American Software : Logility Named a 2018 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

Supply Chain Practitioners Recognize Logility for Driving Noteworthy Supply Chain Excellence

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced it has been selected for the 13th year as a Great Supply Chain Partner by the readers of SupplyChainBrain. The award is based on a survey of supply chain professionals who were asked to select a solution or service provider that made a noteworthy impact on their company’s efficiency, profitability and overall supply chain performance.

Logility was selected amongst several hundred nominations for delivering solutions that drive tangible business results aligned with corporate goals and objectives to help companies navigate today’s fast-paced, complex business environment. With access to a wealth of structured and unstructured data sources, leading organizations have turned to Logility’s advanced analytics driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence to uncover hidden opportunities and automate routine supply chain and retail planning activities. Through Logility’s comprehensive planning and optimization platform, companies can accelerate their supply chain and retail planning transformations and make smarter decisions faster and with an increased level of confidence.

“We are honored to be recognized by our customers and the SupplyChainBrain community for the thirteenth year as one of the 2018 100 Great Supply Chain Partners,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Supply chain organizations face significant challenges from increasing demand volatility and price sensitivity to rapidly changing consumer expectations and the need to optimize global supply networks. At Logility, we are focused on helping companies succeed through the innovative and practical use of advanced technologies to stay ahead of these challenges and harness new opportunities to make better strategic business decisions faster.”

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions; and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About Logility

With more than 1,300 customers worldwide, Logility is a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions that help small, medium, large, and Fortune 500 companies realize substantial bottom-line results in record time. Logility Voyager Solutions™ is a complete supply chain management and retail optimization solution that features advanced analytics and provides supply chain visibility; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP); Integrated Business Planning (IBP); supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; and retail merchandise planning and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. For more information about Logility, call 800-762-5207 USA or visit http://www.logility.com.

