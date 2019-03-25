American Software : Logility Unveils Voyager Pulse Wise

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain
optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced the
availability of Logility Voyager Pulse Wise™, an autonomous engine that
continuously senses, analyzes and updates demand planning parameters in
real-time to help ensure the supply chain operates at peak performance.
Artificial intelligence (AI) analyzes future demand signals and actual
performance to proactively react to changes that may impact forecast
accuracy. This innovative approach to creating a more precise supply
chain plan has shown to increase forecast accuracy by 20 to 50 percent.
The evolution of the digital
supply chain provides businesses with an exciting opportunity to
turn large data streams into meaningful information that can drive the
business forward with new insights and greater accuracy. Today’s
planners can quickly become overwhelmed by the volume of decisions
required to meet strategic business goals. Advances in AI have helped
augment planner productivity and automate many of the routine functions
to accelerate decision-making and sense the “pulse” of the latest market
and business conditions to quickly respond with appropriate updates.
Voyager Pulse Wise is an AI-based solution that monitors forecast
accuracy in real-time and adjusts the forecast parameters autonomously
for each forecasted item to increase accuracy and help ensure supply
chain peak performance. Similar to your favorite pulse monitor, Voyager
Pulse Wise continuously monitors supply chain performance as well as
internal and external data sources to sense, analyze and adjust to
market conditions to help companies stay ahead of potential disruptions,
respond to spontaneous demand and take advantage of new opportunities.
“Supply chain teams must automate planning and accelerate their time to
market if they are going to stay ahead of their competition and respond
to dynamic market conditions,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility.
“Logility Voyager Pulse Wise can improve forecast accuracy in real time
and relieve the supply chain organization from the burden of manual
forecast tuning which frees up time for more strategic activities.”
Voyager Pulse Wise is available on the Logility Voyager Solutions 1901
platform.
About Logility
Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer
delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and
respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their
complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an
innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics
to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision,
improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver
greater visibility. Logility’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based
platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated
business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment
planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product
life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing
planning and scheduling; and retail merchandise planning, assortment and
allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical
Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF
Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in
America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter
decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are
subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are
not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the
timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the
irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market
segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability
and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product
development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s
products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated
with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as
well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s
future performance. For further information about risks the Company and
American Software could experience as well as other information, please
refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports
and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C.
Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404)
264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.
Logility® is a registered trademark and Logility Voyager Solutions™
and Logility Voyager Pulse Wise™ are trademarks of Logility, Inc.
Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or
service marked by their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005149/en/