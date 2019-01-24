Live Webcast: Logility and CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA Showcase How Integrated Business Planning Drives Faster, Smarter Decisions

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain
optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, invites you to the
upcoming CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly’s webcast, Making
Better Decisions Faster with Integrated Business Planning,
featuring Glenn Pascrell, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA, and Karin Bursa,
Logility. This event will discuss how CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA harnesses
Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) to foster greater collaboration
between management, sales, product development, merchandising and
planning teams to stay ahead of today’s demanding and rapidly changing
retail environment. The event will take place Wednesday, January 30,
2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
As one of the world’s most desired watch brands, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA
operates a complex omni-channel network that exceeds 10,000 stores, 25
major bricks and mortar customers and 15 major e-commerce sites. Key to
its success is an S&OP process that helps keep time with an
ever-changing product catalog, including demand segmentation for core
products and assortment planning for exclusive and new product
introductions by channel and customer. Attendees of the webcast will
learn how to balance merchandise and assortment planning across multiple
channels, identify opportunities to shape future demand and make more
informed business decisions to reduce risk and gain new business
insights.
Webcast Fast Facts
-
What: Making Better Decisions Faster with Integrated Business
Planning
-
When: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET
-
Who: Glenn Pascrell, senior vice president, Merchandise
Planning and Market Analytics, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA, Karin Bursa,
executive vice president, Logility, and David Maloney, editorial
director, DC Velocity
-
Where: Webcast Registration: (http://bit.ly/2R9lNbc)
About Logility
Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer
delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and
respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their
complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an
innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics
to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision,
improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver
greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and
operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP)
processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global
sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle
management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning
and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation.
Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments,
Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation.
Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc.
(NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in
America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter
decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.
