American Shared Hospital Services to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, September 25th at 2:45pm ET



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ernest A. Bates, M.D. and Chief Operating and Financial Officer Craig K. Tagawa will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2019 at 2:45pm ET. The Company’s Vice President of Sales and Business Development Ernest R. Bates and Controller Alexis Wallace will also be in attendance and available to conference participants.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/ams/ in the Investors section under Webcasts. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems. For more information please visit: www.ashs.com

Contacts: American Shared Hospital Services Ernest A. Bates, M.D. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer P: (415) 788-5300 eabates@ashs.com PCG Advisory Group, Investor Relations Stephanie Prince P: (646) 762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com