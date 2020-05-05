American Tower Corporation : to Present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 48th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

