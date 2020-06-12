Log in
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)

(AMT)
American Tower Corporation : to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference

06/12/2020

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 881 M - -
Net income 2020 1 863 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,1x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 454
Free-Float 97,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 270,79 $
Last Close Price 251,51 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Bartlett President & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)9.44%111 496
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)13.06%66 980
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)20.34%32 371
CYRUSONE INC.8.27%8 161
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-20.24%6 706
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.13.40%3 988
