Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American River Bankshares    AMRB

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES

(AMRB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/16 09:37:21 am
10.295 USD   -3.79%
09:32aAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31aAmerican River Bankshares Announces its Third Quarter Cash Dividend
GL
09:24aAMERICAN RIVER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American River Bankshares Announces its Third Quarter Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 09:31am EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ-GS: AMRB) announced its third quarter cash dividend of 7 cents per share ($0.07) payable on August 12, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 29, 2020.

The cash dividend is equal to the 7 cents declared in the second quarter of 2020 and represents the fifteenth cash dividend since the quarterly program was reinstated in January of 2017.

About American River Bankshares
American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB] is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank serving Northern California since 1983. We provide financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit our website at AmericanRiverBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ materially from the results in these forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates, economic conditions, governmental regulation and legislation, credit quality, and competition affecting the Company’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Mitchell A. Derenzo
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
American River Bankshares
916-231-6723

Media Contact:
Jennifer J. Held
Vice President, Marketing Director
American River Bankshares
916-231-6717

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES
09:32aAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31aAmerican River Bankshares Announces its Third Quarter Cash Dividend
GL
09:24aAMERICAN RIVER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:18aAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
09:16aAmerican River Bankshares Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/09AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/09AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Schedules its Quarterly Conference Call
PU
05/22AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
05/07AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
04/28AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,1 M - -
Net income 2020 6,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 62,7 M 62,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES
Duration : Period :
American River Bankshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,17 $
Last Close Price 10,70 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David E. Ritchie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles David Fite Chairman
Mitchell A. Derenzo Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin B. Bender Chief Information Officer & EVP
William A. Robotham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES-28.04%63
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.03%161 245
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-13.96%57 875
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.00%52 024
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-9.62%46 954
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.36%46 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group