American Software : to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

06/01/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms, today announced that Allan Dow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vincent Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the following investor conference:

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020
Time: 9:20 am CT

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website and archived for a limited time at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), delivers innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms. Logility, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, is accelerating digital supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning from product concept to customer availability and companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products, Red Wing Shoe Company and VF Corporation. Demand Management, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logility, delivers affordable, easy-to-use Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. New Generation Computing, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, powers the digital supply chain to enable brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development, and optimizing sourcing and distribution. NGC customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, and vendor quality and compliance. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 115 M - -
Net income 2020 7,41 M - -
Net cash 2020 95,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 82,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 626 M 626 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers
NameTitle
H. Allan Dow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Edenfield Executive Chairman
Vincent C. Klinges Chief Financial Officer
Donald L. Thomas Chief Information Officer
James B. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.30.71%626
ORACLE CORPORATION1.49%169 568
SAP SE-5.67%150 260
INTUIT INC.10.84%75 707
SERVICENOW INC.37.41%73 980
DOCUSIGN, INC.88.69%25 590
