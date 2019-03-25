American Software : Logility Unveils Voyager Pulse Wise

Artificial Intelligence-based Solution Automatically Senses, Analyzes and Responds to Market Conditions Increasing Forecast Accuracy up to 50 Percent

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced the availability of Logility Voyager Pulse Wise™, an autonomous engine that continuously senses, analyzes and updates demand planning parameters in real-time to help ensure the supply chain operates at peak performance. Artificial intelligence (AI) analyzes future demand signals and actual performance to proactively react to changes that may impact forecast accuracy. This innovative approach to creating a more precise supply chain plan has shown to increase forecast accuracy by 20 to 50 percent.

The evolution of the digital supply chain provides businesses with an exciting opportunity to turn large data streams into meaningful information that can drive the business forward with new insights and greater accuracy. Today’s planners can quickly become overwhelmed by the volume of decisions required to meet strategic business goals. Advances in AI have helped augment planner productivity and automate many of the routine functions to accelerate decision-making and sense the “pulse” of the latest market and business conditions to quickly respond with appropriate updates.

Voyager Pulse Wise is an AI-based solution that monitors forecast accuracy in real-time and adjusts the forecast parameters autonomously for each forecasted item to increase accuracy and help ensure supply chain peak performance. Similar to your favorite pulse monitor, Voyager Pulse Wise continuously monitors supply chain performance as well as internal and external data sources to sense, analyze and adjust to market conditions to help companies stay ahead of potential disruptions, respond to spontaneous demand and take advantage of new opportunities.

“Supply chain teams must automate planning and accelerate their time to market if they are going to stay ahead of their competition and respond to dynamic market conditions,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility Voyager Pulse Wise can improve forecast accuracy in real time and relieve the supply chain organization from the burden of manual forecast tuning which frees up time for more strategic activities.”

Voyager Pulse Wise is available on the Logility Voyager Solutions 1901 platform.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; and retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Logility® is a registered trademark and Logility Voyager Solutions™ and Logility Voyager Pulse Wise™ are trademarks of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005149/en/