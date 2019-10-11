American Resources : Current report

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

Date of Report (Date of Earliest event Reported): October 7, 2019

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard

On October 7, 2019, American Resources Corporation (or the "Company") received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that for 30 consecutive business days the Company's stock has not maintained a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share ("Minimum Bid Price Requirement") as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notification of noncompliance has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under the Listing Rules, if during the 180 calendar days following the date of the notification, or prior to April 6, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company's stock is at or above $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the common stock will continue to be eligible for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

If the Company does not achieve compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by April 6, 2020, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 day period to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, by providing a written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company meets these requirements, an additional 180 days will be granted. If the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide a notice that the Company's common stock will be subject to delisting.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits

The following exhibits are attached hereto and filed herewith.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1Notification Letter from Nasdaq dated October 7, 2019

