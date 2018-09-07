Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  American Retail Group Inc    ARGB

AMERICAN RETAIL GROUP INC (ARGB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/24 07:04:40 pm
15 USD   +275.00%
10:50pSIMEX announces the launch of OTC
GL
09/04SIMEX launches Sharpay (S) token trading
GL
08/22SIMEX (OTC : ARGB) announces the beginning of the public offering
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SIMEX announces the launch of OTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMEX Inc. (OTC: ARGB) announces the launch of OTC (Over The Counter) transactions. Vassili Oxenuk, the President of SIMEX, said: "We created convenient procedure for OTC transactions that allows institutional investors to invest in cryptocurrency. This instrument will also simplify the procedure of selling cryptocurrency for both miner pools and huge traders. In the future we will expand the number of pairs of cryptocurrency for trading as well as the possibility to perform deals with some tokens". 

OTC is available for registered users only that have passed KYC procedure. At the moment, transactions are available in USD, BTC, ETH, LTC, DASH. You can find open orders to buy and sell in this section absolutely free. Orders are fully customizable, offer deadline, discounts or extra charges depending on the amount and order volume can be set up by user.

Contact information:
Email: info@simex.global
Headquaters: 2770 S Maryland Pkw, Suite 300 Las Vegas, NV 89109


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN RETAIL GROUP INC
10:50pSIMEX announces the launch of OTC
GL
09/04SIMEX launches Sharpay (S) token trading
GL
08/22SIMEX (OTC : ARGB) announces the beginning of the public offering
GL
08/17SIMEX announces partnership with Prime Trust Company
GL
08/03AMERICAN RETAIL : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregister..
AQ
06/21­SIMEX (OTC : ARGB) announces launch of Epay
GL
05/30SIMEX (OTC : ARGB) establishes SIMEX FINANCE LTD. in UK, London
GL
05/17AMERICAN RETAIL : announces the completion of the acquisition of Simex Inc.
AQ
05/15AMERICAN RETAIL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/15AMERICAN RETAIL GROUP, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets..
AQ
More news
Chart AMERICAN RETAIL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American Retail Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Vassili Oxenuk President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Pavel Pronin Independent Director
Zarina Mamyrkulova Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RETAIL GROUP INC2,207.69%0
WAL-MART STORES-2.33%284 609
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-3.72%28 377
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 444
CARREFOUR-15.83%13 933
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD33.22%13 589
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.