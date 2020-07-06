American Tower Corporation : Announces Completion of Redemption of All Outstanding 3.450% Senior Notes and 3.300% Senior Notes

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced it has completed its previously announced redemption of all of its outstanding 3.450% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and all of its outstanding 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2021. The Company redeemed the 3.450% notes pursuant to their terms at 103.5980% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, July 6, 2020. The total aggregate redemption price for the 3.450% notes was approximately $680.3 million, including $6.9 million in accrued and unpaid interest. The Company redeemed the 3.300% notes pursuant to their terms at 101.5090% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, July 6, 2020. The total aggregate redemption price for the 3.300% notes was approximately $771.0 million, including $9.7 million in accrued and unpaid interest. The Company financed the redemption with borrowings under its $2.35 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2019, and cash on hand. Upon completion of this redemption, none of the 3.450% notes or the 3.300% notes remained outstanding.

