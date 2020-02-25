Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American States Water Company    AWR

AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY

(AWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation February 25, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:13pm EST

Financial Results Call Presentation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

February 25, 2020

NYSE: AWR

Today's Presenters

Robert J. Sprowls

President & CEO

Eva G. Tang

SVP - Finance & CFO

2

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review a description of the Company's risks and uncertainties in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • This conference call includes a discussion of certain measures that are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and constitute"non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with GAAP.
  • Non-GAAPfinancial measures discussed in this conference call include water and electric gross margins, which are computed by subtracting total supply costs from total revenues, and AWR's operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment, which is each business segment's earnings divided by the Company's weighted average number of diluted shares. Furthermore, the retroactive earnings impact for fiscal 2018 resulting from the CPUC's final decision on the electric general rate case issued in August 2019, has been excluded when communicating the electric segment's 2019 financial results to help facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period.
  • Thenon-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The Company reviews these measures regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget.

4

Presentation Overview

2019 Highlights

6

Q4 Diluted EPS by Segment

8

Q4 Operating Revenues by Segment

9

Q4 Expenses

10

EPS Bridge Q4 2018 to Q4 2019

11

Diluted EPS by Segment for the Year

12

Liquidity

13

Regulated Activity (GSWC)

14

Adopted Average Water Rate Base

16

Contracted Services (ASUS)

17

Dividends

18

5

2019 Highlights

  • $2.24 diluted earnings per share after excluding the retroactive impact of the 2019 decision on the electric GRC related to the full year of 2018, a 30% increase over 2018
  • Received positive, final general rate case decisions for both the water and electric segments
  • Record level of capital investments for our regulated utility
  • Expanded work on our current military bases
  • Increased annual dividend by nearly 11%, reaching 65 consecutive years of annual dividend increases
  • AWR stock achieved a return of 31.2% in 2019
  • AWR stock achieved5-year and 10-year compound annual returns of more than 20%
  • AWR achieved a consolidated return on equity of 14.3%, excluding the retroactive impact of the electric GRC decision related to the full year of 2018

6

2019 Highlights (Continued)

  • Approved water general rate case, which set rates for years2019-2021
  • Approved electric general rate case, which set rates for years2018-2022
  • Invested a record $136 million incompany-funded capital projects
  • ASUS achieved the highest annual earnings per share contribution in its history, and reflects a full year's contribution from our newest base, Fort
    Riley
  • GSWC's supplier diversity results were well above CPUC's requirements for the seventh consecutive year, and ASUS continues to exceed the U.S. government's small business requirements
  • Our employees have spent over 5,300 hours volunteering in the communities where they live and work

7

Q4 Diluted EPS by Segment

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Variance

Water

$0.28

$0.17

$0.11

Electric

0.05

0.03

0.02

Contracted Services

0.12

0.18

(0.06)

AWR (parent)

-

(0.01)

0.01

Consolidated EPS

$0.45

$0.37

$0.08

8

Q4 Operating Revenues by Segment (as reported)

(amounts in millions)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Variance

Water*

$71.7

$66.4

$5.3

Electric*

9.5

8.8

0.7

Contracted Services

31.8

35.8

(4.0)

Total Operating Revenues

$113.0

$111.0

$2.0

  • Includes billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, and offset by corresponding increases in operating expenses, resulting in no material impact to earnings.

9

Q4 Expenses* (as reported, excluding income taxes)

(amounts in millions)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Variance

Water and Electric Supply Costs

$23.2

$21.6

$1.6

Other Operation

8.2

7.5

0.7

Administrative and General

21.2

20.5

0.7

Depreciation and Amortization

8.9

10.6

(1.7)

Maintenance

5.7

4.7

1.0

Property and Other Taxes

5.0

4.5

0.5

ASUS Construction

16.0

18.7

(2.7)

Total Operating Expenses**

$88.3

$88.3

$0.0

Interest Expense, net of Interest Income

$3.9

$4.8

($0.9)

  • Includes increases in operating expense of $1.3 million and $400,000 for Q4 2019 and Q4 2018, respectively, for billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, resulting in no material impact to earnings.
  • The sum of the individual expense items do not match the total due to rounding.

10

EPS Bridge Q4 2018 to Q4 2019

$0.50

$0.02

($0.06)

$0.02

$0.02

$0.01

$0.45

$0.45

$0.03

$0.04

$0.40

$0.37

$0.35

$0.30

Regulated Utilities

Contracted

AWR

Services

(parent)

$0.25

Q4 2018 EPS Higher water

Lower

Gains on

Lower effective Higher electric

Timing of

Lower state Q4 2019 EPS

gross margin

operating

investments

income tax

gross margin,

construction

taxes

expenses

held for

rate at the

partially offset

actvity,

(excluding

retirement

water segment

by higher

increase in

supply costs) at

benefit plan,

operating exp,

outside

the water

partially offset

higher

services

segment

by higher

effective

interest

income tax

expense

rate

11

Diluted EPS by Segment for the Year

2019

2018

Variance

Water

$1.61

$1.19

$0.42

Electric,as reported*

0.19

0.11

0.08

Retroactive impact of CPUC decision on the electric

general rate case related to the full year of 2018

(0.04)

-

(0.04)

Electric, adjusted

0.15

0.11

0.04

Contracted Services

0.47

0.42

0.05

AWR (parent)

0.01

-

0.01

Consolidated EPS, adjusted

$2.24

$1.72

$0.52

Consolidated EPS, reported*

$2.28

$1.72

$0.56

* 2019 amounts include the cumulative retroactive earnings impact relating to fiscal 2018 of approximately $0.04 per share.

12

Liquidity

  • Operating cash flows for 2019 decreased to $116.9 million from $136.8 million in 2018 primarily due to:
    • Lower customer usage
    • Delays in receiving final decisions on the water and electric general rate cases
    • Refunding of $7.2 million to customers related to the 2017 Tax Reform
    • Partially offset by timing of billings of and cash receipts for construction work at military bases
  • GSWC invested $136 million ofcompany-funded capital work
    • Capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be$120-$135 million at GSWC
  • In October 2019, AWR amended its credit facility, increasing the borrowing capacity from $200 million to $225 million through June 2020. In February 2020, AWR received an option from its lender to revise the temporary increase of the credit facility to $260 million through the end of 2020.
  • Golden State Water intends to issuelong-term debt in 2020
  • At this time, there are no plans to issue equity

13

Regulated Activity (GSWC)

Final decision on the water general rate case:

o$334.5 million in capital expenditures over the 2019- 2021 rate cycle, including $20.4 million to be filed for

revenue recovery through advice letters

oWater utilities are subject to an earnings test before

implementing step increases. Full step increases

were achieved for 2020, resulting in an additional

$10.4 million increase to the water gross margin. We

expect an increase in the water gross margin of

approximately $11.4 million to be achieved for 2021

(subject to an earnings test and changes to the

forecasted inflation factors)

Our next water general rate case to be filed in

July 2020 for new rates beginning 2022

Requested a one-year extension on its 2020

cost of capital application, postponing the

filing date until May 1, 2021, with a

corresponding effective date of January 1,

2022. We are awaiting the CPUC's response to

Golden State Water Company Customer Service Areas

the request

14

Regulated Activity (GSWC) (Continued)

  • Final decision on the electric general rate case:
  1. Five year rate cycle, with new rates for the years2018-2022. Authorizes $44 million in capital projects over the rate cycle
    1. Increases the adopted electric gross margin by $1.2 million for each of the years 2019 and 2020, by $1.1 million in 2021, and by $1.0 million in 2022. These increases are not subject to an earnings test
  • Filed an application with the CPUC for the development of aturn-key solar project estimated to cost $14.3 million

Golden State Water Company Customer Service Areas

15

Adopted Average Water Rate Base

(in millions)

CAGR 8.5%

$916.1 *

$851.8

$752.2

$716.6

2017

2018

2019

2020

* Does not include $20.4 million in advice letter projects

16

Contracted Services (ASUS)

  • 2019 earnings were the highest ever. Awarded first contract in 2004. Today we have 8 contracts serving 11 military bases
    • Earnings were $0.05 per share higher than in 2018
    • 2019 first full year of operations at Fort Riley
    • Increase in management fee revenues
  • Awarded $23 million in new construction projects during 2019 for completion in 2019 and 2020
  • Well positioned to compete for new military privatization contracts
  • ASUS projected to contribute

$0.46-$0.50 per share in 2020

Serving Those Who Serve®

17

Dividends

  • Increased annual dividend in 2019 by 10.9% to $1.22 per share
  • Dividends paid every yearsince 1931
  • Declared 2020 first quarter dividend of $0.305 per share
  • Increased the dividend every calendar year for65 consecutive years
  • Dividend policy: More than 7% CAGR over the long term

$1.16

(Per share)

Dividend Growth

$1.20

$1.10

CAGR 8.7%

$1.00

$0.90

$0.80

$0.505

$0.70

$0.60

$0.50

$0.40

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

18

Questions and Answers

19

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN STATES WATER COMP
07:13pAMERICAN STATES WATER : Financial Results Call Presentation February 25, 2020
PU
02/24AMERICAN STATES WATER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24AMERICAN STATES WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/24AMERICAN STATES WATER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/24AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Resu..
BU
02/19AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : annual earnings release
02/13AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Resu..
BU
01/31AMERICAN STATES WATER CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
01/29AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : Announces Regular Common Dividends
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 473 M
EBIT 2020 117 M
Net income 2020 76,7 M
Debt 2020 397 M
Yield 2020 1,33%
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,80x
EV / Sales2021 7,61x
Capitalization 3 290 M
Chart AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American States Water Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN STATES WATER COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,75  $
Last Close Price 87,67  $
Spread / Highest target 8,36%
Spread / Average Target -7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Sprowls President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne M. Holloway Chairman
Eva G. Tang CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
James L. Anderson Independent Director
Diana M. Bontá Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY4.06%3 290
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT17.67%16 802
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.13.04%11 152
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP8.21%10 229
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC9.39%9 096
SEVERN TRENT5.61%8 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group