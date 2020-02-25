American Tower Corporation : to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Jim Taiclet, its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

