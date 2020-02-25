American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation February 25, 2020
02/25/2020 | 07:13pm EST
Financial Results Call Presentation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
February 25, 2020
NYSE: AWR
Today's Presenters
Robert J. Sprowls
President & CEO
Eva G. Tang
SVP - Finance & CFO
2019 Highlights
$2.24 diluted earnings per share after excluding the retroactive impact of the 2019 decision on the electric GRC related to the full year of 2018, a 30% increase over 2018
Received positive, final general rate case decisions for both the water and electric segments
Record level of capital investments for our regulated utility
Expanded work on our current military bases
Increased annual dividend by nearly 11%, reaching 65 consecutive years of annual dividend increases
AWR stock achieved a return of 31.2% in 2019
AWR stock achieved5-year and 10-year compound annual returns of more than 20%
AWR achieved a consolidated return on equity of 14.3%, excluding the retroactive impact of the electric GRC decision related to the full year of 2018
2019 Highlights (Continued)
Approved water general rate case, which set rates for years2019-2021
Approved electric general rate case, which set rates for years2018-2022
Invested a record $136 million incompany-funded capital projects
ASUS achieved the highest annual earnings per share contribution in its history, and reflects a full year's contribution from our newest base, Fort
Riley
GSWC's supplier diversity results were well above CPUC's requirements for the seventh consecutive year, and ASUS continues to exceed the U.S. government's small business requirements
Our employees have spent over 5,300 hours volunteering in the communities where they live and work
Q4 Diluted EPS by Segment
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Variance
Water
$0.28
$0.17
$0.11
Electric
0.05
0.03
0.02
Contracted Services
0.12
0.18
(0.06)
AWR (parent)
-
(0.01)
0.01
Consolidated EPS
$0.45
$0.37
$0.08
Q4 Operating Revenues by Segment (as reported)
(amounts in millions)
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Variance
Water*
$71.7
$66.4
$5.3
Electric*
9.5
8.8
0.7
Contracted Services
31.8
35.8
(4.0)
Total Operating Revenues
$113.0
$111.0
$2.0
Includes billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, and offset by corresponding increases in operating expenses, resulting in no material impact to earnings.
Q4 Expenses* (as reported, excluding income taxes)
(amounts in millions)
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Variance
Water and Electric Supply Costs
$23.2
$21.6
$1.6
Other Operation
8.2
7.5
0.7
Administrative and General
21.2
20.5
0.7
Depreciation and Amortization
8.9
10.6
(1.7)
Maintenance
5.7
4.7
1.0
Property and Other Taxes
5.0
4.5
0.5
ASUS Construction
16.0
18.7
(2.7)
Total Operating Expenses**
$88.3
$88.3
$0.0
Interest Expense, net of Interest Income
$3.9
$4.8
($0.9)
Includes increases in operating expense of $1.3 million and $400,000 for Q4 2019 and Q4 2018, respectively, for billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, resulting in no material impact to earnings.
The sum of the individual expense items do not match the total due to rounding.
EPS Bridge Q4 2018 to Q4 2019
$0.50
$0.02
($0.06)
$0.02
$0.02
$0.01
$0.45
$0.45
$0.03
$0.04
$0.40
$0.37
$0.35
$0.30
Regulated Utilities
Contracted
AWR
Services
(parent)
$0.25
Q4 2018 EPS Higher water
Lower
Gains on
Lower effective Higher electric
Timing of
Lower state Q4 2019 EPS
gross margin
operating
investments
income tax
gross margin,
construction
taxes
expenses
held for
rate at the
partially offset
actvity,
(excluding
retirement
water segment
by higher
increase in
supply costs) at
benefit plan,
operating exp,
outside
the water
partially offset
higher
services
segment
by higher
effective
interest
income tax
expense
rate
Diluted EPS by Segment for the Year
2019
2018
Variance
Water
$1.61
$1.19
$0.42
Electric,as reported*
0.19
0.11
0.08
Retroactive impact of CPUC decision on the electric
general rate case related to the full year of 2018
(0.04)
-
(0.04)
Electric, adjusted
0.15
0.11
0.04
Contracted Services
0.47
0.42
0.05
AWR (parent)
0.01
-
0.01
Consolidated EPS, adjusted
$2.24
$1.72
$0.52
Consolidated EPS, reported*
$2.28
$1.72
$0.56
* 2019 amounts include the cumulative retroactive earnings impact relating to fiscal 2018 of approximately $0.04 per share.
Liquidity
Operating cash flows for 2019 decreased to $116.9 million from $136.8 million in 2018 primarily due to:
Lower customer usage
Delays in receiving final decisions on the water and electric general rate cases
Refunding of $7.2 million to customers related to the 2017 Tax Reform
Partially offset by timing of billings of and cash receipts for construction work at military bases
GSWC invested $136 million ofcompany-funded capital work
Capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be$120-$135 million at GSWC
In October 2019, AWR amended its credit facility, increasing the borrowing capacity from $200 million to $225 million through June 2020. In February 2020, AWR received an option from its lender to revise the temporary increase of the credit facility to $260 million through the end of 2020.
Golden State Water intends to issuelong-term debt in 2020
At this time, there are no plans to issue equity
Regulated Activity (GSWC)
Final decision on the water general rate case:
o$334.5 million in capital expenditures over the 2019- 2021 rate cycle, including $20.4 million to be filed for
revenue recovery through advice letters
oWater utilities are subject to an earnings test before
implementing step increases. Full step increases
were achieved for 2020, resulting in an additional
$10.4 million increase to the water gross margin. We
expect an increase in the water gross margin of
approximately $11.4 million to be achieved for 2021
(subject to an earnings test and changes to the
forecasted inflation factors)
Our next water general rate case to be filed in
July 2020 for new rates beginning 2022
Requested a one-year extension on its 2020
cost of capital application, postponing the
filing date until May 1, 2021, with a
corresponding effective date of January 1,
2022. We are awaiting the CPUC's response to
Golden State Water Company Customer Service Areas
the request
Regulated Activity (GSWC) (Continued)
Final decision on the electric general rate case:
Five year rate cycle, with new rates for the years2018-2022. Authorizes $44 million in capital projects over the rate cycle
Increases the adopted electric gross margin by $1.2 million for each of the years 2019 and 2020, by $1.1 million in 2021, and by $1.0 million in 2022. These increases are not subject to an earnings test
Filed an application with the CPUC for the development of aturn-key solar project estimated to cost $14.3 million
Golden State Water Company Customer Service Areas
15
Adopted Average Water Rate Base
(in millions)
CAGR 8.5%
$916.1 *
$851.8
$752.2
$716.6
2017
2018
2019
2020
* Does not include $20.4 million in advice letter projects
Contracted Services (ASUS)
2019 earnings were the highest ever. Awarded first contract in 2004. Today we have 8 contracts serving 11 military bases
Earnings were $0.05 per share higher than in 2018
2019 first full year of operations at Fort Riley
Increase in management fee revenues
Awarded $23 million in new construction projects during 2019 for completion in 2019 and 2020
Well positioned to compete for new military privatization contracts
ASUS projected to contribute
$0.46-$0.50 per share in 2020
Serving Those Who Serve®
Dividends
Increased annual dividend in 2019 by 10.9% to $1.22 per share
Dividends paid every yearsince 1931
Declared 2020 first quarter dividend of $0.305 per share
Increased the dividend every calendar year for65 consecutive years
Dividend policy: More than 7% CAGR over the long term