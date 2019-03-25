American Software : Logility Highlights Innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Accelerate Supply Chain Decision Making

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain
optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today highlighted
several enhancements to the Logility Voyager Solutions™ platform that
leverage valuable applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and
machine learning to boost supply
chain performance. The platform’s in-memory architecture enables
companies to improve decision-making, accelerate new product
introductions, and more accurately anticipate market-driven demand
changes to quickly respond to opportunities and potential risks. The
announcement came at the company’s 2019 Velocity conference bringing
together customers, industry thought leaders, and supply chain
visionaries.
Today’s supply chains move at a ferocious pace and are fueled by
multiple data streams available from both internal and external
enterprise systems, social networks, syndicated streams, IoT (Internet
of Things) and more. Commodity prices, weather information, market
trends and geospatial data are just a few of the data points that can
influence short-term supply chain performance. Today, Logility is using advanced
AI and machine learning to transform data and help predict customer
needs, identify trends, address disruptions and deliver a more
synchronized supply chain from product concept to customer delivery.
“Logility is using advances in AI and machine learning to eliminate,
automate and augment current processes to help our customers focus on
strategic activities that enable them to be more successful every day,”
said Mark Balte, executive vice president, Research and Development,
Logility. “We are finding new and practical methods to incorporate AI
and machine learning to drive innovation and help our customers automate
their planning process and we are working on additional innovative ways
to apply AI in the future.”
As companies embark on their digital transformation initiatives, the
ability to create a “Digital Twin,” or digital representation of the
physical supply chain network, becomes a critical capability. Logility
Voyager Solutions helps companies build their digital twin and quickly
model multiple business scenarios and then perform in-memory simulations
to determine the best course of action to meet business objectives.
Logility Voyager AdapLink® helps ensure the data to support
the digital twin is captured in real-time, is accurate and uniform
regardless of the source, to help drive the plan.
A few of the AI and machine learning-based features available in the
Logility Voyager Solutions platform include:
Voyager Pulse Wise
Logility Voyager Pulse Wise™ is an exciting new autonomous capability
that continuously senses, analyzes and automatically updates the demand
planning parameters to ensure the supply chain operates at peak
performance. The AI-based solution monitors forecast accuracy in
real-time and adjusts forecast parameters autonomously for each item to
increase accuracy and ensure the supply chain operates at peak
performance. With Voyager Pulse Wise, companies are able to quickly take
advantage of opportunities, stay ahead of potential disruptions and
respond to spontaneous demand such as a celebrity endorsement for a
product on Twitter or Instagram.
Voyager Order Promising
The Logility Voyager Integrated Business Planning™ (IBP) solution has
built in capability to evaluate Available-to-Promise (ATP),
Capable-to-Promise (CTP) and Profitable-to-Promise (PTP) to improve
customer service and model supply chain opportunities. This unique
capability leverages the digital representation of the physical supply
chain, the Digital Twin, to quickly determine the ability to fulfill a
customer order. Leveraging in-memory processing and robust analytics
enables faster decision-making around how to respond to an unexpected
opportunity, generate incremental revenue or provide more proactive
customer service.
Optimization Orchestration
Optimization orchestration leverages an AI algorithm that identifies
independent supply chains within a given model and then solves each
scenario concurrently within a unique process thread. This enhanced
Digital Twin modeling enables faster throughput of multiple scenario
simulations to enable large, global supply chains to move toward
continuous planning and optimize their operations while better
understanding the merits of multiple strategies.
Advanced Demand Simulation
Logility Voyager Solutions utilizes advances in AI to run concurrent
simulations based on forecast variability to determine a company’s
ability to meet revenue goals. These advanced analytics help identify
supply chain resiliency based on demand variability to identify a risk
factor for any given item or product family. Depending on the company’s
risk tolerance, the planner can then adjust capacity - for example, by
modeling a co-packer or brining on a new supplier - to determine the
likelihood, given multiple variations in demand, of meeting goals.
Inventory Optimization
Multi-echelon inventory optimization (MEIO) is an innovative science
which helps free working capital by balancing inventory levels and
customer service. Logility Voyager Inventory Optimization™ is uniquely
positioned in the market, offering the ability to optimize across
multiple echelons to determine the optimal form and function of
inventory to help reduce inventory levels as much as 30 percent while
improving service levels. Voyager Inventory Optimization uses multiple
algorithms to determine the best inventory investment targets based on
demand characteristics, service level goals and available budget.
Logility’s MEIO solution uses machine learning algorithms to
automatically select the best inventory policy for each item across a
company’s product portfolio considering demand characteristics ranging
from high volume to sporadic.
Inspiration Board
The Logility Voyager Solutions Inspiration Board is a Pinterest-like
workspace where traditional text based assortment plans become vibrant
visual representations of collections. This allows brand owners to merge
the art and science of buyers and planners to provide greater visibility
throughout the planning process and ensure each sales channel is able to
meet its plan.
“Logility continues to invest aggressively in new and innovative
applications of AI and machine learning to help companies accelerate
their digital supply chain transformations, drive tangible business
benefits and automate planning,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility.
“Through the Digital Twin, Logility helps turn the physical supply chain
into a living, breathing model to quickly understand the impact of
decisions and determine the appropriate course of action. Logility
Voyager Solutions helps companies move faster, work smarter and outpace
the competition by turning data into action that favorably impacts the
bottom line.”
The innovations announced today are available on the Logility Voyager
Solutions 1901 platform.
