Demand Management, Inc. : Announces New Product Release at Velocity Conference

Cloud-based Manufacturing Optimization Solution to Help Bridge Gap Between Demand Planning and Production Scheduling

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based supply chain management solutions, announced today the general availability of its new SaaS-based Manufacturing Optimization solution. The announcement came at the company’s 2019 Velocity conference bringing together customers, industry thought leaders, and supply chain visionaries.

Demand Solutions® Manufacturing Optimization is designed to identify the most effective use of a company’s production resources given business objectives and network constraints. The solution uses a configurable engine that considers algorithmic planning and business rules spanning demand, supply, machine, personnel, tooling, and inventory constraints while creating achievable production plans. It then produces optimized shop schedules that keep customers happy while reducing costs.

Bridging the gap between demand planning and production scheduling, Demand Solutions Manufacturing Optimization combines short-term detailed scheduling with longer range capacity planning and modeling to simultaneously solve multiple, complex constraints and model the real-world environment. This visual planning and scheduling solution enables users to identify and resolve potential problems before they occur. Its innovative visual design provides a menu structure using progressive disclosure to help streamline processes and maximize user productivity.

Manufacturing Optimization is a native-cloud application, available by subscription, built to take advantage of the Microsoft Azure platform. The SaaS platform allows for running the solution in-memory, solving complex constraint problems quickly while providing real-time feedback to your planners. Customers can not only work with real-time data, but also mine that data for insights and manage their business proactively.

“As part of the Demand Solutions platform, Manufacturing Optimization provides a fully integrated cloud-based solution to meet the demand, supply, and manufacturing planning requirements of manufacturers,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management, Inc. “The highly visual user experience will boost planner productivity and increase business confidence by creating achievable production plans.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc. is the leading global provider of the Demand Solutions software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software. These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from Microsoft, the Demand Solutions DSX™ supply chain planning solution offers functionality for demand optimization, supply optimization, manufacturing optimization, integrated business planning/sales and operations planning, team collaboration, retail optimization, and data visualization.

Demand Management has worked with supply chain professionals for over 30 years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world business requirements into its software. The Company’s extensive customer base across 81 countries includes Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Demand Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of Forbes Magazine’s 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of the Company’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Demand Solutions® is a registered trademark and DSX™ is a trademark of Demand Management, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email mkirsch@demandsolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005021/en/