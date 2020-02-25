American Tower Corporation : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Log in
02/25/2020 | 04:31pm EST

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. PT (7:35 p.m. ET). The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2020
