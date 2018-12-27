AMSC Receives Final Settlement Payment from Sinovel

AYER, Mass., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a global energy solutions provider serving wind and power grid industry leaders, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Suzhou AMSC Superconductor Co. Ltd. (AMSC China) received the second and final installment payment of the Renminbi (RMB) equivalent of $25 million from Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. (Sinovel).



AMSC, AMSC China and AMSC Austria GMBH, and Sinovel had entered into a settlement agreement on July 3, 2018 to settle all existing commercial disputes between the parties. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Sinovel agreed to pay AMSC China an aggregate cash amount in RMB equivalent to $57.5 million, consisting of two installments. Sinovel paid the first installment of $32.5 million to AMSC China on July 4, 2018.

For more information about the settlement agreement between the parties, please refer to AMSC's report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9, 2018.

