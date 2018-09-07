SIMEX announces the launch of OTC

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMEX Inc. (OTC: ARGB) announces the launch of OTC (Over The Counter) transactions. Vassili Oxenuk, the President of SIMEX, said: "We created convenient procedure for OTC transactions that allows institutional investors to invest in cryptocurrency. This instrument will also simplify the procedure of selling cryptocurrency for both miner pools and huge traders. In the future we will expand the number of pairs of cryptocurrency for trading as well as the possibility to perform deals with some tokens".



OTC is available for registered users only that have passed KYC procedure. At the moment, transactions are available in USD, BTC, ETH, LTC, DASH. You can find open orders to buy and sell in this section absolutely free. Orders are fully customizable, offer deadline, discounts or extra charges depending on the amount and order volume can be set up by user.

Contact information:

Email: info@simex.global

Headquaters: 2770 S Maryland Pkw, Suite 300 Las Vegas, NV 89109