USDA Feb Farm Prices - Mar 31

The index of prices received by U.S. farmers for their products in February was +1.8% From January, and +0.1% From a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday. Special Note Beginning with the February 2020 estimates, all monthly price estimates for the non-citrus fruits and vegetables in the Agricultural Prices report are derived exclusively from data provided by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and reflect FOB shipping point basis. Previously these estimates were based on a combination of survey data and information from AMS. February Prices Received Index Up 1.8 Percent The February Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 90.4, increased 1.8 percent from January and 0.1 percent from February 2019. At 85.9, the Crop Production Index was up 4.4 percent from last month and 0.9 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 94.8, decreased 3.7 percent from January and 0.4 percent from February last year. Producers received higher prices during February for market eggs, oranges, turkeys, and cotton but lower prices for lettuce, broilers, soybeans, and milk. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume change of commodities producers market. In February, there was increased monthly movement for cattle, milk, broilers, and greenhouse & nursery and decreased marketing of corn, soybeans, tobacco, and wheat. February Prices Paid Index Down 0.3 Percent The February Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.0, is down 0.3 percent from January 2020 and 0.5 percent from February 2019. Lower prices in February for feeder cattle, feeder pigs, diesel, and supplements more than offset higher prices for nitrogen, hay and forages, repairs, and trucks. Index Summary Table ========================================================================= 2018 2019 2019 2020 Index -------------------------------------------------------- 1990-92=100 Jan Feb Jan Feb ========================================================================= Prices Received 86.5 90.3 88.8 90.4 Prices Paid 110.4 110.6 110.3 110.0 Ratio 1/ 78 81 81 82 ========================================================================= 1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by farmers. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com