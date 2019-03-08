Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. investors (“American Renal” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: ARA)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On March 8, 2019, American Renal announced the postponement of the
release of its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 earnings report, as well
as the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K. Previously, the SEC had requested
in October 2018 that the Company provide documentation and information
regarding revenue recognition, collections, and other related matters.
As a result of this SEC request, American Renal formed an Audit
Committee that has been examining the Company’s revenue recognition
methods and accounting practices. Due to this internal investigation by
the Audit Committee and the impact the information found would
potentially have on these pending earning reports, the Company has
delayed the filing of their 2018 Form 10-K and announced possible
further adjustments for their previously reported fiscal years ranging
from 2014 to 2017, as well as the still delayed fiscal report for 2018.
On this news, shares of American Renal fell over 21% during intraday
trading, thereby injuring investors.
