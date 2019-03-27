Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. investors (“American Renal” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: ARA)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On March 8, 2019, American Renal disclosed that in October 2018 the SEC
had requested documents and information regarding revenue recognition,
collections, and other related matters. Also, the Company announced that
it would delay filing its 2018 annual report while the Audit Committee
investigated the Company’s revenue recognition methods and accounting
practices.
On this news, shares of American Renal fell $2.05 per share, or over
16%, to close at $10.46 on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
On March 27, 2019, American Renal announced that certain financial
statements would be restated and that its Chief Financial Officer had
resigned. The Audit Committee had found that the Company “did not
appropriately reconcile its contractual allowance estimates for
discounts and price concessions with cash subsequently received in
respect of prior period patient claims.” The required adjustments would
reduce operating income for fiscal 2017 by at least $10 million and
would have a cumulative impact on fiscal years 2014 to 2018 in the range
of negative $5 million to positive $5 million. Furthermore, the Company
expected to revise related metrics “such as revenue per treatment and
days sales outstanding” during the affected financial periods based on
the Audit Committee’s ongoing review.
On this news, shares of American Renal fell as much as $1.80, or 18%, in
post-market trading, thereby injuring investors further.
