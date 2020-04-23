Logility Positioned a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45598017, November 2019). Published by Simon Ellis, global vice president for IDC Manufacturing Insights' Supply Chain Strategies Practice, this IDC MarketScape is an evaluation based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters that assesses providers relative to one another and to those factors expected to be most conducive to success in a given market during both the short term and the long term.

Today more than ever, supply chains are faced with both significant opportunities and challenges that can alter the course of a company. From unforeseen risks such as supplier disruptions, tariff wars or global pandemics, it is critically important that companies have the people, processes, technology and data in place to quickly sense and respond to these changes. A robust sales and operations planning (S&OP) process is the foundation for cross-functional communication and collaboration to ensure exceptional customer service while aligning with corporate financial objectives.

According to the report, “Logility is known for having a proven implementation methodology, deep domain expertise, outstanding solution usability, and a continuous innovation process that enables customers to solve new challenges as it grows.”

Using an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform transforms how companies plan, evaluate and achieve strategic business goals. A supply chain digital twin enables companies to accelerate financial and operational planning across strategic, tactical and operational horizons to direct the most effective course of action by harnessing new insights, automating routine processes, augmenting human talent and modeling multiple scenarios.

“Advanced sales and operations planning (S&OP) allows you to turn information into actionable insights that accelerate decision making, uncover new opportunities, mitigate risks and boost business confidence,” said Karin Bursa, executive vice president, Logility. “As supply chain teams leverage advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning, they can harness new data, automate critical planning tasks and more effectively collaborate with partners. Logility’s leadership position in this IDC MarketScape recognizes our continued commitment to delivering the innovative supply chain solutions that help our customers make smarter decisions faster, empower top talent with cutting-edge analytics, and capture tangible value with machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive business performance.”

To view the full IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment, please visit https://go.logility.com/WEB/IDC-MarketScape/SNOP/20200228.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the circles.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

