American Renal Associates : reg; Opens Newest Dallas Area Clinic

American Renal Associates, LLC (“ARA”), a national provider of
outpatient dialysis services, announced today the opening of its newest
clinic, Hunt County Dialysis Center, located at 3301 Ridgecrest Rd.,
Suite 1, Greenville, Texas. This clinic can be contacted at (903)
455-0579.
Exterior photo of the newly opened Hunt County Dialysis Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
An Open House at this new location will be held on Thursday, February
28, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and patients, family members, the
medical community, and anyone interested are welcome to stop by for a
tour.
The facility, Hunt County Dialysis Center, is a joint venture between
ARA and Dallas Nephrology Associates (“DNA”). This state-of-the-art
facility has been constructed to accommodate 17 in-center dialysis
stations, as well as two home dialysis training rooms. Dr. Bruce Wall
will serve as the medical director of this facility, and Dr. Steven
Gieser and Dr. Timothy Ellington are on the medical staff. Dialysis
provides a life-saving therapy to patients suffering from kidney
failure. This facility will provide all forms of dialysis for our
patients, both in-center and at home.
Working closely with our physician partners and through our network of
over 235 dialysis facilities, including seven in partnership with Dallas
Nephrology Associates, American Renal Associates provides dialysis
treatments to over 16,000 patients in 26 states and Washington D.C.
Our Core Values emphasize taking good care of patients, providing
physicians with clinical autonomy and support, and hiring the best
possible staff to provide the ultimate dialysis experience. For more
information about the services we provide, or for information about a
facility near you, we invite you in North Texas to visit our website at www.americanrenaldallas.com.
