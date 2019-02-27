American Tower Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
02/27/2019 | 07:04am EST
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
Fourth Quarter 2018
Total revenue increased 25.1% to $2,132 million
Property revenue increased 25.3% to $2,103 million
Net income increased 50.3% to $293 million
Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.2% to $1,425 million
Consolidated AFFO increased 50.8% to $1,067 million
Full Year 2018
Total revenue increased 11.6% to $7,440 million
Property revenue increased 11.4% to $7,315 million
Net income increased 3.2% to $1,265 million
Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.1% to $4,667 million
Consolidated AFFO increased 22.0% to $3,539 million
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today reported financial results
for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
Jim Taiclet, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We were
pleased to conclude the first year of our Stand and Deliver strategy
with a strong quarter, particularly in the U.S. where Organic Tenant
Billings Growth reached 8.0% for the first time since 2014. We continued
to deploy capital using our proven methodology throughout 2018, adding
over 24,000 sites to our portfolio, increasing our dividend by 20% and
repurchasing more than $230 million in stock, all while growing our
Consolidated AFFO per Share by double digits for the 11th consecutive
year.
Our outlook for 2019 implies another year of record new business
contributions in the U.S. and strong underlying performance
internationally, supported by continued global secular growth in mobile
data usage.”
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS OVERVIEW
American Tower generated the following operating results for the quarter
and year ended December 31, 2018 (all comparative information is
presented against the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017,
respectively).
($ in millions, except per share amounts.)
Q4 2018(1)
Growth Rate
FY 2018(1)
Growth Rate
Total revenue
$
2,132
25.1
%
$
7,440
11.6
%
Total property revenue
$
2,103
25.3
%
$
7,315
11.4
%
Total Tenant Billings Growth
$
113
8.3
%
$
460
8.6
%
Organic Tenant Billings Growth
$
52
3.9
%
$
275
5.2
%
Property Gross Margin
$
1,573
35.1
%
$
5,188
13.9
%
Property Gross Margin %
74.8
%
70.9
%
Net income(2)
$
293
50.3
%
$
1,265
3.2
%
Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders(2)
$
278
26.4
%
$
1,227
6.6
%
Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per diluted share(2)
$
0.62
21.6
%
$
2.77
3.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,425
38.2
%
$
4,667
14.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
66.8
%
62.7
%
Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to AMT common
stockholders
$
1,002
40.1
%
$
3,209
19.0
%
Consolidated AFFO
$
1,067
50.8
%
$
3,539
22.0
%
Consolidated AFFO per Share
$
2.40
46.3
%
$
7.99
18.9
%
AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders
$
877
27.4
%
$
3,191
15.8
%
AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share
$
1.97
23.9
%
$
7.20
12.9
%
Cash provided by operating activities
$
1,263
59.1
%
$
3,748
28.1
%
Less: total cash capital expenditures(3)
$
311
26.2
%
$
937
13.7
%
Free Cash Flow
$
953
74.0
%
$
2,811
33.8
%
_______________
(1)
Inclusive of the negative impacts of Indian Carrier
Consolidation-Driven Churn (ICCC) and the positive impacts of the
Company’s settlement with Tata. For reconciliations of these
impacts on key metrics, please see tables below.
(2)
Q4 2018 and FY 2018 reflect impairment charges of approximately
$212 million and $394 million, respectively, primarily associated
with assets in India, partially offset by income tax benefits,
also primarily in India. The net impact of these items
attributable to AMT common stockholders for Q4 2018 and FY 2018
was approximately $100 million and $177 million, respectively.
(3)
Q4 2018 and FY 2018 cash capital expenditures include $9.6 million
and $32.0 million, respectively, of payments on capital leases of
property and equipment, which are presented in the condensed
consolidated statements of cash flows included herein under
Repayments of notes payable, credit facilities, term loan, senior
notes, secured debt and capital leases.
Certain wireless carriers in India are in the process of, or have
recently concluded, merging their operations or exiting the marketplace.
The Company’s operational and financial results during the fourth
quarter and full year 2018 were impacted by churn driven by this carrier
consolidation process (Indian Carrier Consolidation-Driven Churn,
“ICCC”) as well as the Company’s settlement with Tata. This settlement
resulted in a net positive impact of $334 million to property revenue,
$327 million to Adjusted EBITDA and $313 million to Consolidated AFFO.
We are disclosing the additional financial metrics below to provide
insight into the underlying long-term trends across the Company’s
business excluding these impacts. We expect ICCC to impact our
operational and financial results at varying rates throughout 2019 and
to result in an overall reduction in Indian contracted tenant revenue.
The impacts of ICCC and the Tata settlement on net income are not
provided, as the impact on all components of the net income measure
cannot be reasonably calculated.
Reconciliation of Indian Carrier Consolidation-Driven Churn
Impact to Operating Results:
($ in millions, except per share amounts. Totals may not add
due to rounding.)
Q4 2018 Results
Q4 2017 Results
Growth Rates vs. Prior Year
Impact of
Impact of
ICCC and
Tata
Impact of
Impact of
Tata
($ in millions)
As Reported
Settlement(1)
ICCC
Normalized
As Reported
ICCC
Normalized
As Reported
Settlement
Normalized
Total property revenue
$
2,103
$
(334
)
$
79
$
1,849
$
1,678
$
7
$
1,686
25.3
%
(15.6
)%
9.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA
1,425
(327
)
54
1,152
1,031
7
1,038
38.2
%
(27.2
)%
11.0
%
Consolidated AFFO
1,067
(313
)
43
796
707
5
712
50.8
%
(39.1
)%
11.7
%
Consolidated AFFO per Share
$
2.40
$
(0.71
)
$
0.10
$
1.79
$
1.64
$
0.01
$
1.65
46.3
%
(37.8
)%
8.5
%
Consolidated Organic Tenant Billings
52
58
111
77
7
84
3.9
%
4.2
%
8.1
%
International Organic Tenant Billings
(16
)
58
42
30
7
37
(3.1
)%
11.4
%
8.3
%
FY 2018 Results
FY 2017 Results
Growth Rates vs. Prior Year
Impact of
Impact of
ICCC and
Tata
Impact of
Impact of
Tata
($ in millions)
As Reported
Settlement(1)
ICCC
Normalized
As Reported
ICCC
Normalized
As Reported
Settlement
Normalized
Total property revenue
$
7,315
$
(334
)
$
189
$
7,170
$
6,566
$
9
$
6,575
11.4
%
(2.4
)%
9.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA
4,667
(327
)
120
4,459
4,090
9
4,098
14.1
%
(5.3
)%
8.8
%
Consolidated AFFO
3,539
(313
)
96
3,322
2,902
7
2,909
22.0
%
(7.8
)%
14.2
%
Consolidated AFFO per Share
$
7.99
$
(0.71
)
$
0.22
$
7.50
$
6.72
$
0.02
$
6.74
18.9
%
(7.6
)%
11.3
%
Consolidated Organic Tenant Billings
275
128
403
347
9
356
5.2
%
2.4
%
7.5
%
International Organic Tenant Billings
32
128
160
152
9
161
1.6
%
6.4
%
8.0
%
_______________
(1)
Includes the one-time net positive impacts to 2018 property
revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated AFFO related to the
Company's settlement with Tata. Churn associated with the
settlement is reflected in the ICCC column.
Please refer to “Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures” below for
definitions and other information regarding the Company’s use of
non-GAAP measures. For financial information and reconciliations to GAAP
measures, please refer to the “Unaudited Selected Consolidated Financial
Information” below.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION OVERVIEW
Distributions – During the quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2018, the Company declared the following regular cash
distributions to its common stockholders:
Common Stock Distributions
Q4 2018(1)
FY 2018
Distributions per share
$
0.84
$
3.15
Aggregate amount (in millions)
$
371
$
1,390
Year-over-year per share growth
20.0
%
20.2
%
_______________
(1)
The distribution declared was paid in the first quarter of 2019 to
stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 27,
2018.
Stock Repurchase Program – The Company repurchased a total
of 0.3 million shares of its common stock for $44 million during Q4 2018
and 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $233 million during the
full year 2018. As of December 31, 2018, there was $2.1 billion
remaining under the Company’s existing stock repurchase programs.
Capital Expenditures– During the fourth quarter of
2018, total capital expenditures were $311 million, of which $58 million
was for non-discretionary capital improvements and corporate capital
expenditures. For the full year, total capital expenditures were $937
million, of which $159 million was for non-discretionary capital
improvements and corporate capital expenditures. For additional capital
expenditure details, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package
available on the Company’s website.
Acquisitions– During the fourth quarter of 2018,
the Company spent $444 million to acquire 936 communications sites,
including 106 sites in the United States, 830 sites in international
markets, primarily in Kenya as part of its previously disclosed
transaction with Telkom Kenya Limited and other communications
infrastructure assets. For the full year 2018, the Company spent
approximately $1.9 billion to acquire over 22,000 communications sites
and other communications infrastructure assets.
Other Events – As previously disclosed, during the fourth
quarter of 2018, the Company entered into agreements for a settlement
and release of certain contractual lease obligations of Tata
Teleservices and related entities (Tata), which had previously been a
major tenant. As part of this arrangement, the Company received a cash
payment of approximately $346 million in Q4 2018. After accounting for
certain other adjustments, this settlement resulted in a net positive
impact of $334 million to property revenue, $327 million to Adjusted
EBITDA and $313 million to Consolidated AFFO. The impact of the
settlement on net income is not provided, as the impact on all
components of the net income measure cannot be reasonably calculated. In
the fourth quarter, the Company also recorded an impairment charge of
approximately $164 million for sites that it intends to decommission as
a result of the settlement. The Company expects to realize ongoing
operational expense savings attributable to the decommissioning of these
sites.
Also as previously disclosed, the Company has received notice from Tata
Teleservices of its exercise of put options with respect to 50% of its
holdings of the Company’s Indian subsidiary, ATC Telecom Infrastructure
Private Limited (ATC TIPL). The Company has also received notice from
Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) of its exercise of put
options with respect to 100% of its holdings of ATC TIPL. The Company
expects to complete the redemption of the ATC TIPL shares pursuant to
these put rights in the first half of 2019 for total consideration of
approximately INR 29.4 billion (approximately $420 million as of
December 31, 2018), subject to regulatory approval. Pro forma for this
redemption, the Company will hold an ownership interest of approximately
79% in ATC TIPL.
LEVERAGE AND FINANCING OVERVIEW
Leverage– For the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
the Company’s Net Leverage Ratio was 3.5x net debt (total debt less cash
and cash equivalents) to fourth quarter 2018 annualized Adjusted EBITDA.
This ratio was positively impacted by the Company’s settlement with Tata
as reconciled below.
Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio
As of December 31, 2018
($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding)
Liquidity– As of December 31, 2018, the Company
had $4.3 billion of total liquidity, consisting of $1.2 billion in cash
and cash equivalents plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of $3.1
billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding
letters of credit.
On February 14, 2019, the Company entered into a loan agreement for a
new $1.3 billion unsecured term loan. The Company used the net proceeds
of this new term loan, together with cash on hand, to repay existing
indebtedness under its 2018 term loan.
FULL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK
The following full year 2019 financial and operational estimates are
based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be
reasonable and reflect the Company’s expectations as of February 27,
2019. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a
result of various factors, and the Company refers you to the cautionary
language regarding “forward-looking” statements included in this press
release when considering this information.
The Company’s outlook is based on the following average foreign currency
exchange rates to 1.00 U.S. Dollar for February 27, 2019 through
December 31, 2019: (a) 39.70 Argentinean Pesos; (b) 3.75 Brazilian
Reais; (c) 665 Chilean Pesos; (d) 3,130 Colombian Pesos; (e) 0.88 Euros;
(f) 5.05 Ghanaian Cedi; (g) 71.20 Indian Rupees; (h) 102 Kenyan
Shillings; (i) 19.20 Mexican Pesos; (j) 360 Nigerian Naira; (k) 6,050
Paraguayan Guarani; (l) 3.35 Peruvian Soles; (m) 13.70 South African
Rand; and (n) 3,730 Ugandan Shillings.
The Company’s outlook reflects estimated unfavorable impacts of foreign
currency exchange rate fluctuations to property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA
and Consolidated AFFO, of approximately $105 million, $45 million and
$35 million, respectively, relative to the Company’s 2018 operating
results. The impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on
net income is not provided, as the impact on all components of the net
income measure cannot be calculated without unreasonable effort.
The Company’s full year 2019 outlook also reflects estimated cumulative
unfavorable impacts of ICCC on property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and
Consolidated AFFO of approximately $380 million, $268 million and $214
million, respectively, inclusive of an expected reduction in
pass-through revenue of approximately $83 million. These impacts include
consolidation churn experienced through the end of 2018, as well as the
incremental expected impacts of ICCC in 2019. The 2019-specific impacts
of ICCC to property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated AFFO are
$191 million, $148 million and $118 million, respectively, including $22
million in lower pass-through revenue. At this time, the Company expects
the impacts of ICCC to last throughout 2019 and anticipates that churn
rates in India will return to lower levels in 2020 and beyond. The
Company is providing key outlook measures adjusted to quantify the
impacts of ICCC and the Tata settlement on such measures as it believes
that these adjusted measures better reflect the long-term trajectory of
its recurring business and provide investors with a more comprehensive
analysis of the Company’s operations. The impacts of ICCC and the Tata
settlement on net income are not provided, as the impact on all
components of the net income measure cannot be calculated without
unreasonable effort.
Additional information pertaining to the impact of foreign currency,
London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) fluctuations and ICCC on the
Company’s outlook has been provided in the supplemental disclosure
package available on the Company’s website.
2019 Outlook ($ in millions)
Full Year 2019
Midpoint
Growth
Total property revenue(1)
$
7,125
to
$
7,295
(1.4)%
Net income
1,510
to
1,620
23.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
4,415
to
4,525
(4.2)%
Consolidated AFFO
3,370
to
3,480
(3.2)%
_______________
(1)
Includes U.S. property revenue of $3,915 million to $4,005 million
and international property revenue of $3,210 million to $3,290
million, reflecting midpoint growth rates of 3.6% and (6.9)%,
respectively. The U.S. growth rate includes a negative impact of
nearly 3% associated with a decrease in non-cash straight-line
revenue recognition. The international growth rate includes
estimated negative impacts of approximately 15% attributable to ICCC
and the non-recurrence of the Tata settlement, and approximately 3%
from the translational effects of foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations. International property revenue reflects the Company’s
Latin America, EMEA and Asia segments.
2019 Outlook for Total Property revenue, at the midpoint,
includes the following components(1):
($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.)
U.S. Property
International Property(2)
Total Property
International pass-through revenue
N/A
$
975
$
975
Straight-line revenue
(32)
35
3
_______________
(1)
For additional discussion regarding these components, please refer
to “Revenue Components” below.
(2)
International property revenue reflects the Company’s Latin America,
EMEA and Asia segments.
2019 Outlook for Total Tenant Billings Growth, at the midpoint,
includes the following components(1):
(Totals may not add due to rounding.)
U.S. Property
International Property(2)
Total Property
Organic Tenant Billings
~7%
(~2)%
~3-4%
New Site Tenant Billings
<0.5%
~5-6%
>2%
Total Tenant Billings Growth
>7%
~3-4%
~5-6%
_______________
(1)
For additional discussion regarding the component growth rates,
please refer to “Revenue Components” below.
(2)
International property revenue reflects the Company’s Latin America,
EMEA and Asia segments.
Reconciliation of Indian Carrier Consolidation-Driven Churn
Impact to 2019 Outlook:
($ in millions, except per share amounts. Totals may not add
due to rounding.)
FY 2018 Results
2019 Outlook, at the Midpoint
Midpoint Growth Rates vs. Prior Year
($ in millions)
As Reported
Impact of Tata Settlement(1)
Impact of ICCC
Normalized
As Reported
Impact of ICCC(2)
Normalized
As Reported
Impact of ICCC and Tata Settlement(3)
Normalized
Total property revenue(4)
$
7,315
$
(334
)
$
189
$
7,170
$
7,210
$
380
$
7,590
(1.4
)%
7.3
%
5.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA
4,667
(327
)
120
$
4,459
$
4,470
$
268
$
4,738
(4.2
)%
10.5
%
6.2
%
Consolidated AFFO
3,539
(313
)
96
$
3,322
$
3,425
$
214
$
3,639
(3.2
)%
12.8
%
9.6
%
Consolidated AFFO per Share(5)
$
7.99
$
(0.71
)
$
0.22
$
7.50
$
7.70
$
0.48
$
8.18
(3.6
)%
12.7
%
9.1
%
Consolidated Organic Tenant Billings
275
-
128
403
204
211
416
~3-4
%
~3.5
%
~7
%
International Organic Tenant Billings
32
-
128
160
(46
)
211
166
(~2)
%
~9-10
%
~7-8
%
_______________
(1)
Includes the one-time net positive impacts to 2018 property revenue,
Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated AFFO related to the Company's
settlement with Tata. Churn associated with the settlement is
reflected in the ICCC column.
(2)
Reflects the cumulative impacts of ICCC from 2017 through 2019.
(3)
Reflects the cumulative impacts of ICCC from 2017 through 2019 and
the 2018 impacts of the Tata settlement.
(4)
Expected consolidation impacts include a cumulative decline of
approximately $61 million and $83 million in pass-through revenue
for 2018 and 2019, respectively.
(5)
Assuming 2019 weighted average diluted share count of 445 million
shares.
Outlook for Capital Expenditures: ($ in millions,
totals may not add due to rounding.)
Full Year 2019
Discretionary capital projects(1)
$
265
to
$
305
Ground lease purchases
150
to
160
Start-up capital projects
70
to
90
Redevelopment
255
to
265
Capital improvement
150
to
170
Corporate
10
-
10
Total
$
900
to
$
1,000
_______________
(1)
Includes the construction of approximately 2,500 to 3,500
communications sites globally.
Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to Net income: ($
in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.)
Full Year 2019
Net income
$
1,510
to
$
1,620
Interest expense
845
to
855
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
1,780
to
1,820
Income tax provision
135
to
115
Stock-based compensation expense
115
to
125
Other, including other operating expenses, interest income, gain
(loss) on retirement of long-term obligations and other
income (expense)
30
to
(10
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,415
to
$
4,525
Reconciliation of Outlook for Consolidated AFFO to Net income: ($
in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.)
Full Year 2019
Net income
$
1,510
to
$
1,620
Straight-line revenue
(3
)
-
(3
)
Straight-line expense
31
-
31
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
1,780
to
1,820
Stock-based compensation expense
115
to
125
Deferred portion of income tax
10
to
(8
)
Other, including other operating expense, amortization of deferred
financing costs, capitalized interest, debt discounts and
premiums, gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, other income
(expense), long-term deferred interest charges and distributions
to minority interests
87
to
75
Capital improvement capital expenditures
(150
)
to
(170
)
Corporate capital expenditures
(10
)
-
(10
)
Consolidated AFFO
$
3,370
to
$
3,480
Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures
In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided
throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following
Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures: Gross Margin, Operating Profit,
Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Nareit
Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation
common stockholders, Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO),
AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders,
Consolidated AFFO per Share, AFFO attributable to American Tower
Corporation common stockholders per Share, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Net
Leverage Ratio and Indian Carrier Consolidation-Driven Churn (ICCC). In
addition, the Company presents: Tenant Billings, Tenant Billings Growth,
Organic Tenant Billings Growth and New Site Tenant Billings Growth.
These measures are not intended to replace financial performance
measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented
as additional information because management believes they are useful
indicators of the current financial performance of the Company's core
businesses and are commonly used across its industry peer group. As
outlined in detail below, the Company believes that these measures can
assist in comparing company performance on a consistent basis
irrespective of depreciation and amortization or capital structure,
while also providing valuable incremental insight into the underlying
operating trends of its business.
Depreciation and amortization can vary significantly among companies
depending on accounting methods, particularly where acquisitions or
non-operating factors, including historical cost basis, are involved.
The Company's Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Revenue Components
In addition to reporting total revenue, the Company believes that
providing transparency around the components of its revenue provides
investors with insight into the indicators of the underlying demand for,
and operating performance of, its real estate portfolio. Accordingly,
the Company has provided disclosure of the following revenue components:
(i) Tenant Billings, (ii) New Site Tenant Billings; (iii) Organic Tenant
Billings; (iv) International pass-through revenue; (v) Straight-line
revenue; (vi) Pre-paid amortization revenue; (vii) Foreign currency
exchange impact; and (viii) Other revenue.
Tenant Billings: The majority of the Company’s revenue is
generated from non-cancellable, long-term tenant leases. Revenue from
Tenant Billings reflects several key aspects of the Company’s real
estate business: (i) “colocations/amendments” reflects new tenant leases
for space on existing towers and amendments to existing leases to add
additional tenant equipment; (ii) “escalations” reflects contractual
increases in billing rates, which are typically tied to fixed
percentages or a variable percentage based on a consumer price index;
(iii) “cancellations” reflects the impact of tenant lease terminations
or non-renewals or, in limited circumstances, when the lease rates on
existing leases are reduced; and (iv) “new sites” reflects the impact of
new property construction and acquisitions.
New Site Tenant Billings: Day-one Tenant Billings associated with
sites that have been built or acquired since the beginning of the
prior-year period. Incremental colocations/amendments, escalations or
cancellations that occur on these sites after the date of their addition
to our portfolio are not included in New Site Tenant Billings. The
Company believes providing New Site Tenant Billings enhances an
investor’s ability to analyze the Company’s existing real estate
portfolio growth as well as its development program growth, as the
Company’s construction and acquisition activities can drive variability
in growth rates from period to period.
Organic Tenant Billings: Tenant Billings on sites that the
Company has owned since the beginning of the prior-year period, as well
as Tenant Billings activity on new sites that occurred after the date of
their addition to the Company’s portfolio.
International pass-through revenue: A portion of the Company’s
pass-through revenue is based on power and fuel expense reimbursements
and therefore subject to fluctuations in fuel prices. As a result,
revenue growth rates may fluctuate depending on the market price for
fuel in any given period, which is not representative of the Company’s
real estate business and its economic exposure to power and fuel costs.
Furthermore, this expense reimbursement mitigates the economic impact
associated with fluctuations in operating expenses, such as power and
fuel costs and land rents in certain of the Company’s markets. As a
result, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight
into the impact of pass-through revenue on certain revenue growth rates.
Straight-line revenue: Under GAAP, the Company recognizes revenue
on a straight-line basis over the term of the contract for certain of
its tenant leases. Due to the Company’s significant base of
non-cancellable, long-term tenant leases, this can result in significant
fluctuations in growth rates upon tenant lease signings and renewals
(typically increases), when amounts billed or received upfront upon
these events are initially deferred. These signings and renewals are
only a portion of the Company’s underlying business growth and can
distort the underlying performance of our Tenant Billings Growth. As a
result, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight
into the impact of straight-line revenue on certain growth rates in
revenue and select other measures.
Pre-paid amortization revenue: The Company recovers a portion of
the costs it incurs for the redevelopment and development of its
properties from its tenants. These upfront payments are then amortized
over the initial term of the corresponding tenant lease. Given this
amortization is not necessarily directly representative of underlying
leasing activity on its real estate portfolio, (i.e.: does not have a
renewal option or escalation as our tenant leases do) the Company
believes that it is appropriate to provide insight into the impact of
pre-paid amortization revenue on certain revenue growth rates to provide
transparency into the underlying performance of our real estate business.
Foreign currency exchange impact: The majority of the Company’s
international revenue and operating expenses are denominated in each
country’s local currency. As a result, foreign currency fluctuations may
distort the underlying performance of our real estate business from
period to period, depending on the movement of foreign currency exchange
rates versus the U.S. Dollar. The Company believes it is appropriate to
quantify the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on
its reported growth to provide transparency into the underlying
performance of its real estate business.
Other revenue: Other revenue represents revenue not captured by
the above listed items and can include items such as tenant settlements
and fiber solutions revenue.
Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measure
Definitions
Tenant Billings Growth: The increase or decrease resulting from a
comparison of Tenant Billings for a current period with Tenant Billings
for the corresponding prior-year period, in each case adjusted for
foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The Company believes this
measure provides valuable insight into the growth in recurring Tenant
Billings and underlying demand for its real estate portfolio.
Organic Tenant Billings Growth: The portion of Tenant Billings
Growth attributable to Organic Tenant Billings. The Company believes
that organic growth is a useful measure of its ability to add tenancy
and incremental revenue to its assets for the reported period, which
enables investors and analysts to gain additional insight into the
relative attractiveness, and therefore the value, of the Company’s
property assets.
New Site Tenant Billings Growth: The portion of Tenant Billings
Growth attributable to New Site Tenant Billings. The Company believes
this measure provides valuable insight into the growth attributable to
Tenant Billings from recently acquired or constructed properties.
Indian Carrier Consolidation-Driven Churn (ICCC): Tenant
cancellations specifically attributable to short-term carrier
consolidation in India. Includes impacts of carrier exits from the
marketplace and carrier cancellations as a result of consolidation, but
excludes normal course churn. The Company believes that providing this
additional metric enhances transparency and provides a better
understanding of its recurring business without the impact of what it
believes to be a transitory event.
Gross Margin: Revenues less operating expenses, excluding
stock-based compensation expense recorded in costs of operations,
depreciation, amortization and accretion, selling, general,
administrative and development expense and other operating expenses. The
Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the
site-level profitability of its assets.
Operating Profit: Gross Margin less selling, general,
administrative and development expense, excluding stock-based
compensation expense and corporate expenses. The Company believes this
measure provides valuable insight into the site-level profitability of
its assets while also taking into account the overhead expenses required
to manage each of its operating segments.
For segment reporting purposes, in periods through the third quarter of
2018, the Latin America property segment Operating Profit and Gross
Margin also include interest income (expense), TV Azteca, net. Operating
Profit and Gross Margin are before interest income, interest expense,
gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, other income
(expense), net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and
income tax benefit (provision).
Operating Profit Margin: The percentage that results from
dividing Operating Profit by revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA: Net income before income (loss) from equity
method investments, income tax benefit (provision), other income
(expense), gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, interest
expense, interest income, other operating income (expense),
depreciation, amortization and accretion and stock-based compensation
expense. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight
into the profitability of its operations while at the same time taking
into account the central overhead expenses required to manage its global
operations. In addition, it is a widely used performance measure across
the telecommunications real estate sector.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin: The percentage that results from dividing
Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.
Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO), as defined by the National
Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), attributable to
American Tower Corporation common stockholders: Net income before
gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate, real estate
related impairment charges, real estate related depreciation,
amortization and accretion and dividends on preferred stock, and
including adjustments for (i) unconsolidated affiliates and (ii)
noncontrolling interests. The Company believes this measure provides
valuable insight into the operating performance of its property assets
by excluding the charges described above, particularly depreciation
expenses, given the high initial, up-front capital intensity of the
Company’s operating model. In addition, it is a widely used performance
measure across the telecommunications real estate sector.
Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): Nareit FFO
attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders before
(i) straight-line revenue and expense, (ii) stock-based compensation
expense, (iii) the deferred portion of income tax, (iv) non-real estate
related depreciation, amortization and accretion, (v) amortization of
deferred financing costs, capitalized interest, debt discounts and
premiums and long-term deferred interest charges, (vi) other income
(expense), (vii) gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations,
(viii) other operating income (expense), and adjustments for (ix)
unconsolidated affiliates and (x) noncontrolling interests, less cash
payments related to capital improvements and cash payments related to
corporate capital expenditures. The Company believes this measure
provides valuable insight into the operating performance of its property
assets by further adjusting the Nareit FFO attributable to American
Tower Corporation common stockholders metric to exclude the factors
outlined above, which if unadjusted, may cause material fluctuations in
Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common
stockholders growth from period to period that would not be
representative of the underlying performance of the Company’s property
assets in those periods. In addition, it is a widely used performance
measure across the telecommunications real estate sector.
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to American Tower
Corporation common stockholders: Consolidated AFFO, excluding the
impact of noncontrolling interests on both Nareit FFO attributable to
American Tower Corporation common stockholders and the other line items
included in the calculation of Consolidated AFFO. The Company believes
that providing this additional metric enhances transparency, given the
minority interests in its Indian and European businesses.
Consolidated AFFO per Share: Consolidated AFFO divided by the
diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders
per Share: AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common
stockholders divided by the diluted weighted average common shares
outstanding.
Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities less total
cash capital expenditures, including payments on capital leases of
property and equipment. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is
useful to investors as the basis for comparing our performance and
coverage ratios with other companies in its industry, although this
measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar
measures used by other companies.
Net Debt: Total long-term debt, including current portion, less
cash and cash equivalents.
Net Leverage Ratio: Net Debt divided by the quarter’s annualized
Adjusted EBITDA (the quarter’s Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four). The
Company believes that including this calculation is important for
investors and analysts given it is a critical component underlying its
credit agency ratings.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,208.7
$
802.1
Restricted cash
96.2
152.8
Short-term investments
-
1.0
Accounts receivable, net
459.0
513.6
Prepaid and other current assets
621.2
568.6
Total current assets
2,385.1
2,038.1
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
11,247.1
11,101.0
GOODWILL
5,501.9
5,638.4
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
11,174.3
11,783.3
DEFERRED TAX ASSET
157.7
204.4
DEFERRED RENT ASSET
1,581.7
1,499.0
NOTES RECEIVABLE AND OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS
962.6
950.1
TOTAL
$
33,010.4
$
33,214.3
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
130.8
$
142.9
Accrued expenses
948.3
854.3
Distributions payable
377.4
304.4
Accrued interest
174.5
166.9
Current portion of long-term obligations
2,754.8
774.8
Unearned revenue
304.1
268.8
Total current liabilities
4,689.9
2,512.1
LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS
18,405.1
19,430.3
ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATIONS
1,210.0
1,175.3
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY
535.9
898.1
OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,265.1
1,244.2
Total liabilities
26,106.0
25,260.0
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,004.8
1,126.2
EQUITY:
Preferred stock, Series B
-
0.0
Common stock
4.5
4.4
Additional paid-in capital
10,380.8
10,247.5
Distributions in excess of earnings
(1,199.5
)
(1,058.1
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,642.9
)
(1,978.3
)
Treasury stock
(1,206.8
)
(974.0
)
Total American Tower Corporation equity
5,336.1
6,241.5
Noncontrolling interests
563.5
586.6
Total equity
5,899.6
6,828.1
TOTAL
$
33,010.4
$
33,214.3
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In
millions, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018(1)
2017
2018(1)
2017
REVENUES:
Property
$
2,103.3
$
1,678.3
$
7,314.7
$
6,565.9
Services
28.6
26.2
125.4
98.0
Total operating revenues
2,131.9
1,704.5
7,440.1
6,663.9
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Costs of operations (exclusive of items shown separately below):
Property (including stock-based compensation expense of $0.4,
$0.3, $2.4 and $2.1, respectively)
531.0
517.4
2,128.7
2,022.0
Services (including stock-based compensation expense of $0.2 $0.2,
$0.9 and $0.8, respectively)
9.9
9.5
49.1
34.6
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
765.9
466.1
2,110.8
1,715.9
Selling, general, administrative and development expense (including
stock-based compensation expense of $25.6, $21.6, $134.2 and $105.6,
respectively)(2)
192.5
171.1
733.2
637.0
Other operating expenses(3)
243.7
211.4
513.3
256.0
Total operating expenses
1,743.0
1,375.5
5,535.1
4,665.5
OPERATING INCOME
388.9
329.0
1,905.0
1,998.4
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income (expense), TV Azteca, net of interest expense of
$0.0, $0.3, $1.2, and $1.2, respectively
—
2.6
(0.1
)
10.8
Interest income
10.8
8.8
54.7
35.4
Interest expense
(208.8
)
(190.1
)
(825.5
)
(749.6
)
Loss on retirement of long-term obligations
(3.3
)
(0.3
)
(3.3
)
(70.2
)
Other income (expense) (including realized and unrealized foreign
currency gains (losses) of $10.4, ($4.3), $(4.5) and $26.4,
respectively)
9.7
(8.6
)
23.8
31.3
Total other expense
(191.6
)
(187.6
)
(750.4
)
(742.3
)
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
197.3
141.4
1,154.6
1,256.1
Income tax benefit (provision)(4)
95.4
53.4
110.1
(30.7
)
NET INCOME
292.7
194.8
1,264.7
1,225.4
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(15.1
)
43.7
(28.3
)
13.5
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS
277.6
238.5
1,236.4
1,238.9
Dividends on preferred stock
—
(18.9
)
(9.4
)
(87.4
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS
$
277.6
$
219.6
$
1,227.0
$
1,151.5
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE AMOUNTS:
Basic net income attributable to American Tower Corporation common
stockholders
$
0.63
$
0.51
$
2.79
$
2.69
Diluted net income attributable to American Tower Corporation common
stockholders
$
0.62
$
0.51
$
2.77
$
2.67
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands):
BASIC
440,838
428,836
439,606
428,181
DILUTED
444,304
432,472
442,960
431,688
_______________
(1)
Reflects the impacts of the Company’s settlement with Tata.
(2)
Q4 2018 includes approximately $17 million in net bad debt expense
recognized in Asia, primarily associated with Reliance
Communications.
(3)
Three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 reflect impairment
charges of approximately $212 million and $394 million,
respectively, primarily associated with assets in India, partially
offset by income tax benefits, also primarily in India. The net
impact of these items attributable to AMT common stockholders for
the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was
approximately $100 million and $177 million, respectively.
(4)
All periods reflect income tax benefits in India.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In
millions)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
1,264.7
$
1,225.4
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
2,110.8
1,715.9
Stock-based compensation expense
137.5
108.5
Loss on early retirement of long-term obligations
3.3
70.2
Other non-cash items reflected in statements of operations
246.0
157.8
Increase in net deferred rent balances
(29.7
)
(132.1
)
Increase in assets
(133.8
)
(371.0
)
Increase in liabilities
149.5
150.9
Cash provided by operating activities
3,748.3
2,925.6
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for purchase of property and equipment and construction
activities
(913.2
)
(803.6
)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,881.4
)
(2,007.0
)
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments and other non-current
assets
1,252.2
14.7
Payments for short-term investments
(1,154.3
)
-
Deposits and other
(52.8
)
(5.0
)
Cash used for investing activities
(2,749.5
)
(2,800.9
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under credit facilities
3,263.3
5,359.4
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net
584.9
2,674.0
Proceeds from term loan
1,500.0
-
Proceeds from issuance of securities in securitization transaction
500.0
-
Repayments of notes payable, credit facilities, term loan, senior
notes, secured debt and capital leases(1)
(4,884.8
)
(6,484.4
)
(Distributions to) contributions from noncontrolling interest
holders, net
(14.4
)
264.3
Purchases of common stock
(232.8
)
(766.3
)
Proceeds from stock options and ESPP
98.9
119.7
Distributions paid on preferred stock
(18.9
)
(91.4
)
Distributions paid on common stock
(1,323.5
)
(1,073.0
)
Payment for early retirement of long-term obligations
(3.3
)
(75.3
)
Deferred financing costs and other financing activities
(56.6
)
(40.0
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(20.5
)
-
Cash used for financing activities
(607.7
)
(113.0
)
Net effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and
cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(41.1
)
6.7
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
350.0
18.4
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
954.9
936.5
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
1,304.9
$
954.9
CASH PAID FOR INCOME TAXES, NET
$
163.9
$
136.5
CASH PAID FOR INTEREST
$
789.7
$
712.1
_______________
(1)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include
$32.0 million and $31.8 million, respectively, of payments on
capital leases of property and equipment.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT
($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Property
Services
Total
U.S.
Latin America
Asia(1)
EMEA
Total International
Total Property
Segment revenues
$
976
$
311
$
637
$
180
$
1,127
$
2,103
$
29
$
2,132
Segment operating expenses(2)
193
97
178
63
338
531
10
540
Interest income, TV Azteca, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Segment Gross Margin
$
783
$
214
$
458
$
117
$
789
$
1,573
$
19
$
1,592
Segment SG&A(2)
48
19
38
19
76
124
2
125
Segment Operating Profit
$
735
$
195
$
420
$
98
$
714
$
1,449
$
17
$
1,466
Segment Operating Profit Margin
75
%
63
%
66
%
55
%
63
%
69
%
60
%
69
%
Revenue Growth
7.0
%
0.8
%
114.5
%
12.0
%
47.2
%
25.3
%
9.2
%
25.1
%
Total Tenant Billings Growth
8.2
%
12.9
%
0.8
%
11.8
%
8.4
%
8.3
%
Organic Tenant Billings Growth
8.0
%
10.2
%
(25.5
)%
6.3
%
(3.1
)%
3.9
%
Revenue Components(3)
Prior-Year Tenant Billings
$
853
$
209
$
175
$
121
$
505
$
1,358
Colocations/Amendments
55
11
14
5
30
85
Escalations
27
13
4
6
22
49
Cancellations
(12
)
(5
)
(63
)
(4
)
(72
)
(84
)
Other
(1
)
3
0
1
4
3
Organic Tenant Billings
$
922
$
230
$
131
$
128
$
489
$
1,411
New Site Tenant Billings
2
6
46
7
58
60
Total Tenant Billings
$
923
$
236
$
177
$
135
$
548
$
1,471
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(4)
-
(25
)
(18
)
(5
)
(48
)
(48
)
Total Tenant Billings (Current Period)
$
923
$
211
$
158
$
130
$
500
$
1,423
Straight-Line Revenue
20
7
(15
)
3
(5
)
15
Prepaid Amortization Revenue
24
0
-
6
6
30
Other Revenue
8
23
362
2
388
396
International Pass-Through Revenue
-
82
150
40
271
271
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5)
-
(12
)
(19
)
(1
)
(33
)
(33
)
Total Property Revenue (Current Period)
$
976
$
311
$
637
$
180
$
1,127
$
2,103
_______________
(1)
Inclusive of the negative impacts of ICCC and the positive impacts
of the Company’s settlement with Tata. See quarterly supplemental
materials package for additional detail.
(2)
Excludes stock-based compensation expense.
(3)
All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have
been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.
(4)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total
Tenant Billings.
(5)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue,
other than Total Tenant Billings.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT
(CONTINUED) ($ in millions, totals may not add due to
rounding.)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Property
Services
Total
U.S.
Latin America
Asia(1)
EMEA
Total International
Total Property
Segment revenues
$
912
$
308
$
297
$
161
$
766
$
1,678
$
26
$
1,705
Segment operating expenses(2)
194
99
167
58
323
517
9
526
Interest income, TV Azteca, net
-
3
-
-
3
3
-
3
Segment Gross Margin
$
718
$
213
$
130
$
103
$
445
$
1,164
$
17
$
1,181
Segment SG&A(2)
39
21
33
18
72
111
4
115
Segment Operating Profit
$
679
$
192
$
97
$
85
$
373
$
1,053
$
13
$
1,066
Segment Operating Profit Margin
74
%
62
%
33
%
53
%
49
%
63
%
51
%
63
%
Revenue Growth
7.1
%
16.2
%
10.0
%
19.5
%
14.4
%
10.3
%
43.8
%
10.7
%
Total Tenant Billings Growth
6.7
%
12.8
%
3.7
%
23.8
%
11.9
%
8.6
%
Organic Tenant Billings Growth
5.9
%
9.9
%
2.6
%
8.3
%
6.9
%
6.2
%
Revenue Components(3)
Prior-Year Tenant Billings
$
800
$
181
$
163
$
100
$
443
$
1,243
Colocations/Amendments
35
11
15
4
30
64
Escalations
25
8
3
6
17
41
Cancellations
(12
)
(1
)
(14
)
(2
)
(17
)
(29
)
Other
(1
)
1
(0
)
(0
)
1
0
Organic Tenant Billings
$
847
$
199
$
167
$
108
$
474
$
1,320
New Site Tenant Billings
7
5
2
16
22
29
Total Tenant Billings
$
853
$
204
$
169
$
124
$
496
$
1,349
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(4)
-
5
7
(3
)
9
9
Total Tenant Billings (Current Period)
$
853
$
209
$
175
$
121
$
505
$
1,358
Straight-Line Revenue
32
7
1
2
10
42
Prepaid Amortization Revenue
26
0
-
0
1
26
Other Revenue
1
15
1
0
15
17
International Pass-Through Revenue
-
75
115
39
229
229
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5)
-
2
5
(2
)
5
5
Total Property Revenue (Current Period)
$
912
$
308
$
297
$
161
$
766
$
1,678
_______________
(1)
Inclusive of the negative impacts of ICCC. See quarterly
supplemental materials package for additional detail.
(2)
Excludes stock-based compensation expense.
(3)
All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have
been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.
(4)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total
Tenant Billings.
(5)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue,
other than Total Tenant Billings.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT
($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Property
Services
Total
U.S.
Latin America
Asia(1)
EMEA
Total International
Total Property
Segment revenues
$
3,822
$
1,265
$
1,541
$
687
$
3,493
$
7,315
$
125
$
7,440
Segment operating expenses(2)
771
406
711
238
1,355
2,126
48
2,175
Interest expense, TV Azteca, net
-
(0
)
-
-
(0
)
(0
)
-
(0
)
Segment Gross Margin
$
3,051
$
858
$
830
$
449
$
2,137
$
5,188
$
77
$
5,266
Segment SG&A(2)
165
84
111
69
263
429
14
443
Segment Operating Profit
$
2,886
$
775
$
719
$
380
$
1,874
$
4,760
$
63
$
4,823
Segment Operating Profit Margin
76
%
61
%
47
%
55
%
54
%
65
%
50
%
65
%
Revenue Growth
6.0
%
8.1
%
32.3
%
9.8
%
18.0
%
11.4
%
28.0
%
11.6
%
Total Tenant Billings Growth
7.9
%
14.6
%
4.4
%
10.0
%
9.9
%
8.6
%
Organic Tenant Billings Growth
7.3
%
11.4
%
(13.1
)%
6.8
%
1.6
%
5.2
%
Revenue Components(3)
Prior-Year Tenant Billings
$
3,344
$
809
$
705
$
472
$
1,986
$
5,331
Colocations/Amendments
189
48
49
17
115
303
Escalations
104
47
14
23
84
188
Cancellations
(44
)
(13
)
(157
)
(9
)
(179
)
(223
)
Other
(5
)
10
1
1
12
7
Organic Tenant Billings
$
3,587
$
901
$
612
$
504
$
2,018
$
5,605
New Site Tenant Billings
21
26
124
15
165
186
Total Tenant Billings
$
3,608
$
927
$
736
$
519
$
2,182
$
5,791
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(4)
-
(65
)
(34
)
(4
)
(103
)
(103
)
Total Tenant Billings (Current Period)
$
3,608
$
862
$
702
$
515
$
2,080
$
5,688
Straight-Line Revenue
64
18
(3
)
7
22
86
Prepaid Amortization Revenue
99
2
-
7
9
108
Other Revenue
51
87
339
14
440
491
International Pass-Through Revenue
-
329
533
150
1,011
1,011
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5)
-
(33
)
(30
)
(6
)
(69
)
(69
)
Total Property Revenue (Current Period)
$
3,822
$
1,265
$
1,541
$
687
$
3,493
$
7,315
_______________
(1)
Inclusive of the negative impacts of ICCC and the positive impacts
of the Company’s settlement with Tata. See quarterly supplemental
materials package for additional detail.
(2)
Excludes stock-based compensation expense.
(3)
All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have
been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.
(4)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total
Tenant Billings.
(5)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue,
other than Total Tenant Billings.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT
(CONTINUED) ($ in millions, totals may not add due to
rounding.)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Property
Services
Total
U.S.
Latin America
Asia(1)
EMEA
Total International
Total Property
Segment revenues
$
3,606
$
1,170
$
1,164
$
626
$
2,960
$
6,566
$
98
$
6,664
Segment operating expenses(2)
747
386
649
238
1,273
2,020
34
2,054
Interest income, TV Azteca, net
-
11
-
-
11
11
-
11
Segment Gross Margin
$
2,859
$
794
$
515
$
388
$
1,698
$
4,557
$
64
$
4,621
Segment SG&A(2)
151
78
82
68
228
379
14
393
Segment Operating Profit
$
2,708
$
717
$
433
$
320
$
1,470
$
4,178
$
51
$
4,228
Segment Operating Profit Margin
75
%
61
%
37
%
51
%
50
%
64
%
52
%
63
%
Revenue Growth
7.0
%
18.6
%
40.7
%
18.3
%
26.3
%
14.9
%
35.1
%
15.2
%
Total Tenant Billings Growth
6.6
%
13.5
%
39.1
%
25.5
%
24.6
%
12.6
%
Organic Tenant Billings Growth
6.2
%
10.8
%
8.5
%
9.4
%
9.7
%
7.4
%
Revenue Components(3)(4)
Prior-Year Tenant Billings
$
3,138
$
682
$
491
$
389
$
1,562
$
4,700
Colocations/Amendments
151
39
59
18
116
267
Escalations
97
37
14
23
73
170
Cancellations
(54
)
(4
)
(30
)
(5
)
(40
)
(94
)
Other
1
2
(0
)
1
3
4
Organic Tenant Billings
$
3,333
$
755
$
533
$
426
$
1,714
$
5,047
New Site Tenant Billings
12
19
150
62
232
243
Total Tenant Billings
$
3,344
$
774
$
683
$
488
$
1,946
$
5,290
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5)
-
35
21
(16
)
40
40
Total Tenant Billings (Current Period)
$
3,344
$
809
$
705
$
472
$
1,986
$
5,331
Straight-Line Revenue
145
29
12
7
48
193
Prepaid Amortization Revenue
101
2
-
1
3
104
Other Revenue
14
26
(25
)
(0
)
1
16
International Pass-Through Revenue
-
287
459
171
917
917
Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(6)
-
16
14
(25
)
5
5
Total Property Revenue (Current Period)
$
3,606
$
1,170
$
1,164
$
626
$
2,960
$
6,566
_______________
(1)
Inclusive of the negative impacts of ICCC. See quarterly
supplemental materials package for additional detail.
(2)
Excludes stock-based compensation expense.
(3)
All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have
been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.
(4)
Reflects reclassification of fiber solutions revenue from Tenant
Billings components to Other Revenue.
(5)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total
Tenant Billings.
(6)
Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue,
other than Total Tenant Billings.
UNAUDITED SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.)
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and the
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin are as follows:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018(1)
2017
2018(1)
2017
Net income
$
292.7
$
194.8
$
1,264.7
$
1,225.4
Income tax (benefit) provision
(95.4
)
(53.4
)
(110.1
)
30.7
Other (income) expense
(9.7
)
8.6
(23.8
)
(31.3
)
Loss on retirement of long-term obligations
3.3
0.3
3.3
70.2
Interest expense
208.8
190.1
825.5
749.6
Interest income
(10.8
)
(8.8
)
(54.7
)
(35.4
)
Other operating expenses
243.7
211.4
513.3
256.0
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
765.9
466.1
2,110.8
1,715.9
Stock-based compensation expense
26.2
22.1
137.5
108.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,424.7
$
1,031.2
$
4,666.5
$
4,089.6
Total revenue
2,131.9
1,704.5
7,440.1
6,663.9
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
67
%
60
%
63
%
61
%
The reconciliation of Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower
Corporation common stockholders to net income and the calculation
of Consolidated AFFO, Consolidated AFFO per Share, AFFO
attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders and
AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common
stockholders per Share are as follows:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018(1)
2017
2018(1)
2017
Net income
$
292.7
$
194.8
$
1,264.7
$
1,225.4
Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
718.1
399.3
1,915.2
1,516.9
Losses from sale or disposal of real estate and real estate related
impairment charges
234.2
211.8
479.7
244.4
Dividends on preferred stock
—
(18.9
)
(9.4
)
(87.4
)
Dividend to noncontrolling interest
(13.8
)
(13.2
)
(13.8
)
(13.2
)
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling
interests
(229.2
)
(58.4
)
(427.4
)
(189.1
)
Nareit FFO attributable to AMT common stockholders
$
1,002.0
$
715.4
$
3,209.0
$
2,697.0
Straight-line revenue
(16.9
)
(42.9
)
(87.6
)
(194.4
)
Straight-line expense
11.2
16.9
57.9
62.3
Stock-based compensation expense
26.2
22.1
137.5
108.5
Deferred portion of income tax
(184.0
)
(102.3
)
(274.0
)
(105.8
)
Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
47.8
66.8
195.6
199.0
Amortization of deferred financing costs, capitalized interest and
debt discounts and premiums and long-term deferred interest charges
6.4
5.4
19.0
26.8
Other (income) expense(2)
(9.7
)
8.6
(23.8
)
(31.3
)
Loss on retirement of long-term obligations
3.3
0.3
3.3
70.2
Other operating expense (income)(3)
9.5
(0.4
)
33.6
11.6
Capital improvement capital expenditures
(56.2
)
(36.3
)
(149.5
)
(114.2
)
Corporate capital expenditures
(2.1
)
(4.6
)
(9.2
)
(17.0
)
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling
interests
229.2
58.4
427.4
189.1
Consolidated AFFO
1,066.7
707.4
3,539.2
2,901.8
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling
interests(4)
(189.8
)
(19.0
)
(348.7
)
(147.0
)
AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders
$
876.9
$
688.4
$
3,190.5
$
2,754.8
Divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding
444,304
432,472
442,960
431,688
Consolidated AFFO per Share
$
2.40
$
1.64
$
7.99
$
6.72
AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share
$
1.97
$
1.59
$
7.20
$
6.38
_______________
(1)
Reflects the negative impacts of ICCC and the positive impacts of
the Company’s settlement with Tata.
(2)
Q4 2018 and FY 2018 includes (gains) losses on foreign currency
exchange rate fluctuations of ($10.4) million and $4.5 million,
respectively. Q4 2017 and FY 2017 includes losses (gains) on foreign
currency exchange rate fluctuations of $4.3 million and ($26.4)
million, respectively.
(3)
Primarily includes integration and acquisition-related costs.
(4)
Includes adjustments for the impact on both Nareit FFO attributable
to American Tower Corporation common stockholders and the other line
items included in the calculation of Consolidated AFFO.