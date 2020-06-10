American Software : Logility Sponsors IBF Town Hall on Forecasting and Planning During a Pandemic

Live Event Explores S&OP and Business Forecasting in the New Normal; Features Leaders from Citizen Watch America, Carter’s and Cardinal Health

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming event: Virtual Town Hall (Part 7): Forecasting During A Pandemic - Are You Ready for What's Next?. Hosted by the Institute of Business Forecasting & Planning (IBF), this live event on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT features industry experts Glenn Pascrell, senior vice president, merchandise planning & market analytics, Citizen Watch America; Lori Anter, director of demand planning, medical segment, Cardinal Health; Steve Tribou, vice president of wholesale planning, Carter’s; and Mark Burstein, president, NGC. This expert panel will explore how to move forward in this rapidly evolving economic climate created by the current pandemic. Attendees will gain insight into how they can utilize multiple sources of data to quickly generate actionable insights, sense and respond to new disruptions, and evaluate multiple scenarios to determine the best path forward.

Unexpected disruptions are inevitable and create lasting impacts on the economy, businesses and individuals. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted demand and left many questioning what the business environment will look like post-lockdown. Now, more than ever, it is critical for supply chains organizations to be able to respond to the current situation and simultaneously plan for a new normal that is riddled with uncertainty.

Webcast at a Glance

Title: Virtual Town Hall (Part 7): Forecasting During A Pandemic – Are You Ready for What's Next?

Speakers: Glenn Pascrell, senior vice president, merchandise planning & market analytics, Citizen Watch America; Lori Anter, director of demand planning, medical segment, Cardinal Health; Steve Tribou, vice president of wholesale planning at Carters; and Mark Burstein, president, NGC.

When: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Register Today: https://ibf.org/events/webinar18-06-2020

