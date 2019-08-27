Log in
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

(ARA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) was Sued for Misleading Shareholders

08/27/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019. American Renal Associates is a dialysis services provider in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Textron's misconduct, click here.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) Accused of Improper Revenue Recognition

According to the complaint, American Renal consistently asserted in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its disclosures were accurate. The truth began to emerge on November 9, 2018, when American Renal disclosed in a 10Q that the SEC requested documents regarding "revenue recognition, collections and related matters." On March 8, 2019, before the market opened, American Renal announced it would delay the filing of its earnings report for fiscal year 2018 to examine its accounting practices for 2018 and for previously reported years ranging from 2014 through 2017. On this news, American Renal’s shares fell over 16%. Less than a month later, American Renal announced the resignation of its CFO, and the need to restate its financial results for fiscal years 2014 through 2017. On this news, American Renal’s shares fell almost 40% to close at $6.01 on March 28, 2019, and has yet to recover.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 830 M
EBIT 2018 106 M
Net income 2018 26,7 M
Debt 2018 471 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,67x
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales2018 0,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
Capitalization 194 M
Chart AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,00  $
Last Close Price 5,97  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Carlucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Syed T. Kamal President & Director
Don E. Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason M. Boucher Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Anger Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC-46.18%202
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.06%79 018
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-3.25%41 058
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.74%20 509
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.75%16 142
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS22.01%13 643
