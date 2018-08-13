American Shared Hospital Services : Announces Resumption of Proton Therapy Services at Orlando Health

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced that proton therapy treatments have now resumed, following water damage to its proton therapy system at Orlando Health – UF Health Cancer Center that occurred on July 28, 2018.

About AMS:

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services (including statements regarding the expected continued growth in volume of the MEVION S250 system, the expansion of the Company's proton therapy business, the impact of service interruptions and the timing of treatments by new Gamma Knife systems) which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and radiation therapy businesses, the risks of developing The Operating Room for the 21st Century program, and the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s proton therapy business. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and the three-months ended June 30, 2018 and its definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2018.

