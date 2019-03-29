American Tower : Plans First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its first quarter 2019 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 3, 2019. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 3, 2019 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

Call Date: May 3, 2019 Call Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call Dial in: (800) 260-0718 U.S./Canada (651) 291-1246 International Access Code: 465582 Online Info: http://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/ Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows: Replay Dates: May 3, 2019 10:30 a.m. ET – May 17, 2019 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Dial in: (800) 475-6701 U.S./Canada (320) 365-3844 International Access Code: 465582

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

