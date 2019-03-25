Demand Management, Inc. : Announces New Product Release at Velocity Conference

Cloud-based Manufacturing Optimization Solution to Help Bridge Gap
Between Demand Planning and Production Scheduling
Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based
supply chain management solutions, announced today the general
availability of its new SaaS-based Manufacturing Optimization solution.
The announcement came at the company’s 2019 Velocity conference bringing
together customers, industry thought leaders, and supply chain
visionaries.
Demand Solutions® Manufacturing Optimization is designed to
identify the most effective use of a company’s production resources
given business objectives and network constraints. The solution uses a
configurable engine that considers algorithmic planning and business
rules spanning demand, supply, machine, personnel, tooling, and
inventory constraints while creating achievable production plans. It
then produces optimized shop schedules that keep customers happy while
reducing costs.
Bridging the gap between demand planning and production scheduling,
Demand Solutions Manufacturing Optimization combines short-term detailed
scheduling with longer range capacity planning and modeling to
simultaneously solve multiple, complex constraints and model the
real-world environment. This visual planning and scheduling solution
enables users to identify and resolve potential problems before they
occur. Its innovative visual design provides a menu structure using
progressive disclosure to help streamline processes and maximize user
productivity.
Manufacturing Optimization is a native-cloud application, available by
subscription, built to take advantage of the Microsoft Azure platform.
The SaaS platform allows for running the solution in-memory, solving
complex constraint problems quickly while providing real-time feedback
to your planners. Customers can not only work with real-time data, but
also mine that data for insights and manage their business proactively.
“As part of the Demand Solutions platform, Manufacturing Optimization
provides a fully integrated cloud-based solution to meet the demand,
supply, and manufacturing planning requirements of manufacturers,” said
Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management, Inc. “The highly visual
user experience will boost planner productivity and increase business
confidence by creating achievable production plans.”
About Demand Management, Inc.
Demand Management, Inc. is the leading global provider of the Demand
Solutions software-as-a-service (SaaS) supply chain planning software.
These affordable, easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and
distributors are designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve
customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize
profits and lower costs. Designed to run on Azure, a cloud service from
Microsoft, the Demand Solutions DSX™ supply chain planning solution
offers functionality for demand
optimization, supply
optimization, manufacturing
optimization, integrated
business planning/sales and operations planning, team
collaboration, retail optimization, and data
visualization.
Demand Management has worked with supply chain professionals for over 30
years and has incorporated their best practices and real-world business
requirements into its software. The Company’s extensive customer base
across 81 countries includes Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com,
and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Demand Management is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., which is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of
Forbes Magazine’s 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America.
