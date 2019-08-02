Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Vanguard Corp.    AVD

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.

(AVD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard : August 2, 2019 American Vanguard Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6th To read entire press release click here

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

American Vanguard Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6th
Newport Beach, CA - August 2, 2019 - American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the close of the stock market.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO and David T. Johnson, CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on operating performance and financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 - please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time, and ask for the American Vanguard call.

The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company's web site.

About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and the control of public and animal health pests. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in any of its public commentary, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

Contact Information
William A. Kuser, Director of Investor Relations
(949) 260-1200
williamk@amvac-chemical.com

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
(212) 836-9611
Lcati@equityny.com


Disclaimer

American Vanguard Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 21:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.
05:40pAMERICAN VANGUARD : August 2, 2019 American Vanguard Schedules 2019 Second Quart..
PU
04:06pAMERICAN VANGUARD : Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
07/24AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/23AMERICAN VANGUARD : Indicates That Unfavorable Domestic Weather Has Affected Sec..
BU
06/27AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Ot..
AQ
06/11AMERICAN VANGUARD : Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders a..
AQ
06/10AMERICAN VANGUARD : Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders &..
BU
06/05AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/08AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 496 M
EBIT 2019 34,8 M
Net income 2019 19,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 408 M
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,00  $
Last Close Price 13,74  $
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David T. Johnson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Lawrence Stewart Clark Independent Director
John L. Killmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.-7.24%419
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%7 322
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE)--.--%7 322
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-10.19%6 932
UPL14.11%6 393
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO77.37%6 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group