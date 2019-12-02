Log in
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)

American Tower Corporation : to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

12/02/2019

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, New York, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 171,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 580 M
EBIT 2019 2 723 M
Net income 2019 1 779 M
Debt 2019 21 842 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 53,7x
P/E ratio 2020 47,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 14,6x
Capitalization 94 803 M
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 225,75  $
Last Close Price 214,03  $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Bartlett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pamela D. A. Reeve Lead Independent Director
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)35.30%94 803
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)23.04%55 572
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION46.07%26 627
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)20.60%8 379
CYRUSONE INC.17.81%7 050
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.37.86%3 585
