AMSC and ComEd Break Ground on Chicago's REG System to Enhance Resiliency

AYER, Mass. and CHICAGO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced that Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) and one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, has begun construction on its Resilient Electric Grid (REG) system, which is expected to become a permanent asset within Chicago’s electric power grid.



AMSC and ComEd previously entered into a commercial contract as part of the ongoing U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate’s initiative to secure the nation’s electric grid against extreme weather and other catastrophic events. Engineering work for Chicago’s first REG project began in 2019 and AMSC is on schedule to deliver the REG project hardware in 2020. The REG system is expected to be operational in 2021.

“This installation of AMSC’s REG system is part of ComEd’s vision to deploy new technology that supports the evolution of a more resilient and efficient electric grid,” said Terence R. Donnelly, president and COO, ComEd. "We believe that a successful implementation of this project will lead to a second REG project in Chicago’s downtown area to reinforce the electric system serving the central business district.”

“We look forward to the operation of Chicago’s first permanent REG system,” said Daniel P. McGahn, chairman, president and CEO, AMSC. “We believe the REG system can be a critical asset for utilities in helping them deal with an evolving and more complex distribution grid.”

AMSC’s REG system is a self-healing solution that provides resiliency in the event that portions of the grid are lost for any reason. REG systems enable the use of transmission and distribution assets in a way that is not feasible with traditional technologies while limiting the need for additional grid infrastructure, which mitigates environmental impact.

The key component to the REG system is AMSC's breakthrough Amperium® wire that combines with other sub-system design elements to increase the reliability, redundancy, and resiliency of urban power grids, greatly reducing the impact of equipment failure due to aging, cyber threats, physical disasters, or weather-related events.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. AMSC’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

