AMERICAN TOWER CORP (AMT)
American Tower : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/05/2018 | 10:30pm

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Jim Taiclet, its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York, New York, on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:40 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2018
08/27ALTRIA GROUP : Increased Dividend Yields 5.5% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 062 M
EBIT 2018 2 188 M
Net income 2018 1 291 M
Debt 2018 20 396 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 49,80
P/E ratio 2019 41,24
EV / Sales 2018 12,1x
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
Capitalization 65 310 M
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 162 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Hal Hess Executive Vice President-International Operations
Thomas A. Bartlett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.84%65 310
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP2.72%47 142
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.55%17 907
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO3.79%7 670
CYRUSONE INC10.78%6 537
UNITI GROUP INC12.42%3 514
