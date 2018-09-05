American Tower : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Jim Taiclet, its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York, New York, on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:40 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005595/en/