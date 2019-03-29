American Tower : Plans First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press
announcement of its first quarter 2019 results is scheduled to be
released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 3, 2019. In
addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on
May 3, 2019 to discuss its results.
Conference call details are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Call Date:
|
|
|
May 3, 2019
|
Call Time:
|
|
|
8:30 a.m. ET
|
|
|
|
|
Call Dial in:
|
|
|
(800) 260-0718 U.S./Canada
|
|
|
|
(651) 291-1246 International
|
|
|
|
Access Code: 465582
|
|
|
|
|
Online Info:
|
|
|
http://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
|
|
|
|
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
|
|
|
|
Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
|
|
|
|
|
An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Replay Dates:
|
|
|
May 3, 2019 10:30 a.m. ET – May 17, 2019 11:59 p.m. ET
|
Replay Dial in:
|
|
|
(800) 475-6701 U.S./Canada
|
|
|
|
(320) 365-3844 International
|
|
|
|
Access Code: 465582
|
|
|
|
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading
independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications
real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications
sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005018/en/