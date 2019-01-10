Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Vanguard Corp.    AVD

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP. (AVD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
17.015 USD   +0.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard : Acquires Brazilian Agricultural Distributor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Well-established platform for expanded market access

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced the acquisition of two affiliated Brazilian limited liability companies, Agrovant and Defensive. Founded in 2000, these combined businesses have become a rapidly growing supplier of crop protection products and micronutrients with annual sales of approximately $20 million and a primary focus on the fruit and vegetable market segments. Financial terms of this transaction are not being disclosed.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, “Our acquisition of Agrovant and Defensive expands our access to the Brazilian agricultural sector, which at approximately $9 billion ranks as the largest crop protection market in the world. This distribution franchise located in the province of Sao Paulo consists of 35 full-time employees complemented by a group of experienced commissioned sales agents. Company management has been highly successful at driving significant revenue and earnings growth, while maintaining excellent control of working capital, credit risk, and debt financing.”

Mr. Wintemute continued, “Similar to our expansion in Central America following the acquisition of Grupo AgriCenter in late 2017, this transaction provides American Vanguard with a solid platform for marketing AMVAC products, distributing products from third-party manufacturers, and providing support for the introduction of SIMPAS™ prescription planting systems in South America. In addition to Agrovant/Defensive’s existing strong position in fruits & vegetables, the company will continue its penetration of the extensive Brazilian soybean market. We also expect expanded involvement in the corn, cotton and sugar cane segments as well as the high-margin, fast-growing $2 billion micronutrients market.”

Mr. Wintemute concluded, “We will have the benefit of continued leadership from Mr. John Redfern, the current CEO of Agrovant/Defensive, who will remain directly involved in the business through 2021. By combining this excellent distribution franchise with AMVAC’s portfolio of products and equipment systems, we have created a very dynamic participant in the Brazilian agricultural marketplace and a significant contributor to the overall growth of American Vanguard’s international business.”

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.
04:06pAMERICAN VANGUARD : Acquires Brazilian Agricultural Distributor
BU
01/04AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
01/04AMERICAN VANGUARD : Acquires Herbicide Product Line from Corteva Agriscience
AQ
2018AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018AMERICAN VANGUARD : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2018AMERICAN VANGUARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
2018AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
2018AMERICAN VANGUARD : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018AMERICAN VANGUARD : Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 455 M
EBIT 2018 37,7 M
Net income 2018 24,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,48
P/E ratio 2019 19,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 515 M
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David T. Johnson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Lawrence Stewart Clark Independent Director
John L. Killmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.11.92%515
YARA INTERNATIONAL10.05%11 832
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 940
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 331
UPL LTD0.86%5 523
OCI NV10.81%4 763
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.