American Renal Associates Holdings Inc    ARA

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

(ARA)

    
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
03/12/2019 | 11:52am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (“American Renal” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ARA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. American Renal announced on March 8, 2019, that it was delaying the filing of its earnings report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The delay was caused by the Company’s need to further examine the impact on its accounts receivable and revenue for 2018 of accounting practices including reserve computations. This examination will also include previous year’s financial reporting from 2014 to 2017. This process follows an SEC letter from October 2018 requesting documentation of the Company’s revenue recognition and other related matters. Based on this news, shares of American Renal fell 16% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 838 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 474 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,7 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Carlucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Syed T. Kamal President & Director
Don E. Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason M. Boucher Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Anger Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC-15.02%318
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.96%69 718
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.16%43 102
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE18.43%23 249
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS17.93%14 692
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.27%11 775
