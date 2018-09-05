American Tower : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Jim Taiclet,
its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to
present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference in New
York, New York, on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:40 a.m. ET. The
live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading
independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications
real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications
sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005595/en/