AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP. (AVD)

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP. (AVD)
My previous session
09/14 10:02:19 pm
19.25 USD   -0.77%
AMERICAN VANGUA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
AMERICAN VANGUA : Reports Second Quarter and Mid-Year 2018 Results
AQ
AMERICAN VANGUA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
American Vanguard : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
09/17/2018

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.02 cash dividend payment to be distributed on October 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2018.

Eric Wintemute,Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, “This dividend payment continues our history of providing cash returns to shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance. The Company’s strong balance sheet supports our ability to grow through product/business acquisitions, international market expansion and the development of our innovative SIMPAS precision application technology. This payment reflects the confidence that the Board of Directors has in our strategic initiatives and long-term prospects. We appreciate the support of our shareholders as we develop and deliver important solutions that enhance agricultural productivity and safeguard public health worldwide.”

Recent Annual Cash Dividend Payments: Based on Date of Cash Distribution

2018 - - Year-to-Date. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.075 - - (includes current payment)

2017 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.055

2016 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.020

2015 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.040

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 460 M
EBIT 2018 35,6 M
Net income 2018 23,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,37
P/E ratio 2019 21,71
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 584 M
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,7 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David T. Johnson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Lawrence Stewart Clark Independent Director
John L. Killmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP.-2.04%584
YARA INTERNATIONAL-0.74%12 439
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 852
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 414
OCI NV34.47%7 033
UPL LTD-3.15%5 221
