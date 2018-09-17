American Vanguard : Declares Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced that its Board of Directors
has declared a $0.02 cash dividend payment to be distributed on October
17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2018.
Eric Wintemute,Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, “This
dividend payment continues our history of providing cash returns to
shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance.
The Company’s strong balance sheet supports our ability to grow through
product/business acquisitions, international market expansion and the
development of our innovative SIMPAS precision application technology.
This payment reflects the confidence that the Board of Directors has in
our strategic initiatives and long-term prospects. We appreciate the
support of our shareholders as we develop and deliver important
solutions that enhance agricultural productivity and safeguard public
health worldwide.”
Recent Annual Cash Dividend Payments: Based on Date of Cash
Distribution
2018 - - Year-to-Date. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . $0.075 - - (includes current payment)
2017 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . $0.055
2016 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . $0.020
2015 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . $0.040
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and
agricultural products company that develops and markets products for
crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and
public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell
2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600
Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the
Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking
information. Except for the historical information contained in this
release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s
management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause
results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors
include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks
as detailed in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All
forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the
Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.
