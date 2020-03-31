USDA Feb Farm Prices - Mar 31

The index of prices received by U.S. farmers
for their products in February was +1.8% From January, and +0.1% From
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday.
Special Note
Beginning with the February 2020 estimates, all monthly price estimates for
the non-citrus fruits and vegetables in the Agricultural Prices report are
derived exclusively from data provided by USDA's Agricultural Marketing
Service (AMS) and reflect FOB shipping point basis. Previously these
estimates were based on a combination of survey data and information from
AMS.
February Prices Received Index Up 1.8 Percent
The February Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at
90.4, increased 1.8 percent from January and 0.1 percent from February 2019.
At 85.9, the Crop Production Index was up 4.4 percent from last month and
0.9 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 94.8,
decreased 3.7 percent from January and 0.4 percent from February last year.
Producers received higher prices during February for market eggs, oranges,
turkeys, and cotton but lower prices for lettuce, broilers, soybeans, and
milk. In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume change
of commodities producers market. In February, there was increased monthly
movement for cattle, milk, broilers, and greenhouse & nursery and decreased
marketing of corn, soybeans, tobacco, and wheat.
February Prices Paid Index Down 0.3 Percent
The February Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.0, is down 0.3 percent from January 2020
and 0.5 percent from February 2019. Lower prices in February for feeder
cattle, feeder pigs, diesel, and supplements more than offset higher prices
for nitrogen, hay and forages, repairs, and trucks.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2018 2019 2019 2020
Index --------------------------------------------------------
1990-92=100 Jan Feb Jan Feb
=========================================================================
Prices Received 86.5 90.3 88.8 90.4
Prices Paid 110.4 110.6 110.3 110.0
Ratio 1/ 78 81 81 82
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
