Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American States Water Company    AWR

AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY

(AWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Financial Results Call Presentation

First Quarter 2020

May 5, 2020

NYSE: AWR

Today's Presenters

Robert J. Sprowls

President & CEO

Eva G. Tang

SVP - Finance & CFO

2

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review a description of the Company's risks and uncertainties in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • This conference call includes a discussion of certain measures that are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and constitute"non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non- GAAP financial measures are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with GAAP.
  • Non-GAAPfinancial measures discussed in this conference call include water and electric gross margins, which are computed by subtracting total supply costs from total revenues, and AWR's operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment, which is each business segment's earnings divided by the Company's weighted average number of diluted shares.
  • Thenon-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The Company reviews these measures regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget.

4

Presentation Overview

COVID-19 Response

6

Q1 2020 Highlights

7

Q1 Diluted EPS by Segment

8

Q1 Operating Revenues by Segment

9

Q1 Expenses

10

EPS Bridge Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

11

Liquidity

12

Regulated Activity (GSWC)

13

Adopted Average Water Rate Base

14

Contracted Services (ASUS)

15

Dividends

16

5

COVID-19 Response

  • We continue to serve our customers and provide high quality water, electric and wastewater services
  • GSWC is suspending service disconnections fornon-payment through April 2021 and waiving fees and deposit requirements for affected customers
  • Employees are working remotely when possible
  • CPUC has authorized our water and electric businesses to track incremental costs incurred as a result of theCOVID-19 pandemic in a catastrophic event memorandum account for future recovery, resulting in no impact to earnings
  • No significant impact to operations have been experienced by ASUS

6

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Q1 2020 earnings were $0.38 per diluted share, $0.03 per share, or 8.6% increase over the same period last year
  • Water segment earnings increased $0.03 per share as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Excluding an $0.08 per share decrease due to losses on investment to fund a retirement plan from recent market conditions, adjusted earnings increased by $0.11 per share as compared to the first quarter of 2019.
  • Electric segment's earnings increased $0.03 per share as compared to the first quarter of 2019
  • Capital expenditures were $23.2 million for the first three months of 2020. We expect to spend$115-$130 million in 2020, barring any delays resulting from changes in capital improvements schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

7

Q1 Diluted EPS by Segment

Q1 2020

Q1 2019**

Variance

Water

$0.24

$0.21

$0.03

Electric

0.06

0.03

0.03

Contracted Services

0.08

0.11

(0.03)

Consolidated EPS*

$0.38

$0.35

$0.03

  • Q1 2020 includes a $2.4 million pretax loss on investments held to fund a retirement plan, as compared to $1.5 million in pretax gains in Q1 2019, a decrease in earnings of $0.08 per share between the two periods.
  • The retroactive impacts of the final decisions on the water and electric general rate cases were recorded in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019, respectively, and included earnings related to Q1 2019 of $0.08 per share for water and $0.02 per share for electric.

8

Q1 Operating Revenues by Segment

(amounts in millions)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Variance

Water*

$71.4

$64.7

$6.7

Electric*

11.0

10.6

0.4

Contracted Services

26.7

26.4

0.3

Total Operating Revenues

$109.1

$101.7

$7.4

  • Includes billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, and offset by corresponding increases in operating expenses, resulting in no material impact to earnings.

9

Q1 Expenses*(excluding income taxes)

(amounts in millions)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Variance

Water and Electric Supply Costs

$21.0

$20.8

$0.2

Other Operation

8.5

8.6

(0.1)

Administrative and General

23.0

21.7

1.3

Depreciation and Amortization

8.8

10.8

(2.0)

Maintenance

3.9

2.6

1.3

Property and Other Taxes

5.2

4.9

0.3

ASUS Construction

13.1

12.2

0.9

Total Operating Expenses**

$83.4

$81.5

$1.9

Interest Expense, net of Interest Income and Other***

$7.7

$4.0

$3.7

  • Includes increases in operating expense of $734,000 and $291,000 for Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, respectively, for billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, resulting in no material impact to earnings.
  • The sum of the individual expense items do not agree to the total due to rounding.
  • Includes $2.4 million loss in Q1 2020 and $1.5 million gain in Q1 2019 on investment held to fund a retirement plan.

10

EPS Bridge Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

$0.50

$0.02*

($0.08)

$0.45

$0.09*

$0.03**

($0.01)

($0.02)

$0.40

$0.38

$0.35

$0.35

$0.30

Regulated Utilities

Contracted Services

$0.25

Q1 2019 EPS

Higher water

Lower operating

Losses on

Higher electric

Retroactive

Higher than

Q1 2020 EPS

gross margin

expenses

investments held

gross margin

revenues

expected

(excluding supply

for retirement

recorded in Q1

construction

costs) at the

benefit plan

2019 related to

costs, higher

water segment

periods prior to

outside service

2019

costs

  • In May 2019, the CPUC issued a final decision on GSWC's water general rate case, which determined new rates for the years 2019 - 2021 with rates retroactive to January 1, 2019. As a result, GSWC recorded the impact of the final decision in Q2 2019, including earnings of $0.08 per share that related to Q1 2019.
  • In August 2019, the CPUC issued a final decision on GSWC's electric general rate case, which determined new rates for the years 2018 - 2022 with rates retroactive to January 1, 2018. As a result, GSWC recorded the impact of the final decision in Q3 2019, including earnings of $0.02 per share that related to Q1 2019.

11

Liquidity

  • Operating cash flows for Q1 2020 decreased to $15.7 million from $29.4 million in

Q1 2019 primarily due to:

    • Decrease in cash receipts from utility customer accounts receivable due to the economic impact ofstay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
    • Timing in billings of and cash receipts for construction work at military bases
  • GSWC invested $23.2 million ofcompany-funded capital work during Q1 2020
    • Capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be$115-$130 million at GSWC, barring any delays caused by COVID-19
  • In March 2020, AWR amended its credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity to $260 million through the end of 2020
  • In April 2020, we entered into a commitment letter with a bank to establish a revolving credit facility of up to $50.0 million effective in June 2020 for a period of three years, to support the electric business operations and capital expenditures
  • At this time, there are no plans to issue equity

12

Regulated Activity (GSWC)

  • In April 2020, the CPUC issued a proposed decision on GSWC's finance application, authorizing GSWC's request for debt and equity issuances not to exceed $465 million. A final decision from the CPUC on the application is expected in the second quarter of 2020. GSWC intends to issuelong-term debt in 2020 once a final decision is issued.
  • On March 11, 2020, the CPUC approved a request to defer GSWC's cost of capital application by one year, until May 1, 2021, with a corresponding effective dateof January 1, 2022. GSWC's current authorized rate of return on rate base is 7.91% with a capital structure of 57%equity and 43% debt
  • Our next water general rate case to be filed in July 2020 for new rates beginning in 2022

Golden State Water Company Customer Service Areas

13

Adopted Average Water Rate Base

(in millions)

CAGR 8.5%

$916.1 *

$851.8

$752.2

$716.6

2017

2018

2019

2020

Note: The water segment has seen record high levels of capital spend in the last two years with over $230 million in infrastructure investment resulting in a 2-year compound annual growth rate in rate base of over 10%.

* Does not include $20.4 million in advice letter projects

14

Contracted Services (ASUS)

  • Earnings were $0.08 per share, $0.03lower than the prior year
    • Q1 2019 included $0.01 per share in retroactive revenues, with no retroactive revenues recorded during Q1 2020
    • Higher than expected construction costs incurred on several construction projects, and higher outside service costs
    • Increase in management fee revenues
  • ASUS projected to contribute$0.46-$0.50 per share in 2020
  • Well positioned to compete for new military privatization contracts

Serving Those Who Serve®

15

Dividends

  • Declared 2020 second quarter dividend of $0.305 per share
  • Increased annual dividend in 2019 by 10.9% to $1.22 per share
  • Dividends paid every yearsince 1931
  • Increased the dividend every calendar year for65 consecutive years
  • Dividend policy: More than 7% CAGR over the long term

$1.16

(Per share)

Dividend Growth

$1.20

$1.10

CAGR 8.7%

$1.00

$0.90

$0.80

$0.505

$0.70

$0.60

$0.50

$0.40

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

16

Questions and Answers

17

Disclaimer

American States Water Co. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 21:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN STATES WATER COMP
05:54pAMERICAN STATES WATER : Financial Results Call Presentation First Quarter 2020
PU
05/04AMERICAN STATES WATER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04AMERICAN STATES WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/04AMERICAN STATES WATER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/04AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/04AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : Announces Regular Common Dividends
BU
05/01AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/28AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
04/20AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/01AMERICAN STATES WATER CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 479 M
EBIT 2020 129 M
Net income 2020 84,7 M
Debt 2020 391 M
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,81x
EV / Sales2021 6,62x
Capitalization 2 868 M
Chart AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American States Water Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN STATES WATER COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 84,00  $
Last Close Price 77,77  $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Sprowls President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne M. Holloway Chairman
Eva G. Tang CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
James L. Anderson Independent Director
Diana M. Bontá Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-10.95%2 868
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-21.57%11 881
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-12.19%9 897
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.81%7 769
SEVERN TRENT PLC-5.65%7 118
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-0.74%4 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group