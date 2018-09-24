Log in
American Shared Hospital Services : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference

0
09/24/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced that Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ernest A. Bates, M.D. and Chief Operating & Financial Officer Craig K. Tagawa will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York on September 27, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. ET. The Company’s Vice President of Sales and Business Development Ernest R. Bates and Controller Alexis Wallace will also be in attendance and available to conference participants.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/37598 in the Investors Center section under Corporate. A replay of the webcast will be also be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About AMS:

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.


© Business Wire 2018
