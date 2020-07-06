Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Tower Corporation (REIT)    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)

(AMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Tower Corporation : Announces Completion of Redemption of All Outstanding 3.450% Senior Notes and 3.300% Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced it has completed its previously announced redemption of all of its outstanding 3.450% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and all of its outstanding 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2021. The Company redeemed the 3.450% notes pursuant to their terms at 103.5980% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, July 6, 2020. The total aggregate redemption price for the 3.450% notes was approximately $680.3 million, including $6.9 million in accrued and unpaid interest. The Company redeemed the 3.300% notes pursuant to their terms at 101.5090% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, July 6, 2020. The total aggregate redemption price for the 3.300% notes was approximately $771.0 million, including $9.7 million in accrued and unpaid interest. The Company financed the redemption with borrowings under its $2.35 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2019, and cash on hand. Upon completion of this redemption, none of the 3.450% notes or the 3.300% notes remained outstanding.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
04:36pAMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
04:31pAMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Announces Completion of Redemption of All Outstandi..
BU
06/18AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/16LOCKHEED MARTIN : Jim Taiclet Becomes New Lockheed Martin President and CEO Mari..
AQ
06/15US AF : Jim Taiclet Becomes New Lockheed Martin President And CEO
AQ
06/15JAMES TAICLET : Taiclet Becomes President and Chief Executive
DJ
06/12AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual..
BU
06/04AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06/04AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Calls for Redemption All of Its Outstanding 3.450% ..
BU
06/03AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 907 M - -
Net income 2020 1 869 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,2x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 454
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 271,19 $
Last Close Price 264,21 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Bartlett President & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)14.96%117 126
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)20.10%71 148
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)24.73%33 552
CYRUSONE INC.15.53%8 708
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-25.53%6 697
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.21.49%4 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group