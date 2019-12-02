American Tower Corporation : to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, New York, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 171,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

