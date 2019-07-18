Log in
AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES

(AMRB)
07/18 09:45:42 am
13.185 USD   +2.21%
AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Increases its Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
09:27aAMERICAN RIVER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:16aAmerican River Bankshares Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
American River Bankshares : Increases its Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/18/2019 | 10:50am EDT
Sacramento, CA, July 18, 2019 - American River Bankshares (NASDAQ-GS: AMRB) announced its third quarter cash dividend of 7 cents per share ($0.07) payable on August 14, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2019. The 7 cents per share is a 2 cent or 40% increase over the second quarter 2019 cash dividend of 5 cents per share that was announced on April 18, 2019.

The cash dividend is the third quarterly cash dividend of 2019 and represents the eleventh cash dividend since the quarterly program was reinstated in January of 2017.

About American River Bankshares
American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB] is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank serving Northern California since 1983. We give business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and services. Our honest approach, commitment to community and focus on profitability is intended to lead our clients to greater success. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates, economic conditions, governmental regulation and legislation, credit quality, and competition affecting the Company's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in subsequent reports filed on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

# # #

Disclaimer

American River Bankshares published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 14:49:04 UTC
