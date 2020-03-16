American Renal Associates : Q4 Earnings Presentation 0 03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") provided throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests, Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc., Adjusted cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted owned net debt, which exclude various items detailed in the attached "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." These Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance and liquidity measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance and liquidity that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional reasons why these measures are provided. 2 Our Core Values Take good care of the patients and the financial success will follow Enable the nephrologist to practice as he / she deems appropriate Provide the nephrologist the autonomy to make operational decisions Acknowledge that clinic staff members are a critical and valuable asset; do everything possible to hire and retain the best possible staff Listen to the practitioners and provide the tools needed to take excellent care of their patients The Corporate office works for our staff, our doctors and our patients 3 At a Glance: Largest Dialysis Services Provider in the U.S. Focused on the Physician Partnership Model American Renal Associates at a Glance(1) American Renal Associates Financial Profile 246 Clinics Serving more than 17,300 Patients Net Revenue: $823 million (2019A) Partnerships with ~400 Local Nephrologists Adj. American Renal Associates at a Glance(1) American Renal Associates Financial Profile 246 Clinics Serving more than 17,300 Patients Net Revenue: $823 million (2019A) Partnerships with ~400 Local Nephrologists Adj. EBITDA-NCI: $88 million (2019A)* Operating in 27 States and the District of Columbia Normalized Treatment Growth: 7.3% & NAG: 5.3% (2019A)(2) As of December 31, 2019. Normalized for clinic sales and treatment days. NAG represents normalized non-acquired treatment growth. *See Appendix for Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 4 American Renal Associates' Senior Management Team Joseph A. Carlucci Syed T. Kamal Don Williamson, Mark Herbers Darren Lehrich M.D. Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman Co-founded ARA in 1999

Regional Manager, Mid-Atlantic & Southeast, Fresenius Medical Care EVP and COO ARA Physician Partner since 2002

ARA Chief Medical Officer since 2011

Practicing Nephrologist for 26 years

President, CEO, and Managing Partner of Nephrology Associates P.C.

Co-founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Kinetic Decision Solutions

LLC

CEO, and Managing Partner of Kinetic Decision Solutions LLC Member of ESRD Advisory Council Interim CFO Joined ARA in 2019

Director, Alix Partners since 2014

Managing Director FTI Consulting from 2004-2014

SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations Joined ARA in 2015 Managing Director, Deutsche Bank Managing Director, Piper Jaffray & Co. Vice President, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Vice President, Furman Selz

Managing Director, Deutsche Bank

Managing Director, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Vice President, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Vice President, Furman Selz 5 Treatment Volume Growth Normalized Total Treatment Growth Normalized Non-Acquired Treatment Growth (1) (2) (1) (1) (1) (2) (1) (1) 1. Normalized for clinic sales and treatment days. 2. Normalized for clinic sales, treatment days, and 2017 Hurricanes. 6 Why Patients Choose ARA Clinics Relationship with high quality nephrologists Well trained and compassionate clinical staff Convenient location and flexible scheduling capability Continuity of staff that enhances trust and patient interaction State of the art amenities and cleanliness of facilities 7 Strong Patient Satisfaction - ICH-CAHPS Survey Results Press-GaneyICH-CAHPS Patient Satisfaction Survey Results (May 2019 - July 2019) Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding. Source: Press-GaneyIn-Center Hemodialysis Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (ICH-CAHPS) Index Survey Data. Surveys received October 2018 - January 2019. Industry average based on n=2,739 dialysis facilities. Press-Ganey: Top Rating is a 9-10 Score, based on a scale of 0-10. 8 Strong Quality Outcomes Driven By Low Staff Turnover Strong Culture Drives Low Voluntary Dialysis Clinic Staff Turnover Low Staff Turnover Drives: •Operating Efficiency •Clinical Outcomes ARA out-performs industry in Medicare's ESRD Quality Incentive Program ("QIP"), which is CMS' largest value-based program in dialysis segment(1) Average for Performance Years 2016-2018 (1) Source: QIP data from CMS 9 Revenue per Treatment and Mix Trends Net Patient Service Operating Revenues Per Treatment Accelerated Contracting Efforts In-network treatment volume represents 79% of commercial treatments in 2019, up from 62% in 2018 2018A Commercial Treatment Mix 2019A Commercial Treatment Mix Note: Commercial treatment mix includes Veterans Affairs (VA) treatments. 10 Financial and Operational Review Q4 2019 De Novo Clinics Existing Physician Partners New Physician Partners Partner Satisfaction Brand Recognition in Nephrology Community Attractive Growth Clinical Autonomy Patient Satisfaction Comprehensive Clinic Management Services Success with De Novo Clinic Openings Total: 71 Clinics Note: Figures for clinic openings are January 1, 2015 through December 31, 2019. 12 Development Track Record ARA's development is driven by its reputation in the Nephrology community:

Through De Novo growth in new markets Through De Novo expansion in existing local markets Through selectively acquiring majority ownership in other dialysis clinics

1 8 19 27 31 43 53 64 75 83 93 108 129 150 175 192 214 228 241 246 Cumulative Clinic Growth Since Inception De Novo 204 Acquired 64 Sold (11) Closed (1) Merged (10) 13 Total 246 Historical Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Net Patient Service Operating Revenues Adjusted EBITDA * Notes: $ in millions. Figures may not sum due to rounding. 14 * See Appendix for Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Annual Operating Performance Trends: 2015A - 2019A Patients Operating Net Revenue & Cost per Treatment (1) Treatments Normalized Non-Acquired Treatment Growth (2) (3) (2) Cost per treatment (CPT) includes patient care expense and G&A expense and excludes executive severance and expense related to the modification of options, other transactions at the time of the IPO ("Modification Expense"), and gains or losses on sales. Normalized for clinic sales and treatment days. Normalized for clinic sales, treatment days, and 2017 Hurricanes. 15 Quarterly Operating Performance Trends: Q4 2019A vs. Q4 2018A and 2019A vs. 2018A Normalized Treatment Growth Operating Net Revenue & Cost per Treatment (2) (1) (1) (1) (1) Net Revenue ($ in 000s) Adjusted EBITDA-NCI * ($ in 000s) Normalized for clinic sales and treatment days. Cost per treatment (CPT) includes patient care expense and G&A expense, excludes executive severance and expense related to the modification of options, other transactions at the time of the IPO ("Modification Expense"), and gains or losses on sales. * See Appendix for Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 16 Cash Flow Cash Flow from Operations Distributions to Non- Controlling Interests Routine Capital Expenditures Development Capital Expenditures Net Revenue ($ in 000s) Adjusted EBITDA-NCI * ($ in 000s) Restatement process impacted 2019 CFFO due to higher legal and professional fees, credit agreement amendment costs, as well as other factors.

Should closely approximate NCI from the income statement over long-term.

long-term. Routine capex 0.5% to 1% of net revenue (expected 2020).

Development capex ~2% of net revenue (expected 2020). 17 Selected Balance Sheet Highlights Leverage Ratio (1) * ($ in millions) Leverage Ratio * as of December 31, 2019 Total ARA ARA "Owned" Cash (other than clinic-level cash) $10.9 $10.9 Clinic-level cash 23.6 12.7 Total Cash $34.5 $23.6 Debt (other than clinic-level debt) $493.5 $493.5 Clinic-level debt 106.6 57.6 Unamortized debt discount and fees (12.5) (12.4) Total Debt $587.6 $538.7 Adjusted Owned Net Debt (total debt - total cash) $515.2 Adjusted EBITDA less NCI, LTM * $87.6 Leverage Ratio (1) * 5.9x Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding. 1. Leverage Ratio defined as (Total Owned Debt - Total Owned Cash) / LTM Adjusted EBITDA - NCI. Owned debt includes ARA's guaranteed portion of clinic- level debt and owned cash includes ARA's proportionate interest of clinic-level cash. 18 * See Appendix for Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Appendix Appendix Historical Quarterly Financial and Operating Data Summary Quarterly Financial Data: Three Months Ended 2018 2019 $ in millions March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Net patient service operating revenues $ 186.3 $ 206.0 $ 205.7 $ 207.8 $ 191.8 $ 213.3 $ 211.4 $ 206.1 Net income (loss) 7.2 (8.4) 12.5 11.2 (5.1) 5.1 17.0 9.1 Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests(1) 28.3 40.0 36.5 36.5 19.2 37.6 38.7 32.0 Less: Noncontrolling interests (11.0) (15.3) (13.2) (11.7) (5.3) (13.3) (12.3) (9.0) Adjusted EBITDA-NCI(2) 17.3 24.8 23.3 24.7 13.9 24.3 26.5 23.0 Summary Quarterly Operating Data: Three Months Ended 2018 2019 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Treatments 558,936 572,929 578,982 600,190 591,365 614,844 625,684 628,817 Normalized total treatment growth 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.1 % 5.6 % 7.2 % 7.9 % 7.9 % 6.0 % Net patient service operating revenues per treatment: $ 333 $ 359 $ 355 $ 346 $ 324 $ 347 $ 338 $ 328 Adjusted patient care costs per treatment(2): $ 240 $ 247 $ 252 $ 247 $ 251 $ 249 $ 247 246 Adjusted general and administrative expenses per treatment(3): $ 45 $ 46 $ 43 $ 42 $ 44 $ 39 $ 32 $ 34 Total adjusted costs per treatment $ 285 $ 293 $ 295 $ 289 $ 294 $ 287 $ 279 $ 280 Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes severance expenses. The three months ended March 31, 2018 excludes a gain on sale of clinics, the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes severance expense and a gain on sale of clinics, the three months ended June 30, 2019 excludes severance expense, the three months ended September 30, 2019 excludes a bonus adjustment for prior years, a gain on sale of clinics, and severance expense adjustments, and the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes loss on sale of clinics. 20 Appendix Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") provided throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests, Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc., Adjusted cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted owned net debt, which exclude various items detailed in the attached "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." These Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance and liquidity measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance and liquidity that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional reasons why these measures are provided. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI to track our performance. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income before stock-based compensation and associated payroll taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment, interest expense, net, income taxes and other non-income-based tax, transaction-related costs, change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement, certain legal and other matters, executive and management severance costs and loss (gain) on sale or closure of clinics. "Adjusted EBITDA-NCI" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI provide information useful for evaluating our business and a further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is helpful in highlighting trends because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that can differ significantly from company to company depending on, among other things, long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and investments, and the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, or that we believe do not reflect our core business operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA-NCI is helpful in highlighting the amount of Adjusted EBITDA that is available to us after reflecting the interests of our joint venture partners. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI are not measures of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as measures of profitability or liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and differ from the calculation of "Consolidated EBITDA" under our credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not mean for these items to be predictive of future results of operations or cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI have limitations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA-NCI:do not include stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll taxes; do not include depreciation, amortization and impairment-because construction and operation of our dialysis clinics requires significant capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization are a necessary element of our costs and our ability to generate profits; do not include interest expense-as we have borrowed money for general corporate and facility purposes, interest expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to generate profits and cash flows;do not include income tax expense or benefits and other non-income-based taxes; do not include transaction-related costs;do not include change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement; do not include costs related to certain legal and other matters; do not include executive and management severance costs; and do not reflect the loss (gain) on sale or closure of clinics. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not adjusted for the portion of earnings that we distribute to our joint venture partners. We use Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. because it is a useful measure to evaluate our performance by excluding the impact of certain items that we believe are not related to our normal business operations and/or are a result of changes in our liabilities from period to period. See the notes to the tables below for further explanation of the exclusion of certain items. By excluding these items, we believe Adjusted net income allows us and investors to evaluate our net income on a more consistent basis. "Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc." is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. plus or minus, as applicable, certain legal and other matters costs, executive and management severance costs, (gain) loss on sale or closure of assets, bonus compensation reduction, change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement, tax valuation allowance, and accounting changes in fair value of non-controlling interest puts, net of taxes. We use the Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares to calculate Adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. per share. We use Adjusted cash (used in) provided by operating activities less distributions to NCI because it is a useful measure to evaluate the cash flow that is available to the Company for investment in property, plant and equipment, debt service, growth and other general corporate purposes. "Adjusted cash (used in) provided by operating activities less distributions to NCI" is defined as cash provided by operating activities plus transaction- related costs less distributions to noncontrolling interests. We use Adjusted owned net debt because we believe it is a useful metric to evaluate the Company's share of interests in the cash on our consolidated balance sheet and the debt of the Company. "Adjusted owned net debt" is defined as debt (other than clinic-level debt) plus clinic-level debt guaranteed by our wholly owned subsidiaries less unamortized debt discounts and fees less cash (other than clinic-level cash) less the Company's pro rata interest in clinic-level cash. 21 Appendix Quarterly Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less NCI Reconciliation of Net LTM (1)December income (loss) to Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA 2018 2019 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions) March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Net income (loss) $ 7.2 $ (8.4) $ 12.5 $ 11.2 $ (5.1) $ 5.1 $ 17.0 $ 9.1 $ 26.1 Stock-based compensation and associated payroll taxes 1.4 1.7 1.3 1.6 1.4 0.9 1.0 1.5 4.8 Depreciation and amortization 9.6 9.8 10.0 10.3 10.1 10.3 10.2 13.2 43.8 Interest expense, net 7.5 8.1 8.2 8.8 8.8 11.5 12.2 11.1 43.6 Income tax expense (benefit) and other non-income based tax (3.1) (2.0) (0.1) 8.6 0.8 0.9 (11.2) (7.6) (17.2) Transaction-related costs 0.9 - - - - - - - - Change in fair value of income tax receivable 1.0 (1.7) 3.5 (5.4) (1.7) 0.3 - 1.1 (0.2) Certain legal and other matters (2) 4.1 32.5 1.0 1.4 5.3 8.4 9.6 2.5 25.8 Executive and management severance costs - - - - 0.2 0.2 - - 0.5 (Gain) loss on sale or closure of clinics (0.3) - - - (0.5) - (0.3) 1.1 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA (including noncontrolling interests) 28.3 40.0 36.5 36.5 19.2 37.6 38.7 32.0 127.6 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (11.0) (15.3) (13.2) (11.7) (5.3) (13.3) (12.3) (9.0) (39.9) Adjusted EBITDA-NCI $ 17.3 $ 24.8 $ 23.3 $ 24.7 $ 13.9 $ 24.3 $ 26.5 $ 23.0 $ 87.6 Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding. Last twelve months ("LTM") is the period beginning January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019. Certain legal and other matters include legal fees and other expenses associated with matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations, including, but not limited to, our handling of, and response to the following: the United litigation and settlement; the SEC investigation and related Audit Committee review and restatement process; the securities and derivative litigation related to the foregoing; our internal review and analysis of factual and legal issues relating to the aforementioned matters; and legal fees and other expenses relating to matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations. 22 Appendix Annual Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less NCI Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 101. Net income (loss) $ 99.9 $ 7 $58.1 $ 22.5 $ 26.1 Stock-based compensation and associated payroll taxes 1.5 40.3 16.4 5.9 4.8 Depreciation and amortization 31.8 33.9 37.6 39.8 43.8 Interest expense, net 45.4 36.0 29.3 32.6 43.6 Income tax expense (benefit) and other non-income based tax 19.0 2.8 9.8 3.4 (17.2) Transaction-related costs 2.1 2.2 0.7 0.9 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 4.7 0.5 - - Change in fair value of income tax receivable - (1.3) (7.2) (2.7) (0.2) Certain legal and other matters (1) - 6.8 15.2 39.1 25.8 Executive and management severance costs - 1.7 0.9 - 0.5 (Gain) loss on sale or closure of clinics - - (0.5) (0.3) 0.3 Management fees 1.8 0.5 - - - Adjusted EBITDA (including noncontrolling interests) 201.4 229.2 160.9 141.3 127.6 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (80.5) (98.5) (62.7) (51.2) (39.9) 120. 130. Adjusted EBITDA-NCI $ 9 $ 7 $98.1 $ 90.0 $ 87.6 Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding. 1. Certain legal and other matters include legal fees and other expenses associated with matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations, including, but not limited to, our handling of, and response to the following: the United litigation and settlement; the SEC Investigation and related Audit Committee review and restatement process; the securities and derivative litigation related to the foregoing; our internal review and analysis of factual and legal issues relating to the aforementioned matters; and legal fees and other expenses relating to matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations. 23 Appendix Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net income (Loss) to Attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.: Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. $ (10,479) $ (8,178) 4,777 $ 90 $ (13,790) Change in the difference between the redemption value and estimated fair value for accounting purposes of the related noncontrolling interests(1) (741) 1,025 (1,161) (7,122) (7,999) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (11,220) $ (7,153) $ 3,616 $ (7,032) $ (21,789) Adjustments: Certain legal and other matters(2) 5,291 8,381 9,634 2,518 25,824 Executive and management severance costs 212 243 25 - 480 (Gain) loss on sale or closure of clinics (512) - (264) 1,119 343 Bonus compensation reduction(3) - - (808) - (808) Impairment for held for sale assets 0 270 675 4,225 5,170 Total pre-tax adjustments $ 4,991 $ 8,894 $ 9,262 $ 7,862 $ 31,009 Tax effect 1,298 2,312 2,408 2,044 8,062 Net taxable adjustments $ 3,693 $ 6,582 $ 6,854 $ 5,818 $ 22,947 Change in fair value of income tax receivable agreement (1,682) 304 30 1,127 (221) Tax valuation allowance(4) - - - (515) (515) Change in the difference between the redemption value and estimated fair value for accounting purposes of the related noncontrollling interests(1) (741) 1,025 (1,161) (7,122) (7,999) Total adjustments, net $ 2,752 $ 5,861 $ 8,045 $ 13,552 $ 30,210 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. $ (8,468) $ (1,292) $ 11,661 $ 6,520 $ 8,421 Basic Shares outstanding 32,187,715 32,275,807 32,281,818 32,351,067 32,248,791 Adjusted effect of dilutive stock options - - 1,336,905 1,447,887 696,198 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares used to compute adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. per share 32,187,715 32,275,807 33,618,723 33,798,954 32,944,989 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. per share $ (0.26) $ (0.04) $ 0.35 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding. Changes in fair values of contractual noncontrolling interest put provisions are related to certain put rights that were accelerated as a result of the IPO. Certain legal and other matters include legal fees and other expenses associated with matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations, including, but not limited to, our handling of, and response to the following: the United litigation and settlement; the Restatement and related SEC investigation and Audit Committee review; the securities and derivative litigation related to the foregoing; our internal review and analysis of factual and legal issues relating to the aforementioned matters; and legal fees and other expenses relating to matters that we believe do not reflect our core business operations. Reduction of bonus compensation related to prior years as reflected in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2019 for certain executives in light of the Restatement. The Company has established an additional valuation allowance for certain tax items that began expiring in 2019. 24

