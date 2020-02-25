American Tower Corporation : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Igor Khislavsky, its Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 180,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

