American Tower Corporation (REIT)    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)

(AMT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

American Tower Corporation : to Present at the Moffett Nathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Summit

05/05/2020

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Igor Khislavsky, its Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the Moffett Nathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Summit on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 914 M
EBIT 2020 2 955 M
Net income 2020 1 799 M
Debt 2020 24 260 M
Yield 2020 1,92%
P/E ratio 2020 57,9x
P/E ratio 2021 49,3x
EV / Sales2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2021 15,3x
Capitalization 104 B
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 262,65  $
Last Close Price 234,20  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Bartlett President & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Taiclet Executive Chairman
Rodney Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)2.96%103 822
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)10.96%65 184
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION19.71%32 175
CYRUSONE INC.8.21%8 029
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-37.49%5 409
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.18.92%3 796
