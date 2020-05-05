American Tower Corporation : to Present at the Moffett Nathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Summit

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Igor Khislavsky, its Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the Moffett Nathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Summit on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the virtual event will be available on the Company's website.

