustments
$
4,991
$
8,894
$
9,262
$
7,862
$
31,009
Tax effect
1,298
2,312
2,408
2,044
8,062
Net taxable adjustments
$
3,693
$
6,582
$
6,854
$
5,818
$
22,947
Change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement
(1,682)
304
30
1,127
(221)
Tax valuation allowance(4)
-
-
-
(515)
(515)
Change in the difference between the redemption value and estimated fair value for
accounting purposes of the related noncontrollling interests(1)
(741)
1,025
(1,161)
(7,122)
(7,999)
Total adjustments, net
$
2,752
$
5,861
$
8,045
$
13,552
$
30,210
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.
$
(8,468)
$
(1,292)
$
11,661
$
6,520
$
8,421
Basic Shares outstanding
32,187,715
32,275,807
32,281,818
32,351,067
32,248,791
Adjusted effect of dilutive stock options
-
-
1,336,905
1,447,887
696,198
Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares used to compute adjusted net income
attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. per share
32,187,715
32,275,807
33,618,723
33,798,954
32,944,989
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.
per share
$
(0.26)
$
(0.04)
$
0.35
$
0.19
$
0.26
Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding.
Changes in fair values of contractual noncontrolling interest put provisions are related to certain put rights that were accelerated as a result of the IPO.
Certain legal and other matters include legal fees and other expenses associated with matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations, including, but not limited to, our handling of, and response to the following: the United litigation and settlement; the Restatement and related SEC investigation and Audit Committee review; the securities and derivative litigation related to the foregoing; our internal review and analysis of factual and legal issues relating to the aforementioned matters; and legal fees and other expenses relating to matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations.
Reduction of bonus compensation related to prior years as reflected in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2019 for certain executives in light of the Restatement.
The Company has established an additional valuation allowance for certain tax items that began expiring in 2019.
