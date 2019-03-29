Log in
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

(ARA)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Investors (ARA)

03/29/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (“American Renal” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARA) securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). American Renal investors have until May 28, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their American Renal investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 8, 2019, American Renal disclosed that in October 2018 the SEC had requested documents and information regarding revenue recognition, collections, and other related matters. Also, the Company announced that it would delay filing its 2018 annual report while the Audit Committee investigated the Company’s revenue recognition methods and accounting practices.

On this news, shares of American Renal fell $2.05 per share, or more than 16%, to close at $10.46 on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 27, 2019, American Renal announced that certain financial statements would be restated and that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned. The Audit Committee found that the Company “did not appropriately reconcile its contractual allowance estimates for discounts and price concessions with cash subsequently received in respect of prior period patient claims.” The Company also disclosed that the required adjustments would reduce operating income for fiscal 2017 by at least $10 million and would have a cumulative impact on fiscal years 2014 to 2018 in the range of negative $5 million to positive $5 million. Furthermore, the Company stated that it expected to revise related metrics “such as revenue per treatment and days sales outstanding” during the affected financial periods based on the Audit Committee’s ongoing review.

On this news, shares of American Renal fell by as much as 35% on March 28, 2019, thereby further injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal’s accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) American Renal's financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of American Renal, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
