American Software : Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/22/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share. The dividend is payable to the Class A and Class B Shareholders of the Company of record at the close of business on November 22, 2019 to be paid on or about December 6, 2019.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes Magazine, delivers innovative demand-driven supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise. Logility, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, is a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions that help medium, large and Fortune 500 companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products, Red Wing Shoe Company, Verizon Wireless and VF Corporation. Demand Management, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logility, delivers affordable, easy-to-use Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Halo Business Intelligence, a division of Logility, is an advanced analytics software provider leveraging an innovative blend of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to drive greater supply chain performance. Halo customers include Aaron’s, Leatherman Tool Group and SweetWater Brewing. New Generation Computing, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, powers the digital supply chain with the Andromeda Cloud Platform®, enabling brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), and vendor quality and compliance. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (800) 726-2946 or email: ask@amsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, technology and the market for the Company's products and services, including economic conditions within the e-commerce markets; the timely availability and market acceptance of these products and services; the Company’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all SEC required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines and companies; the effect of competitive products and pricing; the uncertainty of the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; and the irregular pattern of the Company's revenues. For further information about risks the Company could experience as well as other information, please refer to the Company's current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 264-5298.

American Software® is a registered trademark of American Software, Inc.; Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc.; and New Generation Computing® and Andromeda Cloud Platform® are registered trademarks of New Generation Computing, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
