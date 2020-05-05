Log in
American Tower Corporation (REIT)    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)

(AMT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Tower Corporation : to Present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/05/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 914 M
EBIT 2020 2 955 M
Net income 2020 1 799 M
Debt 2020 24 260 M
Yield 2020 1,92%
P/E ratio 2020 57,9x
P/E ratio 2021 49,3x
EV / Sales2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2021 15,3x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 262,65  $
Last Close Price 234,20  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Bartlett President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Taiclet Executive Chairman
Rodney Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)2.96%103 822
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)10.96%65 184
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION19.71%32 175
CYRUSONE INC.8.21%8 029
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-37.49%5 409
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.18.92%3 796
