American River Bankshares : Bank Foundation Donates $120,000 to 10 Nonprofit Organizations Across Sacramento, Placer, Amador and Sonoma Counties

Half of the chosen organizations also receive funds for nonprofit training with Impact Foundry

Sacramento, CA, February 14, 2019 - American River Bank, a subsidiary of American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB], today announced that the American River Bank Foundation (the Foundation) will be awarding $120,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations in Northern California communities of Sacramento, Placer, Amador and Sonoma Counties. Most of the money, $107,000 is a grant to directly benefit specific programs within each organization. Additional dollars, $13,000 has been provided to five of the organizations to participate in Impact Foundry's Certified Sustainable® program which provides training for nonprofits to strengthen their skills in revenue structure, operational framework, partner engagement, communications & brand management, measuring impact and accountability, culture and leadership development. Since its inception in 2004, the Foundation has awarded $1,253,000 to 60 different organizations.

American River Bank sees potential for success in these selected nonprofits and wants to help them reach their long-term goals by giving them the skills and tools necessary. Impact Foundry's Certified Sustainable program is about to graduate it's first class of program participants in the program which prides itself on helping nonprofits provide high quality delivery of their mission, in an affordable way.

'American River Bank Foundation is paving the way for sustainable nonprofits through their philanthropy by carving out funds specifically for many of their grant recipients to participate in our Certified Sustainable program,' explained Kim Tucker, Executive Director of Impact Foundry . 'Together with the Foundation, we want to engage these nonprofits at a deeper level and empower them with real resources and training for long-term growth and success. This training will provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to approach running their organizations like a business and engage their board members in more meaningful ways.'

'The American River Bank Foundation is pleased to announce it will be donating $120,000 to 10 outstanding organizations. This contribution was made possible by the great generosity of our employees, Board, clients, partners and sponsors.' said David E. Ritchie, Jr., President of American River Bank and American River Bank Foundation. 'The Foundation chose to earmark some funds this year to help support training to help strengthen their organization. As a business bank, we want to empower them to be healthy organizations which can support our communities long-term and expand their vital services.'

In 2018, American River Bank employees donated $16,076.50 to the Foundation, which is 100% matched by American River Bank ($32,153 total contribution), and $33,000 was raised from the Bank's Annual Charity Golf Classic. All donations received by the Foundation are granted back out to the community as the Foundation is financially supported by American River Bank, its employees and partners.

The Foundation's 2018 grant recipients are as follows:

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Sac Area - Mentoring for Success will receive $6,000 for their program to support children ages 8 to 18 with an adult mentor and role model. They will receive an additional $3,000 to participate in the Certified Sustainable program.

CASA Sacramento will receive $13,000 to assist in activating new advocates and enhance services to ensure that the most at-risk children will receive court advocacy and mentorship from trained community members and be guided by professional staff and their network of local resources. An additional $1,500 will pay for a partial subsidy to participate in the Certified Sustainable program.

HomeAid Sacramento - HomeAid Builds (WEAVE Transitional Housing) will receive $4,000 for this program which builds or renovates dignified multi-family, single family, transitional and permanent housing - for their project building cottages in partnership with WEAVE women's shelter programs to remove barriers to long-term housing for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and/or stalking.

River City Food Bank - BackSnacks program will receive $10,000 to support eight Sacramento area schools and hundreds of children with nutritious snacks that they can eat before, during, or after school or take home to their families on the weekend. Another $2,750 is provided to participate in the Certified Sustainable program.

Women's Empowerment - Ending Homelessness for Women through Paid Job Training will receive $13,000 (an increase from $11,500 last year) to fund The Get-A-Job-Kit training program and their new property management training program. Both opportunities provide vulnerable women with a pathway out of homelessness and back into our workforce. Fox News Impact Foundrty and ARB Foundation interview

The American River Bank Foundation was established in July 2004 to give back meaningfully to local organizations that create opportunity, enhance self-esteem and provide physical and emotional well-being for the most vulnerable women and children. For information on how to donate to the Foundation or apply for grant funding, visit https://www.americanriverbank.com/Foundation/

About American River Bank

American River Bank, a subsidiary of American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB], is a community bank serving Northern California since 1983. American River Bank gives business owners more reach by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and services. An honest approach, commitment to community and focus on profitability is intended to lead clients to greater success. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com.

# # #