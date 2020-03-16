American Tower REIT : Names Tom Bartlett President, CEO

By Colin Kellaher

American Tower Corp. on Monday said it named Tom Bartlett president and chief executive, effective immediately, after James Taiclet accepted the top job at defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mr. Bartlett has been executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Boston communications real-estate investment trust for more than 10 years.

American Tower said Mr. Taiclet, who has been president since 2001 and chairman and CEO since 2003, will continue as executive chairman until the company's annual shareholder meeting later this year.

The company said Pamela Reeve, its current lead independent director, will become non-executive chairman, subject to her re-election to the board at the annual meeting.

American Tower said Rod Smith, who had been senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer, succeeds Mr. Bartlett as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Lockheed Martin on Monday said it named Mr. Taiclet president and CEO, effective June 15.

