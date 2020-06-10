Log in
American Software : Logility Sponsors IBF Town Hall on Forecasting and Planning During a Pandemic

06/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Live Event Explores S&OP and Business Forecasting in the New Normal; Features Leaders from Citizen Watch America, Carter’s and Cardinal Health

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming event: Virtual Town Hall (Part 7): Forecasting During A Pandemic - Are You Ready for What's Next?. Hosted by the Institute of Business Forecasting & Planning (IBF), this live event on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT features industry experts Glenn Pascrell, senior vice president, merchandise planning & market analytics, Citizen Watch America; Lori Anter, director of demand planning, medical segment, Cardinal Health; Steve Tribou, vice president of wholesale planning, Carter’s; and Mark Burstein, president, NGC. This expert panel will explore how to move forward in this rapidly evolving economic climate created by the current pandemic. Attendees will gain insight into how they can utilize multiple sources of data to quickly generate actionable insights, sense and respond to new disruptions, and evaluate multiple scenarios to determine the best path forward.

Unexpected disruptions are inevitable and create lasting impacts on the economy, businesses and individuals. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted demand and left many questioning what the business environment will look like post-lockdown. Now, more than ever, it is critical for supply chains organizations to be able to respond to the current situation and simultaneously plan for a new normal that is riddled with uncertainty.

Webcast at a Glance

Title: Virtual Town Hall (Part 7): Forecasting During A Pandemic – Are You Ready for What's Next?

Speakers: Glenn Pascrell, senior vice president, merchandise planning & market analytics, Citizen Watch America; Lori Anter, director of demand planning, medical segment, Cardinal Health; Steve Tribou, vice president of wholesale planning at Carters; and Mark Burstein, president, NGC.

When: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Register Today: https://ibf.org/events/webinar18-06-2020

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
