Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American River Bankshares    AMRB

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES

(AMRB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American River Bankshares : Bank Foundation Donates $120,000 to 10 Nonprofit Organizations Across Sacramento, Placer, Amador and Sonoma Counties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:42pm EST
Half of the chosen organizations also receive funds for nonprofit training with Impact Foundry

Sacramento, CA, February 14, 2019 - American River Bank, a subsidiary of American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB], today announced that the American River Bank Foundation (the Foundation) will be awarding $120,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations in Northern California communities of Sacramento, Placer, Amador and Sonoma Counties. Most of the money, $107,000 is a grant to directly benefit specific programs within each organization. Additional dollars, $13,000 has been provided to five of the organizations to participate in Impact Foundry's Certified Sustainable® program which provides training for nonprofits to strengthen their skills in revenue structure, operational framework, partner engagement, communications & brand management, measuring impact and accountability, culture and leadership development. Since its inception in 2004, the Foundation has awarded $1,253,000 to 60 different organizations.

American River Bank sees potential for success in these selected nonprofits and wants to help them reach their long-term goals by giving them the skills and tools necessary. Impact Foundry's Certified Sustainable program is about to graduate it's first class of program participants in the program which prides itself on helping nonprofits provide high quality delivery of their mission, in an affordable way.

'American River Bank Foundation is paving the way for sustainable nonprofits through their philanthropy by carving out funds specifically for many of their grant recipients to participate in our Certified Sustainable program,' explained Kim Tucker, Executive Director of Impact Foundry . 'Together with the Foundation, we want to engage these nonprofits at a deeper level and empower them with real resources and training for long-term growth and success. This training will provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to approach running their organizations like a business and engage their board members in more meaningful ways.'

'The American River Bank Foundation is pleased to announce it will be donating $120,000 to 10 outstanding organizations. This contribution was made possible by the great generosity of our employees, Board, clients, partners and sponsors.' said David E. Ritchie, Jr., President of American River Bank and American River Bank Foundation. 'The Foundation chose to earmark some funds this year to help support training to help strengthen their organization. As a business bank, we want to empower them to be healthy organizations which can support our communities long-term and expand their vital services.'

In 2018, American River Bank employees donated $16,076.50 to the Foundation, which is 100% matched by American River Bank ($32,153 total contribution), and $33,000 was raised from the Bank's Annual Charity Golf Classic. All donations received by the Foundation are granted back out to the community as the Foundation is financially supported by American River Bank, its employees and partners.
The Foundation's 2018 grant recipients are as follows:
SACRAMENTO COUNTY

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Sac Area - Mentoring for Success will receive $6,000 for their program to support children ages 8 to 18 with an adult mentor and role model. They will receive an additional $3,000 to participate in the Certified Sustainable program.
  • CASA Sacramento will receive $13,000 to assist in activating new advocates and enhance services to ensure that the most at-risk children will receive court advocacy and mentorship from trained community members and be guided by professional staff and their network of local resources. An additional $1,500 will pay for a partial subsidy to participate in the Certified Sustainable program.
  • HomeAid Sacramento - HomeAid Builds (WEAVE Transitional Housing) will receive $4,000 for this program which builds or renovates dignified multi-family, single family, transitional and permanent housing - for their project building cottages in partnership with WEAVE women's shelter programs to remove barriers to long-term housing for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and/or stalking.
  • River City Food Bank - BackSnacks program will receive $10,000 to support eight Sacramento area schools and hundreds of children with nutritious snacks that they can eat before, during, or after school or take home to their families on the weekend. Another $2,750 is provided to participate in the Certified Sustainable program.
  • Women's Empowerment - Ending Homelessness for Women through Paid Job Training will receive $13,000 (an increase from $11,500 last year) to fund The Get-A-Job-Kit training program and their new property management training program. Both opportunities provide vulnerable women with a pathway out of homelessness and back into our workforce. Fox News Impact Foundrty and ARB Foundation interview

PLACER COUNTY
AMADOR COUNTY
SONOMA COUNTY
About the American River Bank Foundation
The American River Bank Foundation was established in July 2004 to give back meaningfully to local organizations that create opportunity, enhance self-esteem and provide physical and emotional well-being for the most vulnerable women and children. For information on how to donate to the Foundation or apply for grant funding, visit https://www.americanriverbank.com/Foundation/

About American River Bank
American River Bank, a subsidiary of American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB], is a community bank serving Northern California since 1983. American River Bank gives business owners more reach by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and services. An honest approach, commitment to community and focus on profitability is intended to lead clients to greater success. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

American River Bankshares published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES
06:42pAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Bank Foundation Donates $120,000 to 10 Nonprofit Org..
PU
01/29AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/24AMERICAN RIVER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/24AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
01/24AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
01/24American River Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
01/22AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Bank assists two local charities in securing $70,000..
PU
01/17AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Announces its First Quarter Cash Dividend
AQ
01/17AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17American River Bankshares Schedules its Quarterly Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24,8 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 5,77 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 13,86
P/E ratio 2020 11,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 82,0 M
Chart AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES
Duration : Period :
American River Bankshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David E. Ritchie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles David Fite Chairman
Kevin B. Bender Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell A. Derenzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William A. Robotham Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES0.34%82
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.44%191 921
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 830
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP8.18%54 169
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD6.69%51 811
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK10.82%47 114
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.