Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Renal Associates Holdings Inc    ARA

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

(ARA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (“American Renal” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARA) securities during the period from August 10, 2016 through March 27, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 28, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that American Renal failed to disclose to investors that: (i) issues with American Renal’s accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to an SEC investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (ii) American Renal’s financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed and consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; and (iii) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

On March 8, 2019, American Renal disclosed that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal 2019 Annual Report and that the Company’s Audit Committee was examining the Company’s accounting practices. On this news, American Renal’s stock price fell $2.05 per share, approximately 16.4%, to close at $10.46 per share on March 8, 2019.

On March 27, 2019, American Renal disclosed that the Company’s previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2014 through 2017 “should be restated and should no longer be relied upon,” and that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer had resigned effective March 26, 2019. On this news, American Renal’s stock price fell $3.69 per share, approximately 38%, to close at $6.01 per share on March 28, 2019.

If you acquired American Renal securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
08:06pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
04:32pAMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy..
AQ
04/04DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04/02GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/01ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) Sued for Mis..
BU
03/29AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
03/29Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/28Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal A..
BU
03/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of American ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 834 M
EBIT 2018 112 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 474 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,1 $
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Carlucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Syed T. Kamal President & Director
Don E. Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason M. Boucher Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Anger Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC-47.40%199
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.50%70 289
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)6.35%45 337
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE30.58%25 546
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS24.60%15 550
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.94%12 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About