American Tower Corporation (REIT)    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)

(AMT)
American Tower Corporation : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/25/2020 | 04:32pm EST

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Igor Khislavsky, its Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 017 M
EBIT 2020 2 979 M
Net income 2020 1 989 M
Debt 2020 23 831 M
Yield 2020 1,81%
P/E ratio 2020 55,1x
P/E ratio 2021 46,6x
EV / Sales2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2021 15,7x
Capitalization 109 B
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 238,50  $
Last Close Price 245,11  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Bartlett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)6.65%108 569
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)17.03%69 167
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION22.68%33 031
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)2.38%9 185
CYRUSONE INC.2.80%7 724
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.11.30%4 284
