Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Software, Inc.    AMSWA

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (AMSWA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Webcast: Logility and CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA Showcase How Integrated Business Planning Drives Faster, Smarter Decisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:33am EST

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, invites you to the upcoming CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly’s webcast, Making Better Decisions Faster with Integrated Business Planning, featuring Glenn Pascrell, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA, and Karin Bursa, Logility. This event will discuss how CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA harnesses Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) to foster greater collaboration between management, sales, product development, merchandising and planning teams to stay ahead of today’s demanding and rapidly changing retail environment. The event will take place Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As one of the world’s most desired watch brands, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA operates a complex omni-channel network that exceeds 10,000 stores, 25 major bricks and mortar customers and 15 major e-commerce sites. Key to its success is an S&OP process that helps keep time with an ever-changing product catalog, including demand segmentation for core products and assortment planning for exclusive and new product introductions by channel and customer. Attendees of the webcast will learn how to balance merchandise and assortment planning across multiple channels, identify opportunities to shape future demand and make more informed business decisions to reduce risk and gain new business insights.

Webcast Fast Facts

  • What: Making Better Decisions Faster with Integrated Business Planning
  • When: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Who: Glenn Pascrell, senior vice president, Merchandise Planning and Market Analytics, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA, Karin Bursa, executive vice president, Logility, and David Maloney, editorial director, DC Velocity
  • Where: Webcast Registration: (http://bit.ly/2R9lNbc)

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc’s. current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Logility® is a registered trademark and Logility Voyager Solutions™ is a trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
08:33aLIVE WEBCAST : Logility and CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA Showcase How Integrated Busine..
BU
01/22AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Rituals Cosmetics Selects Logility to Help Increase Visibili..
BU
01/15AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility Recognized as a Leader in Multiple Categories of th..
BU
01/14AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility Merges the Art and Science of Retail Planning with ..
BU
01/14AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility Enhances Demand Sensing and Advanced Analytics for ..
BU
01/14AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility Accelerates Planning and Visibility from Concept to..
BU
01/03AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility Continues its Community Outreach Efforts with The E..
BU
2018AMERICAN SOFTWARE : NGC Software® Named a Leader in 19 Categories in the 2019 RI..
BU
2018AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility and COU Consulting Team Up to Drive Supply Chain Tr..
BU
2018AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 M
EBIT 2019 5,15 M
Net income 2019 5,56 M
Finance 2019 84,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,33
P/E ratio 2020 45,25
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 336 M
Chart AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Edenfield Executive Chairman, CEO & Treasurer
H. Allan Dow President
Vincent C. Klinges Chief Financial Officer
Donald L. Thomas Chief Information Officer
James B. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.3.92%336
ORACLE CORPORATION8.39%176 718
SAP5.37%128 045
INTUIT7.82%55 078
SERVICENOW INC3.32%32 984
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.9.42%15 192
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.