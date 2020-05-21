American Software : Demand Management Selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2020

Company Wins Prestigious Award for Ninth Time

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics for the ninth time.

In creating this year’s list, the Inbound Logistics editorial staff considered applications from more than 400 companies. Demand Management emerged as one of just 100 honorees. The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all of the April 2020 magazine editions and will be posted online by the end of April.

“Recent events remind businesses to focus like a laser beam on improving enterprise operations through technology investments,” says Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “The challenges are many and are now top of mind. Improving end-to-end visibility, achieving closer integration with value chain partners, finding efficient sources of transport lift, nailing down chain of custody and sustainability concerns to limit liability, and inventory scalability have clearly become survival issues for many. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Demand Management because its solutions address these critical needs and help companies move along the continuum to truly becoming demand-driven enterprises.”

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2020. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

The Top 100 data that award applicants submitted drives the Logistics IT Decision Support Tool. This tool enables the Inbound Logistics audience to enter their IT requirements and match the solutions providers best suited to their needs.

“Our entire team extends our thanks to Inbound Logistics for naming Demand Management to its Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list for the ninth time,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “Companies around the globe face unique challenges, especially in the face of the current pandemic. No matter what the coming months bring, Demand Management stands ready to help current and future customers thrive by providing a digital supply chain platform that enables them to transform their business processes for greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Demand Management, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) is the leading global provider of the Demand Solutions® software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand Solutions supply chain planning solution offers capabilities for demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality & compliance, product lifecycle management, sourcing management, sales & operations planning, integrated business planning, advanced analytics and supply chain data management.

DMI has worked with supply chain professionals for over 30 years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world business requirements into its software. The Company’s extensive customer base across 84 countries includes Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. DMI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of the Company’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Demand Solutions® is a registered trademark of Demand Management, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005007/en/