American States Water Company : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
02/25/2019 | 04:46pm EST
American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) today reported basic and fully
diluted earnings per share of $0.37 for the fourth quarter ended
December 31, 2018, as compared to basic and fully diluted earnings per
share of $0.35 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. Fully
diluted earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $1.72 per
share, compared to $1.75 per share for 2017 (excluding a one-time gain
of $0.13 per share from the sale of a water system in June of 2017).
Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
The table below sets forth a comparison of the fourth quarter 2018
diluted earnings per share by business segment with diluted earnings per
share for the fourth quarter of 2017, as reported:
Diluted Earnings per Share
Three Months Ended
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
CHANGE
Water
$
0.17
$
0.18
$
(0.01
)
Electric
0.03
0.02
0.01
Contracted services
0.18
0.11
0.07
AWR (parent)
(0.01
)
0.04
(0.05
)
Consolidated diluted earnings per share, as reported
$
0.37
$
0.35
$
0.02
Water Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, fully diluted earnings
from the water segment of AWR’s Golden State Water Company (“GSWC”)
subsidiary were $0.17 per share, as compared to $0.18 per share for the
three months ended December 31, 2017. Affecting the results and
comparability of the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were
losses incurred during the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of market
conditions, on the company’s investments held to fund a retirement
benefit plan, as compared to gains recorded in the fourth quarter of
2017. This resulted in a decrease to the water segment’s earnings on a
relative basis of approximately $0.04 per share. Excluding this non-core
business item, fully diluted earnings from the water segment increased
by $0.03 per share from the results for the fourth quarter of 2017 due
to the following items:
An overall increase in the water gross margin, which increased net
earnings by approximately $0.02 per share, due primarily to third-year
rate increases approved by the California Public Utilities Commission
(“CPUC”) effective January 1, 2018. This increase was partially offset
by the revenue impact from a lower authorized return on rate base
approved in the cost of capital decision issued by the CPUC in March
2018, which was effective in 2018. The lower authorized return
decreased the water gross margin during the three months ended
December 31, 2018 by approximately $0.02 per share.
An increase in operating expenses (excluding supply costs) decreased
earnings by approximately $0.02 per share due, in large part, to a
reduction in legal costs of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per share recorded
in December 2017 for amounts received pursuant to a settlement
agreement, with no similar item in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Excluding this item, overall recurring operating expenses decreased by
$0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower
regulatory- and conservation-related costs.
Excluding gains and losses from investments, there was an increase in
interest and other income (net of interest expense), which increased
earnings by approximately $0.02 per share, due primarily to interest
income related to a federal tax refund recorded during the fourth
quarter of 2018.
An overall decrease in the water segment's effective income tax rate
("ETR") increased earnings by approximately $0.01 per share. The
decrease in the ETR was due, in large part, to the unfavorable
remeasurement adjustment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2017 at
the water segment related to certain non-rate-regulated deferred tax
assets (primarily compensation- and benefit-related items) in
connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”) enacted in
December 2017. While the changes from the Tax Act did not have a
significant impact to AWR’s consolidated results for 2017, they did
have a negative effect on earnings at the water segment of $0.03 per
share, which was mostly offset by an increase in earnings at AWR
(parent) and, to a lesser extent, at the other two business segments.
Excluding the effect of the remeasurement in 2017, the water ETR
increased during the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the same
period in 2017, due primarily to changes in flow-through adjustments
recorded in accordance with regulatory requirements (primarily related
to plant and compensation-related items).
The comparison between the two periods discussed above also excluded the
reductions in water revenue in 2018 resulting from the Tax Act and
billed surcharges, both of which had no material impact to earnings.
Electric Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, diluted earnings from the
electric segment increased by $0.01 per share as compared to the prior
year’s fourth quarter due primarily to a higher electric gross margin.
Included in the results for the fourth quarter of 2017 is the recording
of a downward adjustment to the electric segment’s revenue requirement
to reflect updated allocations from the general office resulting from
the final water general rate case decision, with no similar adjustment
in 2018. Excluding this adjustment, earnings at the electric segment
remained flat. Due to the delay in finalizing the electric general rate
case filed with the CPUC in 2017 to set rates for the years 2018 through
2021, billed revenues in 2018 were based on 2017 adopted rates. In
November 2018, GSWC and the CPUC’s Public Advocates Office filed a joint
motion to adopt a settlement agreement between the two parties resolving
all issues in connection with the general rate case. A decision in this
case is expected in 2019 and when approved by the CPUC, the new rates
will be retroactive to January 1, 2018. Had the new rates in the
settlement agreement been approved by the CPUC prior to
December 31, 2018, the electric segment’s gross margin would have been
higher by approximately $575,000, or $0.01 per share, for the three
months ended December 31, 2018, and approximately $2.0 million, or $0.04
per share, for the entire 2018 year.
Contracted Services Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, diluted earnings from
AWR’s contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services,
Inc. (“ASUS”), increased by $0.07 per share as compared to the prior
year’s fourth quarter due largely to (i) the commencement of operations
at Fort Riley in July 2018, (ii) continued increases in earnings
contribution by Eglin Air Force Base (“AFB”) since the company took over
its operations in June 2017, and (iii) higher construction activity at
Fort Bragg during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same
period in 2017.
AWR (parent)
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, diluted earnings from AWR
(parent) decreased $0.05 per share compared to the same period in 2017.
Included in the results for 2017 was the one-time benefit from the
remeasurement of the AWR (parent) deferred tax balances as a result of
the Tax Act. This one-time remeasurement was based on the Tax Act's
lower federal corporate tax rate of 21%, which increased earnings at AWR
(parent) by approximately $0.03 per share during the fourth quarter of
2017. There was no similar adjustment during the fourth quarter of 2018.
The positive effect on earnings at AWR (parent) from the remeasurement
of deferred tax balances was mostly offset by a decrease in earnings at
the water segment, as previously discussed. In addition, there were
higher state unitary taxes recorded at the parent level during the
fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.
Full Year 2018 Results
Fully diluted earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $1.72
per share, compared to $1.88 per share for 2017. The table below sets
forth a comparison of the recorded diluted earnings per share
contribution by business segment and for the parent company:
Diluted Earnings per Share
For The Year Ended
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
CHANGE
Water, excluding one-time gain on sale of Ojai water system
$
1.19
$
1.22
$
(0.03
)
Electric
0.11
0.11
—
Contracted services
0.42
0.37
0.05
AWR (parent)
—
0.05
(0.05
)
Consolidated diluted earnings per share, adjusted
$
1.72
$
1.75
$
(0.03
)
Gain on sale of Ojai water system
—
0.13
(0.13
)
Totals from operations, as reported
$
1.72
$
1.88
$
(0.16
)
Water Segment
Included in the results for the year ended December 31, 2017 were (i)
the recognition of a pretax gain of $8.3 million, or $0.13 per share,
from the sale of GSWC's Ojai water system in June of 2017, with no
similar gain in 2018, and (ii) the recovery in February 2017 of
incremental costs approved by the CPUC related to California's drought
state of emergency that were previously expensed, which resulted in an
increase to pretax earnings in 2017 of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share.
Furthermore, affecting the results and comparability between the two
periods were losses incurred during 2018, as a result of market
conditions, on the company’s investments held to fund a retirement
benefit plan as compared to gains recorded in 2017. This non-core
business item decreased the water segment’s earnings on a relative basis
by approximately $0.05 per share.
Excluding the impact of the items discussed above, diluted earnings from
the water segment for 2018 increased by $0.04 per share as compared to
2017 due to the following items:
An overall increase in the water gross margin of $0.03 per share,
largely due to revenues generated from CPUC-approved third-year rate
increases effective January 1, 2018, partially offset by the effect of
the cessation of the Ojai operations in June of 2017 and the revenue
impact from the lower authorized return on rate base in the cost of
capital proceeding approved by the CPUC and effective in 2018. The
lower return on rate base decreased GSWC’s 2018 adopted annual revenue
requirement by approximately $3.6 million, or $0.07 per share.
An increase in operating expenses (excluding supply costs) decreased
earnings by approximately $0.04 per share due, in large part, to a
reduction in legal costs of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per share, recorded
in December 2017 for amounts received pursuant to a settlement
agreement, with no similar item in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Excluding this item, overall recurring operating expenses increased by
approximately $0.01 per share due mostly to higher depreciation and
property tax expenses, both of which are due to plant additions.
Excluding gains and losses from investments, there was an increase in
interest and other income (net of interest expense), which increased
earnings by approximately $0.01 per share due, in part, to interest
income related to a federal tax refund recorded during the fourth
quarter of 2018, partially offset by an increase in interest expense
resulting from higher short-term borrowings to fund operations and a
portion of GSWC’s capital expenditures.
An overall decrease in the water segment's ETR, which positively
impacted earnings by approximately $0.04 per share. As previously
discussed, the decrease was due, in large part, to the unfavorable
remeasurement adjustment of certain deferred tax balances in
connection with the Tax Act, which negatively impacted the water
segment’s earnings in 2017 by approximately $0.03 per share. In
addition, the water ETR was favorably impacted in 2018 due to changes
in flow-through adjustments recorded in accordance with regulatory
requirements (primarily related to plant and compensation-related
items).
The comparison between the two periods discussed above also excluded the
reductions in water revenue in 2018 resulting from the Tax Act and
billed surcharges, both of which had no material impact to earnings.
Electric Segment
For each of the years ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, diluted
earnings from the electric segment were $0.11 per share. Due to the
delay in the electric general rate case, billed revenues in 2018 were
based on 2017 adopted rates, pending a final CPUC decision on the
electric general rate case. In November 2018, GSWC and the CPUC’s Public
Advocates Office filed a joint motion to adopt a settlement agreement
between the two parties resolving all issues in connection with the
general rate case. A decision in this case is expected in 2019 and when
approved by the CPUC, the new rates will be retroactive to January 1,
2018. Had the new rates in the settlement agreement been approved by the
CPUC prior to December 31, 2018, the electric segment’s gross margin
would have been higher in 2018 by approximately $2.0 million, or $0.04
per share.
Contracted Services Segment
For the year ended December 31, 2018, diluted earnings from contracted
services were $0.42 per share, compared to $0.37 per share for the same
period in 2017. Included in the results for 2017 were retroactive
revenues resulting from the approval of the third price redetermination
at Fort Bragg, which totaled approximately $1.0 million, or $0.02 per
share, related to periods prior to 2017. Excluding this retroactive
amount, diluted earnings per share from the contracted services segment
increased $0.07 per share as compared to 2017, largely due to the
commencement of operations at Eglin AFB and Fort Riley in June 2017 and
July 2018, respectively. There was also an increase in management fee
revenues at the other military bases resulting from the successful
resolution of various price adjustments during 2017 and 2018. These
increases were partially offset by lower construction activities at the
military bases other than Eglin AFB and Fort Riley.
AWR (parent)
For the year ended December 31, 2018, diluted earnings from AWR (parent)
decreased $0.05 per share compared to 2017. As previously discussed,
included in the results for 2017 was the one-time benefit of
approximately $0.03 per share from the remeasurement of the AWR (parent)
deferred tax balances as a result of the Tax Act. In addition, there
were higher state unitary taxes recorded at the parent level during 2018
as compared to the same period in 2017.
Dividends
On January 29, 2019, AWR's Board of Directors approved a first quarter
dividend of $0.275 per share on AWR's Common Shares. Dividends on the
Common Shares will be paid on March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at
the close of business on February 15, 2019. American States Water
Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931,
increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for
64 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies
on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The
company’s current policy is to achieve a five-year compound annual
growth rate in the dividend of more than 6% over the long-term.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes a discussion on the water and electric gross
margins for various periods, which are computed by subtracting total
supply costs from total revenues. The discussion also includes AWR’s
operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment,
which is each business segment’s earnings divided by the company’s
weighted average number of diluted shares. Furthermore, the discussion
refers to a non-core business activity related to gains and losses on
investments held to fund a retirement benefit plan, which is excluded
when communicating earnings results to help facilitate comparisons of
the company’s performance from period to period. All of these items are
derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in
our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. These
items constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and
Exchange Commission rules.
The non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and
should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures.
Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to
similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The
company excludes non-core business activities when discussing earnings
results, and uses the water and electric gross margins and earnings per
share by business segment as important measures in evaluating its
operating results and believes these measures are useful internal
benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The
company reviews these measurements regularly and compares them to
historical periods and to the operating budget.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release with regard to the
company’s expectations may be forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. The assumptions and risk factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially include those described in the
company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About American States Water
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water
Company and American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility
subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, AWR provides water service to
approximately 260,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in
Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes
electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear
and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its
contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc.,
the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management
services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment
facilities located on military bases throughout the country under
50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.