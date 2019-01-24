Live Webcast: Logility and CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA Showcase How Integrated Business Planning Drives Faster, Smarter Decisions

Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, invites you to the upcoming CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly’s webcast, Making Better Decisions Faster with Integrated Business Planning, featuring Glenn Pascrell, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA, and Karin Bursa, Logility. This event will discuss how CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA harnesses Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) to foster greater collaboration between management, sales, product development, merchandising and planning teams to stay ahead of today’s demanding and rapidly changing retail environment. The event will take place Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As one of the world’s most desired watch brands, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA operates a complex omni-channel network that exceeds 10,000 stores, 25 major bricks and mortar customers and 15 major e-commerce sites. Key to its success is an S&OP process that helps keep time with an ever-changing product catalog, including demand segmentation for core products and assortment planning for exclusive and new product introductions by channel and customer. Attendees of the webcast will learn how to balance merchandise and assortment planning across multiple channels, identify opportunities to shape future demand and make more informed business decisions to reduce risk and gain new business insights.

Webcast Fast Facts

What: Making Better Decisions Faster with Integrated Business Planning

Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Glenn Pascrell, senior vice president, Merchandise Planning and Market Analytics, CITIZEN WATCH AMERICA, Karin Bursa, executive vice president, Logility, and David Maloney, editorial director, DC Velocity

Webcast Registration: (http://bit.ly/2R9lNbc)

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer delivery, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. Logility Voyager Solutions™ leverage an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

