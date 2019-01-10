American Vanguard : Acquires Brazilian Agricultural Distributor

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced the
acquisition of two affiliated Brazilian limited liability companies,
Agrovant and Defensive. Founded in 2000, these combined businesses have
become a rapidly growing supplier of crop protection products and
micronutrients with annual sales of approximately $20 million and a
primary focus on the fruit and vegetable market segments. Financial
terms of this transaction are not being disclosed.
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, “Our
acquisition of Agrovant and Defensive expands our access to the
Brazilian agricultural sector, which at approximately $9 billion ranks
as the largest crop protection market in the world. This distribution
franchise located in the province of Sao Paulo consists of 35 full-time
employees complemented by a group of experienced commissioned sales
agents. Company management has been highly successful at driving
significant revenue and earnings growth, while maintaining excellent
control of working capital, credit risk, and debt financing.”
Mr. Wintemute continued, “Similar to our expansion in Central America
following the acquisition of Grupo AgriCenter in late 2017, this
transaction provides American Vanguard with a solid platform for
marketing AMVAC products, distributing products from third-party
manufacturers, and providing support for the introduction of SIMPAS™
prescription planting systems in South America. In addition to
Agrovant/Defensive’s existing strong position in fruits & vegetables,
the company will continue its penetration of the extensive Brazilian
soybean market. We also expect expanded involvement in the corn, cotton
and sugar cane segments as well as the high-margin, fast-growing $2
billion micronutrients market.”
Mr. Wintemute concluded, “We will have the benefit of continued
leadership from Mr. John Redfern, the current CEO of Agrovant/Defensive,
who will remain directly involved in the business through 2021. By
combining this excellent distribution franchise with AMVAC’s portfolio
of products and equipment systems, we have created a very dynamic
participant in the Brazilian agricultural marketplace and a significant
contributor to the overall growth of American Vanguard’s international
business.”
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and
agricultural products company that develops and markets products for
crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and
public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell
2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600
Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the
Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information.
Except for the historical information contained in this release, all
forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and
are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to
differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include
weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as
detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All
forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the
Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.
