American Software : Logility Named a 2018 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain
optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced it
has been selected for the 13th year as a Great Supply Chain
Partner by the readers of SupplyChainBrain. The award is based on
a survey of supply chain professionals who were asked to select a
solution or service provider that made a noteworthy impact on their
company’s efficiency, profitability and overall supply chain performance.
Logility was selected amongst several hundred nominations for delivering
solutions that drive tangible business results aligned with corporate
goals and objectives to help companies navigate today’s fast-paced,
complex business environment. With access to a wealth of structured and
unstructured data sources, leading organizations have turned to
Logility’s advanced analytics driven by machine learning and artificial
intelligence to uncover hidden opportunities and automate routine supply
chain and retail planning activities. Through Logility’s comprehensive
planning and optimization platform, companies can accelerate their
supply chain and retail planning transformations and make smarter
decisions faster and with an increased level of confidence.
“We are honored to be recognized by our customers and the
SupplyChainBrain community for the thirteenth year as one of the 2018
100 Great Supply Chain Partners,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility.
“Supply chain organizations face significant challenges from increasing
demand volatility and price sensitivity to rapidly changing consumer
expectations and the need to optimize global supply networks. At
Logility, we are focused on helping companies succeed through the
innovative and practical use of advanced technologies to stay ahead of
these challenges and harness new opportunities to make better strategic
business decisions faster.”
About SupplyChainBrain
SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain
management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide
range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of
senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the
fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain
identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward
thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions; and continues to write and
report about these as they evolve and mature.
About Logility
With more than 1,300 customers worldwide, Logility is a leading provider
of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning
solutions that help small, medium, large, and Fortune 500 companies
realize substantial bottom-line results in record time. Logility Voyager
Solutions™ is a complete supply chain management and retail optimization
solution that features advanced analytics and provides supply chain
visibility; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; Sales and
Operations Planning (S&OP); Integrated Business Planning (IBP); supply
and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; and
retail merchandise planning and allocation. Logility customers include
Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin,
Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned
subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the
100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. For more
information about Logility, call 800-762-5207 USA or visit http://www.logility.com.
