American Software : Logility Recognized as One of the Top Workplaces in Atlanta for Ninth Year

Annual Ranking Based on Employee Survey of Atlanta-Area Employees

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, is proud to announce the company was named one of Atlanta’s Top Workplaces for 2020. The award is based on an Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey completed by employees of Atlanta area organizations. This marks the ninth year Logility was named one of Atlanta’s best places to work.

“I recommend Logility as a place to work because of the amazing culture,” said Wynn Ayscue, senior director of education services, Logility. “As a company, we celebrate diversity, talent and each person’s contribution to making our solutions the best the industry has to offer. We pride ourselves with excellent customer service, knowledgeable development, experienced implementation and a world-class support team.”

More than 40,000 metro-Atlanta workers from nearly 3,000 companies participated in this year’s survey. The poll gathers responses to 24 factors covering seven areas, including organizational health relating to workplace culture. Employee engagement, company leadership, pay, benefits, flexibility, training and expectations are also among the questions.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the ninth year as one of Atlanta’s Top Workplaces,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “At Logility, we aim to provide our employees with an environment that encourages collaboration, new ideas and professional development. We are proud of all our employees and their positive, engaging attitude to help Logility’s customers be more successful and navigate through both today’s and tomorrow’s complex global supply chain challenges.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

