USDA Feb Farm Prices - Mar 31

03/31/2020 | 03:25pm EDT
 The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in February was +1.8% From January, and +0.1% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday. 
 
Special Note 
 
Beginning with the February 2020 estimates, all monthly price estimates for 
the non-citrus fruits and vegetables in the Agricultural Prices report are 
derived exclusively from data provided by USDA's Agricultural Marketing 
Service (AMS) and reflect FOB shipping point basis. Previously these 
estimates were based on a combination of survey data and information from 
AMS. 
 
February Prices Received Index Up 1.8 Percent 
 
The February Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 
90.4, increased 1.8 percent from January and 0.1 percent from February 2019. 
At 85.9, the Crop Production Index was up 4.4 percent from last month and 
0.9 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 94.8, 
decreased 3.7 percent from January and 0.4 percent from February last year. 
Producers received higher prices during February for market eggs, oranges, 
turkeys, and cotton but lower prices for lettuce, broilers, soybeans, and 
milk. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume change 
of commodities producers market. In February, there was increased monthly 
movement for cattle, milk, broilers, and greenhouse & nursery and decreased 
marketing of corn, soybeans, tobacco, and wheat. 
 
February Prices Paid Index Down 0.3 Percent 
 
The February Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, 
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.0, is down 0.3 percent from January 2020 
and 0.5 percent from February 2019. Lower prices in February for feeder 
cattle, feeder pigs, diesel, and supplements more than offset higher prices 
for nitrogen, hay and forages, repairs, and trucks. 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2018           2019           2019           2020 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
 1990-92=100           Jan            Feb            Jan            Feb 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       86.5           90.3           88.8           90.4 
Prices Paid          110.4          110.6          110.3          110.0 
Ratio 1/                78             81             81             82 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
