Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Tower Corp    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

(AMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Tower : Plans First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its first quarter 2019 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 3, 2019. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 3, 2019 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

   
Call Date: May 3, 2019
Call Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
 
Call Dial in: (800) 260-0718 U.S./Canada
(651) 291-1246 International
Access Code: 465582
 
Online Info:

http://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
 
An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:
 
Replay Dates: May 3, 2019 10:30 a.m. ET – May 17, 2019 11:59 p.m. ET
Replay Dial in: (800) 475-6701 U.S./Canada
(320) 365-3844 International
Access Code: 465582
 

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN TOWER CORP
04:31pAMERICAN TOWER : Plans First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/21AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Calls for Redemption All of Its Outstanding 5.050% ..
BU
03/15AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
03/12AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Prices Senior Notes Offering
BU
03/07AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/07AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
03/04AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27AMERICAN TOWER : MA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 342 M
EBIT 2019 2 467 M
Net income 2019 1 546 M
Debt 2019 20 266 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 56,04
P/E ratio 2020 47,30
EV / Sales 2019 14,5x
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
Capitalization 85 990 M
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORP
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Bartlett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORP23.23%85 990
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP17.12%52 873
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION20.41%21 947
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO14.54%7 891
CYRUSONE INC-1.36%5 650
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC27.10%3 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About