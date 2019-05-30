Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Tower Corp    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

(AMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Towers to Buy Eaton Towers in $1.85 Billion Deal -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:09am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

American Tower REIT (AMT) on Thursday said it agreed to buy Eaton Towers Holding Ltd., which owns and operates roughly 5,500 communications sites in five African markets, for total consideration of about $1.85 billion, including $200 million in assumed debt.

The Boston communications real-estate investment trust said it expects the acquired assets to generate about $260 million in property revenue and $165 million in gross margin in the first full year.

American Tower, which currently has a portfolio of more than 170,000 communications sites, earlier this month said it expects 2019 property revenue of $7.135 billion to $7.285 billion.

Eaton, based in London, has communications sites in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana, Niger and Uganda. American Tower said it expects expanded relationships with key Eaton tenants to help drive nearly 3,000 additional new builds over the next decade.

Private-equity firm Capital International Private Equity Funds owns a majority stake in Eaton, whose other investors include private-equity firms Development Partners International LLC and Ethos Private Equity, along with the venture arm of U.K. bank Standard Chartered.

Eaton last year postponed plans for an initial public offering over concerns about valuations, Bloomberg reported in June. Eaton had been seeking a valuation of about $2 billion in a sale in London and Johannesburg, according to the report.

American Tower said it will fund the acquisition of Eaton, which it expects to complete by the end of the year, with cash on hand and debt.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN TOWER CORP -0.70% 201.13 Delayed Quote.27.14%
STANDARD CHARTERED 1.66% 690.6 Delayed Quote.11.47%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.81% 67.55 End-of-day quote.11.10%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.55% 54.7 End-of-day quote.13.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN TOWER CORP
09:09aAmerican Towers to Buy Eaton Towers in $1.85 Billion Deal -- Update
DJ
08:34aAMERICAN TOWER : Towers to Buy Eaton Towers in $1.85 Billion Deal
DJ
08:15aAMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulatio..
AQ
08:09aAMERICAN TOWER : Announces Agreement to Acquire Eaton Towers Holding Limited
BU
05/28AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION TO PRESEN : 2019 Investor Conference
BU
05/24AMERICAN TOWER : Shares Top $200 Mark
AQ
05/22AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, ..
AQ
05/22AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
05/17AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : to Present at the Moffett Nathanson 6th Annual Medi..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 366 M
EBIT 2019 2 573 M
Net income 2019 1 624 M
Debt 2019 20 410 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 55,17
P/E ratio 2020 47,50
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
Capitalization 88 904 M
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORP
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 194 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Bartlett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORP27.14%88 904
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP16.10%52 180
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION25.91%23 077
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO16.00%7 957
CYRUSONE INC13.33%6 782
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC36.76%3 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About